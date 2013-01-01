United briefing it as the biggest shirt deal in the league at around 55m euros per season. Apparently 20m down on the Chevrolet deal although that was for shirt sponsorship, automobile partnership, and training gear.



TeamViewer is a shirt-only deal. Loads of journos clearly briefed by Woodward this morning all tweeting at the same time about United now being able to set up separate multi-million pound deals for automobile partners and training gear etc.



Was it training gear? Thought that was AON?Yet again journos rushing to Tweet first without thinking or asking questions.There's no skill in listening to a briefing and then passing it out without any analysis. Most of them are stealing a living.