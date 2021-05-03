The anger is clearly mis-directed. I think everyone is on the money asking if they would be storming their stadium if they were in contention for the title, or if they hadn´t taken such a post-Ferguson dive in results and expectations. The answer is most likely a big fat no.



The protest is supposedly about "greed" - but with´works-for-Sky-and-spent-his-whole-career-at-one-of-the-richest-clubs-in-the-world-that-secured-its-name-in-the--hyper-monetised-Premier-League-era Gary "Fidel Casto" Neville up on his soap box.



Yet he is talking about greed on the same night as he is talking about the owners needing to spend an extra £200 million in the summer on new transfers, on top of the £1 billion already spent by the Glazers (who he is only now finding his voice about 15 years after they came in). He´s got to make his mind up. Is the game gone too far down the path of greed, or does he want an extra £200 million spent on transfers in a single summer?



Now I would not be happy with the Glazers ownership either. But if they get rid of the Glazers who are they really expecting to buy up the club? It will more likely then not be a Saudi Sheikh. Is that really combating the greed in football? The answer is once again a big fat no.



Finally, whatever you think of the rights and wrongs of the protest, it is clear as day that the game should be foreited and not rescheduled. In fact, if Utd fans really wanted to make their point on greed - they should be welcoming the game being forfeited and denying the broadcasters and owners the obscene amounts of money they make worldwide off this fixture.



I have no doubt that if our fans had done this we would be getting lampooned left, right and centre. Our fans are not angels, but to my memory have never had a game called off by storming a stadium and invading the pitch in the last 30 years. Minority or not, the fact they were chanting "Murderers" and "Scouse bastards" makes me think they were just out on a jolly.