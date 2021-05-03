« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 938515 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14880 on: May 3, 2021, 12:50:28 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on May  3, 2021, 12:43:28 pm
We got lucky with H&G.

What would you have been prepared to do to get them out?

I gave up my ticket to get them out. If you really want people out, you that is the easiest way to go about it, not going around throwing bottles.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14881 on: May 3, 2021, 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on May  3, 2021, 12:50:28 pm
I gave up my ticket to get them out. If you really want people out, you that is the easiest way to go about it, not going around throwing bottles.

It is very 'easy' in theory - not in reality.

Do you think the owners of a successful team care if a local fan gives up his seat if a tourist on a day trip will easily replace them? Whilst spending 100 quid in the club shop.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14882 on: May 3, 2021, 01:12:33 pm »
to be honest, i have little sympathy for them, the majority would have pissed themselves if we had a collapsed, and im not buying all this 'all fans unite' shit.
Neville & Sky has been winding them up for weeks, how he isnt banned from Old Trafford by United themselves after he was praising the protesters live on air i don't know.

United fans acting like they are the saviours by standing up to the big bad billionaires who put money(regardless if it was theirs or the clubs) into maintaining success, nothing to do with talent recruitment and choice of managers.
Funny how this is all about ESL being the deal breaker for their response, yet they don't fuck with the UEFA money against Roma (i.e OK you dont want to play for UEFA, lets stop that game and see how it looks to the owner)

16 years they have had to put up with it? Fucking hell, good job their name isnt Bury, or any other of the 80 clubs in the league who have to struggle season after season. Where was the outrage with all the big signings that would have translated to ticket prices, shirt prices. Acting like spoilt children because they expect everything, every year.

They accuse us of living in the past, but we took our hits, rode out the shit times, and been blessed with great times recently, thats how it works. We know how quickly things can unravel.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14883 on: May 3, 2021, 01:22:42 pm »
Where was the outrage in 2008-2009.

Let's not act like the Green and Gold weirdos have been bouncing round solidly for 16 years.
« Reply #14884 on: May 3, 2021, 01:23:48 pm »
Any hint of solidarity lost as soon as you see the video of them attacking the police while shouting "you scouse bastards" and "murderers". I understand why they are protesting but the majority are fucking rats and always will be.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14885 on: May 3, 2021, 01:27:41 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May  3, 2021, 01:23:48 pm
Any hint of solidarity lost as soon as you see the video of them attacking the police while shouting "you scouse bastards" and "murderers". I understand why they are protesting but the majority are fucking rats and always will be.

Someone will say "a few bad apples" like every year when the BS come across the park.

Solidarity indeed.
« Reply #14886 on: May 3, 2021, 01:32:12 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  3, 2021, 01:27:41 pm
Someone will say "a few bad apples" like every year when the BS come across the park.

Solidarity indeed.

Anyone who has been to that shithole will be fully aware that it's not a minority.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14887 on: May 3, 2021, 01:34:05 pm »
The anger is clearly mis-directed. I think everyone is on the money asking if they would be storming their stadium if they were in contention for the title, or if they hadn´t taken such a post-Ferguson dive in results and expectations. The answer is most likely a big fat no.

The protest is supposedly about "greed" - but with´works-for-Sky-and-spent-his-whole-career-at-one-of-the-richest-clubs-in-the-world-that-secured-its-name-in-the--hyper-monetised-Premier-League-era Gary "Fidel Casto" Neville up on his soap box.

Yet he is talking about greed on the same night as he is talking about the owners needing to spend an extra £200 million in the summer on new transfers, on top of the £1 billion already spent by the Glazers (who he is only now finding his voice about 15 years after they came in). He´s got to make his mind up. Is the game gone too far down the path of greed, or does he want an extra £200 million spent on transfers in a single summer?

Now I would not be happy with the Glazers ownership either. But if they get rid of the Glazers who are they really expecting to buy up the club? It will more likely then not be a Saudi Sheikh. Is that really combating the greed in football? The answer is once again a big fat no.

Finally, whatever you  think of the rights and wrongs of the protest, it is clear as day that the game should be foreited and not rescheduled. In fact, if Utd fans really wanted to make their point on greed - they should be welcoming the game being forfeited and denying the broadcasters and owners the obscene amounts of money they make worldwide off this fixture.

I have no doubt that if our fans had done this we would be getting lampooned left, right and centre. Our fans are not angels, but to my memory have never had a game called off by storming a stadium and invading the pitch in the last 30 years. Minority or not, the fact they were chanting "Murderers" and "Scouse bastards" makes me think they were just out on a jolly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14888 on: May 3, 2021, 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May  3, 2021, 01:34:05 pm

I have no doubt that if our fans had done this we would be getting lampooned left, right and centre. Our fans are not angels, but to my memory have never had a game called off by storming a stadium and invading the pitch in the last 30 years. Minority or not, the fact they were chanting "Murderers" and "Scouse bastards" makes me think they were just out on a jolly.

Excellent post. Just wanted to comment on this last paragraph as that's exactly what it was, a bunch of dickheads out on a jolly.

Just looking at the footage of them jogging about on the pitch, laughing & joking, taking selfies with their tins of special brew in their hands. Most of them looked like they were about 21 years old at the most.

Bellends the lot of them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14889 on: May 3, 2021, 03:30:02 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on May  3, 2021, 12:43:28 pm
We got lucky with H&G.

What would you have been prepared to do to get them out?

Relegation but we didn't get lucky at all,we mobilised and forced banks to walk the other way when they came knocking.

They called us internet terrorists for a reason.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14890 on: May 3, 2021, 05:07:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  3, 2021, 03:30:02 pm
Relegation but we didn't get lucky at all,we mobilised and forced banks to walk the other way when they came knocking.

They called us internet terrorists for a reason.

A number of stars had to align to make it possible for us to deal the final blow.

You joined in 2017 - you had a different account back then I assume ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14891 on: May 3, 2021, 05:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May  3, 2021, 12:35:42 pm
But should the points be awarded to us in your opinion.?
And B.Fernandezes' quota of pens for the remainder of the season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14892 on: May 3, 2021, 05:18:22 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on May  3, 2021, 05:07:41 pm
A number of stars had to align to make it possible for us to deal the final blow.

You joined in 2017 - you had a different account back then I assume ;)

Maybe  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14893 on: May 3, 2021, 07:38:41 pm »
I can understand the protests from United fans in the sense that the Glaziers take money out of the club etc.

My hesitation around a conclusion around protests like these, is what fans are willing to accept in the next round. Do fans look away if they get a Middle eastern owner who spends loads of money? I mean, isn`t that still part of many fans wishes? That they want the club to spend more money?

I remember our own fans had banners where it was written something about "We could have DIC(Dubai), instad you brought us a couple of dicks". Maybe people didn`t know too much back then. We would probably win a lot under DIC, but why would we be ok with that kind of owners?

Talking about the pride of Shankly, socialism etc, blaming greedy American owners, but being ok with an oligark with human rights issues ?

I just wonder how deep the protests are when it comes to idealism when a situation really favours a team.

I don`t see Man City fans protesting their owners. They should, but I don`t see it. Maybe it`s because they win a lot and the morals then suddently ain`t that important. Maybe they have few fans.


If this ends ups with United being bought by Saudi-Arabia and then fans suddenly are ok with the situation, the whole point has gone.

The point should be more fan involement, less corruption, cheaper ways to watch football.

Ideally players should earn less as well. I mean, earning a million a week? Doesn`t really bond with the general message.

Same with Carragher and Neville. I see fans applaud them as spokepeople for fans. It annoys me. They`re part of the problem. I didn`t see Carragher protest against Hicks and Gilllete back in the day. I`ve seen him make a lot of excuses for not doing it afterwards though. I`ve never seen them offering to take a pay cut in solidarity with fans. Instead they are pointing fingers in loads of directions while still saying X club should pay so and so many billions to buy Jack Grealish. Whatever it takes. Hypocracy at its worst.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14894 on: May 3, 2021, 08:49:59 pm »
There are cheaper ways to watch football ;)  Says with a fully loaded sky package!  Problem is the platform is v good.

« Reply #14895 on: May 3, 2021, 10:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on May  3, 2021, 07:38:41 pm
...

I don`t see Man City fans protesting their owners. They should, but I don`t see it. Maybe it`s because they win a lot and the morals then suddently ain`t that important. Maybe they have few fans.

...
I suppose the thing with City's owners is that despite them being terrible lads, they have invested money into the club rather than taken it out, invested in the academy, the ground, the local community etc.

Plus...they want to win. They need to win in order to promote the Abu Dhabi brand. They see value in winning, even if it means cheating.
The Glazers just aren't that arsed about winning. They'll just keep pocketing cash regardless.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14896 on: May 3, 2021, 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May  3, 2021, 10:01:43 pm
I suppose the thing with City's owners is that despite them being terrible lads, they have invested money into the club rather than taken it out, invested in the academy, the ground, the local community etc.

Plus...they want to win. They need to win in order to promote the Abu Dhabi brand. They see value in winning, even if it means cheating.
The Glazers just aren't that arsed about winning. They'll just keep pocketing cash regardless.
Its that old top four model, that's suits everyone except the supporters.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14897 on: Yesterday at 01:07:04 am »
One club clearly benefits from these protests - Norwich. The extra sold merchandise will help them strengthen for the fight next season.

Cant see much more positives.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14898 on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May  3, 2021, 10:01:43 pm
I suppose the thing with City's owners is that despite them being terrible lads, they have sports washed money into the club rather than taken it out, sports washed more money in the academy, the ground, the local community etc.

Plus...they want to win. They need to win in order to promote the Abu Dhabi brand. They see value in winning, even if it means cheating.
The Glazers just aren't that arsed about winning. They'll just keep pocketing cash regardless.

Fixed it for you.  :P

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14899 on: Yesterday at 05:24:12 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May  3, 2021, 10:01:43 pm
I suppose the thing with City's owners is that despite them being terrible lads, they have invested money into the club rather than taken it out, invested in the academy, the ground, the local community etc.

Plus...they want to win. They need to win in order to promote the Abu Dhabi brand. They see value in winning, even if it means cheating.
The Glazers just aren't that arsed about winning. They'll just keep pocketing cash regardless.

Thats not the point. If fans protest against owners like the Glaziers and indirectly are in favour of an Abu Dhabi/Qatar-type of owner just because it benefits THEM as fans, any protest is completely shallow and hypocritical.

The main reason City fans dont protest against Abu Dhabi is because big shiny trophies are more important to them than a child being killed in Yemen or a child being starved to death through camel riding. It just doesnt effect them in the nearby community, and then people are either ignorant or dont care(or both).

Its a damn shame City fans dont protest against their owners. Instead they function as sportswashing tools not only defending the club but the owners themselves. Yes,the City owners have probably helped the development in the Manchester area. Thats what sportswashing is. Doing something manipulative where they want good pr, so people dont notice whats really happening in the middle east.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14900 on: Today at 05:36:40 am »
I've searched for this song but can't find it

