United briefing it as the biggest shirt deal in the league at around 55m euros per season. Apparently 20m down on the Chevrolet deal although that was for shirt sponsorship, automobile partnership, and training gear. TeamViewer is a shirt-only deal. Loads of journos clearly briefed by Woodward this morning all tweeting at the same time about United now being able to set up separate multi-million pound deals for automobile partners and training gear etc.
Lucy Meacock gonna score the winner to knock them out
people like big dick nick.
That's a pretty big revenue hit. There's no way a car sponsorship is going to make up a drop that big.
Dunno. You've got ole at the wheel . They'll be queuing round the block for that.
