United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 01:35:01 pm
United briefing it as the biggest shirt deal in the league at around 55m euros per season. Apparently 20m down on the Chevrolet deal although that was for shirt sponsorship, automobile partnership, and training gear.

TeamViewer is a shirt-only deal. Loads of journos clearly briefed by Woodward this morning all tweeting at the same time about United now being able to set up separate multi-million pound deals for automobile partners and training gear etc.
Was it training gear? Thought that was AON?
Yet again journos rushing to Tweet first without thinking or asking questions.
There's no skill in listening to a briefing and then passing it out without any analysis. Most of them are stealing a living.
no photoshop of <> Team Loser yet?

or <> Team Europa

although, to be honest, I'm just waiting for just Elmo to come in and tell us how 'great' team viewer is.
Lucy Meacock gonna score the winner to knock them out
Quote from: orrellparkblues on Today at 03:19:58 pm
Lucy Meacock gonna score the winner to knock them out

Bob Grieves with the lovely cushioned header?
So Temviewers stocks are down 15% now. Will United manage to wipe out a company on the first day they get associated with them?  ;D
That's a pretty big revenue hit.  There's no way a car sponsorship is going to make up a drop that big. 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:38:47 pm
That's a pretty big revenue hit.  There's no way a car sponsorship is going to make up a drop that big. 
Dunno. You've got ole at the wheel . They'll be queuing round the block for that.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:18:35 pm
Dunno. You've got ole at the wheel . They'll be queuing round the block for that.

They'll run up millions in repair charges



I suppose sixt would be a good car sponsor for them.
