Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15000 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  7, 2021, 11:40:53 pm
What's he got a pair of high heels on for?

70s fashion. It will be all the rage next year in The North East
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15001 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 am »
Play a normal enough team today, rest players for Leicester, full strength for us... Thats how itll be, wont it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15002 on: Yesterday at 10:33:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on May  8, 2021, 04:45:42 pm
It always rains in Manchester anyway.

Be fair Jill
It only rains twice a week. Monday to Thursday and then Friday to Sunday.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15003 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:33:18 am
Be fair Jill
It only rains twice a week. Monday to Thursday and then Friday to Sunday.


This was 100% true



Days since it last rained in Manchester https://www.rainchester.com/   ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15004 on: Today at 12:14:26 am »
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!

Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15005 on: Today at 01:10:04 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:14:26 am
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!

Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).
Every team gets equal treatment from the PGMOL, some - more equal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15006 on: Today at 02:13:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:14:26 am
Just read that these twats have had as many penalties under Solskajer (31) as weve had under Klopp!

Not sure if thats League only but it was 93 games for Solskjaer (so exactly 1 in 3) and something like 210 games for Klopp (about 1 in 7).

Careful, we'll be labelled as victims again.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15007 on: Today at 02:32:19 am »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 10:32:52 am
Play a normal enough team today, rest players for Leicester, full strength for us... Thats how itll be, wont it.


Leicester have a cup final 4 days later so I doubt they'll be busting a gut on Tuesday either.

1-1 draw.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15008 on: Today at 02:36:02 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:32:19 am

Leicester have a cup final 4 days later so I doubt they'll be busting a gut on Tuesday either.

1-1 draw.
Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 04:00:29 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:36:02 am
Yeah, I hope Leicester don't do a Tottenham - half-assed effort in the league and another in kind in the final. Leicester winning the cup is a far grater achievement for them than qualifying for the CL.

Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15010 on: Today at 04:42:58 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:00:29 am
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
What will Leicester fans remember in decades to come - the trophy they won, or that time they finished 4th?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15011 on: Today at 05:18:01 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:00:29 am
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.
The money is one thing, the trophy quite another. The latter is something you can put in a cabinet and show supporters, something you parade around the city. a 4th place would be difficult to put on an open top bus and show around.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 07:58:35 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:00:29 am
Not too sure about that. I mean, silverware is silverware, but the domestic cups have depreciated in value over the last number of years.

The money the CL brings with it is more important than ever these days, in order to make up for the loss of revenue elsewhere.

Ask Spurs if they'd swap one of their recent CL spots for a domestic cup.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15013 on: Today at 09:37:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:58:35 am
Ask Spurs if they'd swap one of their recent CL spots for a domestic cup.

Ask the accountants what they prefer.....
