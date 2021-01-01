Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.



Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.