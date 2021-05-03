to be honest, i have little sympathy for them, the majority would have pissed themselves if we had a collapsed, and im not buying all this 'all fans unite' shit.
Neville & Sky has been winding them up for weeks, how he isnt banned from Old Trafford by United themselves after he was praising the protesters live on air i don't know.
United fans acting like they are the saviours by standing up to the big bad billionaires who put money(regardless if it was theirs or the clubs) into maintaining success, nothing to do with talent recruitment and choice of managers.
Funny how this is all about ESL being the deal breaker for their response, yet they don't fuck with the UEFA money against Roma (i.e OK you dont want to play for UEFA, lets stop that game and see how it looks to the owner)
16 years they have had to put up with it? Fucking hell, good job their name isnt Bury, or any other of the 80 clubs in the league who have to struggle season after season. Where was the outrage with all the big signings that would have translated to ticket prices, shirt prices. Acting like spoilt children because they expect everything, every year.
They accuse us of living in the past, but we took our hits, rode out the shit times, and been blessed with great times recently, thats how it works. We know how quickly things can unravel.