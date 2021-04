@danroan

NEW | Ryan Giggs will appear at Manchester Crown court on the 26th of May after he pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and controlling / coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville.

Trial expected to last 3 weeks

Manchester Magistrates heard Giggs had subject Kate Greville to a “deliberate head butt” on 1st Nov 2020, & subjected her to behaviour “intended to humiliate and degrade” between Dec 2017 & Nov 2020, with a “fear of violence on many occasions”. Has been granted conditional bail