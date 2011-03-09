It can't be forfeited. This fixture is the biggest money maker for Sky, and they are the ones running the competition now, not the Premier League or the clubs ...



And the fucking hypocrisy of Neville spouting off about greed and championing the fans through his Sky Sports microphone. Maybe give up your fucking Monday Night Football show Gary? Stop making fans travel all over the country on a Monday night so your greedy fucking paymasters can rake in the cash through subscriptions?Murdoch described football as the battering ram to sell dishes and subscriptions.And anyone who thinks this was a day when we moved closer to fan ownership or fan input in the Premier League is deluded. If anything this will have convinced the owners of the big clubs that the sooner they ease out legacy fans the better for the product.If United supporters want to get rid of the Glazers they should have stopped turning up every other week and stopped buying millions of pounds of merchandise.