Im so glad I waited to see the real content of what they were doing



This wasnt the storming of the bastille as Neville and Carragher were trying to let on. Load of things trying to get the game called off throwing bottles and flares at police and presenters chanting scouse bastards and murderers



Our fucking feet wouldnt touch if we did this



Absolute fucking vermin



Spot on. I don't condone what the Glazers have done with their club, that's a disgrace, but what in todays proceedings have gone against that? What was the point? There are so many ways to protest in a peaceful way, not like this. We saw a policeman's face deeply cut and scarred for life, peacefully, of course. Was he the only causalty? You won't hear a blerb on Sky, because it damages the image they want to portray and goes against their interest. Criminal acts were done and the responsible people have to go to jail. Never mind the lacking security exposed.As for what Neville and Carra are doing on TV, it has parallels with the storming of the Bastille. Do you know how many prisoners were held there? Seven; six criminals and one lunatic. The history has played the narrative that it was sort of liberation from the oppressors event, freeing that innocent captives, and all that good that came with the French revolution. Well, there was a grain of truth in that, but just a grain...