Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14800 on: Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
I'm pleased the game was postponed, for years we've been locked in there after the game apart from 2015 when it was raining. Finally the tv audience has been inconvenienced.

This is Sky's crown jewel, the most watched sporting event world-wide and it's about time that owners, the FA, PL, Sky tv took a long hard look in the mirror.

Long before the mention of any super league, there was loads wrong with the modern game. None of the above are guardian angels.


MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14801 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:31:13 pm
Peaceful protest my arse.
Just seen the footage of the Sky cameraman with his face held together with butterfly tapes.
I hope his Union point out the hypocrisy of Neville

Yep, disgusting & no condemnation from anyone yet as far as I can see.

Bottle of Koppaberg hitting a bus window outside Anfield though and everyone's got the pitchforks out.


vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14802 on: Yesterday at 09:33:10 pm
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 06:06:50 pm
Trust me, 99% of Utd fans wouldn't give a fuck. Message delivered today, loud and clear. Job done.

That's it for another ten years then? Time to wring another couple of billion out of yers. Yeah, job done, mate.




Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14803 on: Yesterday at 09:40:59 pm
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
I'm pleased the game was postponed, for years we've been locked in there after the game apart from 2015 when it was raining. Finally the tv audience has been inconvenienced.

This is Sky's crown jewel, the most watched sporting event world-wide and it's about time that owners, the FA, PL, Sky tv took a long hard look in the mirror.

Long before the mention of any super league, there was loads wrong with the modern game. None of the above are guardian angels.

Spot on.

If you were against Hicks and Gilett, you should be against the cancerous Glazers.

Otherwise, you're an hypocritical muppet - who might as well piss off to the ballet #AMF







PeterTheRed

  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14804 on: Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:38:32 pm
The points simply have to be forfeited now.

ITV reporter at OT saying he was told by 'fans' their intention was to get this game called off.

The PL need to set a precedent here, otherwise it gives the green light to any mob looking to get games called off in future to suit their agendas.

It can't be forfeited. This fixture is the biggest money maker for Sky, and they are the ones running the competition now, not the Premier League or the clubs ...


67CherryRed

  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14805 on: Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 08:04:53 pm
Bottle of Koppaberg hitting a bus window outside Anfield though and everyone's got the pitchforks out.
That's right, our fans are angels and should be applauded for shaming the club. Too many of our fanbase think like this, what the fucking hell is wrong with people.


Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14806 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
That's right, our fans are angels and should be applauded for shaming the club. Too many of our fanbase think like this, what the fucking hell is wrong with people.

Fuck City and their sport washers.







So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14807 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
That's right, our fans are angels and should be applauded for shaming the club. Too many of our fanbase think like this, what the fucking hell is wrong with people.

Throwing the Koppaberg was wrong but no damage was done, unlike the cameraman and copper who were injured today.


Original

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14808 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
All this solidarity with other fans bollocks is making me want to vomit, fuck every other club and their fans


Alan_X

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14809 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:50:09 pm
It can't be forfeited. This fixture is the biggest money maker for Sky, and they are the ones running the competition now, not the Premier League or the clubs ...

And the fucking hypocrisy of Neville spouting off about greed and championing the fans through his Sky Sports microphone. Maybe give up your fucking Monday Night Football show Gary? Stop making fans travel all over the country on a Monday night so your greedy fucking paymasters can rake in the cash through subscriptions?

Murdoch described football as the battering ram to sell dishes and subscriptions. 

And anyone who thinks this was a day when we moved closer to fan ownership or fan input in the Premier League is deluded.  If anything this will have convinced the owners of the big clubs that the sooner they ease out legacy fans the better for the product. 

If United supporters want to get rid of the Glazers they should have stopped turning up every other week and stopped buying millions of pounds of merchandise.







CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14810 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
I fart in their general direction





MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14811 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
All this solidarity with other fans bollocks is making me want to vomit, fuck every other club and their fans

They laughed when Hicks and Gillette almost made the club bankrupt.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14812 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
That's right, our fans are angels and should be applauded for shaming the club. Too many of our fanbase think like this, what the fucking hell is wrong with people.

I'd question what the hell is wrong with you given your posts today.


John C

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14813 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:40:59 pm
Spot on.

If you were against Hicks and Gilett, you should be against the cancerous Glazers.

Otherwise, you're an hypocritical muppet - who might as well piss off to the ballet #AMF
You can be against both and condemn todays actions without being a hypocrite.

You can ask the bloke who'll wake up in the morning with a life-long scar on his face whether its him or you that's the muppet.


John C

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14814 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
I fart in their general direction
and they can't get away from the smell because they chopped off their own arms and legs off today.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14815 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:00:12 pm
That's right, our fans are angels and should be applauded for shaming the club. Too many of our fanbase think like this, what the fucking hell is wrong with people.

You still here,I thought you would've fucked off after reading all the anti-manc shite.



rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14816 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 pm
Im so glad I waited to see the real content of what they were doing

This wasnt the storming of the bastille as Neville and Carragher were trying to let on. Load of things trying to get the game called off throwing bottles and flares at police and presenters chanting scouse bastards and murderers

Our fucking feet wouldnt touch if we did this

Absolute fucking vermin





Licky

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14817 on: Yesterday at 11:38:10 pm
Its boiling my p*ss this. The bbc press review,some toffee nosed dickhead saying it was Liverpool and utd fans but mainly utd. 😡.
Make no mistake this aint about fan solidarity or the super league.  Utd fans were laughing at LFC when we nearly went under, the super league issue was resolved last week.  This is about utd fans and their entitlement, theyve won fall for years and are p*ssed at city buying everything up, the glazers have thrown hundreds of millions at it, when its working their fans dont give a f*ck, when its not they dig up their Norwich city scarves, its pathetic.

Im having no solidarity with them, f*ck em



Mister men

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14818 on: Yesterday at 11:53:43 pm
Fcuk off if anyone thinks i'll be standing side by side with that vermin. I hope the Glazers stay at United for another 20 years and destroy them.

Also protests my hole, they assaulted people and rolled out the usual murderers and scouse bastards songs. Leave them too it...


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14819 on: Today at 12:06:52 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:21:57 pm
Ferguson needs to come out and take responsibility for all this by being so greedy for horse jizz all those years ago.

Horse rape you mean



12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14820 on: Today at 12:07:31 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm
Good on the United fans. Really refreshing to see actual fans have an influence on these sterile games, even if it is a protest that delays kick off.
They are only arsed because Manchester City have spent more



12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14821 on: Today at 12:09:59 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:06:08 pm
I take it you dont agree with any protest that has happened in the past year if Covid is your worry?
I think you are missing the point that the media have been quick to Wade onto any protest re Covid breach.
But because Gareh Neville on Sky says its CP valid prohtest, suddenly all those concerns go out the window



B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14822 on: Today at 12:13:38 am
I wish someone would ask Neville about how Valencia fans must have felt when got the manager job for the sole reason he's mates and business partners with Peter Lim (who the Valencia fans can't stand). Hypocritical c*nt.


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14823 on: Today at 12:14:28 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:38:32 pm
The points simply have to be forfeited now.

ITV reporter at OT saying he was told by 'fans' their intention was to get this game called off.

The PL need to set a precedent here, otherwise it gives the green light to any mob looking to get games called off in future to suit their agendas.

We are both of an age. Remember these scruffs invading the pitch to get the game abandoned when City beat them to send them down.
Newcastle had successfully voided a semi final previously and the Stretford dead Enders thought they could avoid relegation by running on.
The League let the result stand and in any case they were relegated. But these scruffs have previous



Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #14824 on: Today at 12:15:01 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:33:10 pm
That's it for another ten years then? Time to wring another couple of billion out of yers. Yeah, job done, mate.
BBC headline: Emotions have been simmering for 16 years. Lol.

Glad we didnt leave it 16 years to simmer when we knew we needed to get H&G out.

One lad clearly snapped today and said, thats it, Ive had enough, Im gettin me zebra legs out, thatll show em

