I hear you.

However, they have a team that will tear us apart in the last month of the PL. I dread the result already.



I always disagreed when people used to call us inconsistent. We were consistently not good enough. You can always pull off big wins when you have some match winners that the small clubs don't have, but your short comings are always exposed over the course of the season.It's uncanny how alike their situation is to some of our teams of the past. Shearer is talking about their inconsistency being the reason they haven't challenged. Truth is they've had virtually no injuries and have been the model of consistency which is why they'll fall further behind city.