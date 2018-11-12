« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 880782 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,030
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14280 on: Yesterday at 08:24:33 am »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 07:12:11 am
Right back at ya. Difference is, were sitting 11 points higher ;)
Look at all the trophies Ole has won... Oh wait.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:30:27 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
  • J.F.T.96
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14281 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 07:12:11 am
Right back at ya. Difference is, were sitting 11 points higher ;)

Same distance you are from the eventual league champions in your best season in recent memory and our worst. Puts things into perspective doesn't it?
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14282 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 am »
Are they still technically joint 1st?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14283 on: Yesterday at 10:12:41 am »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 07:12:11 am
Right back at ya. Difference is, were sitting 11 points higher ;)

My missus is a Manc, ex STH at OT, followed you home and away including Europe, was in Barcelona and she admits you are fucking shite.  :wave
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14284 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 am »
Anthony Taylor, Man Utd Fan gives them a penalty again.
Yes, nothing to see here.
Its worse than the Italian League and Juventus here now.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,728
  • Bam!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14285 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  5, 2021, 10:34:30 am
Sky are still trying to hype this game at the weekend as some kind of title decider

I guess we know who the champions are now then.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,385
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14286 on: Yesterday at 10:28:08 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:25:11 am
I guess we know who the champions are now then.

Made history, won the PL twice in a single season.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14287 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 am »
Because we got 97 points one year and came second, whilst whilst winning it at a canter last year, the fact City would have won 4 in a row at an absolute stroll without us is ignored.

I kind of lose my bowels a bit whenever United do well, but, on balance, I don't think Ole can win the title there, despite a good record against Guardiola. Our ship has capsized but I think it needs only minor repairs, I think theirs has structural damage you might not necessarily see as it bobs along the surface. Ole won't fix that.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14288 on: Yesterday at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 11:21:01 am
Because we got 97 points one year and came second, whilst whilst winning it at a canter last year, the fact City would have won 4 in a row at an absolute stroll without us is ignored.

I kind of lose my bowels a bit whenever United do well, but, on balance, I don't think Ole can win the title there, despite a good record against Guardiola. Our ship has capsized but I think it needs only minor repairs, I think theirs has structural damage you might not necessarily see as it bobs along the surface. Ole won't fix that.
I hear you.
However, they have a team that will tear us apart in the last month of the PL. I dread the result already.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14289 on: Yesterday at 01:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 01:17:28 pm
I hear you.
However, they have a team that will tear us apart in the last month of the PL. I dread the result already.


I always disagreed when people used to call us inconsistent. We were consistently not good enough. You can always pull off big wins when you have some match winners that the small clubs don't have, but your short comings are always exposed over the course of the season.
It's uncanny how alike their situation is to some of our teams of the past. Shearer is talking about their inconsistency being the reason they haven't challenged. Truth is they've had virtually no injuries and have been the model of consistency which is why they'll fall further behind city.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14290 on: Yesterday at 03:11:58 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 01:26:32 pm

I always disagreed when people used to call us inconsistent. We were consistently not good enough. You can always pull off big wins when you have some match winners that the small clubs don't have, but your short comings are always exposed over the course of the season.
It's uncanny how alike their situation is to some of our teams of the past. Shearer is talking about their inconsistency being the reason they haven't challenged. Truth is they've had virtually no injuries and have been the model of consistency which is why they'll fall further behind city.

Precisely, my United supporting cousin pointed out that, though recent form for them was bad, they were paying badly and well ahead of us.

I told him that, apart from comparing yourself to us being a go to that makes you small time, the bad patch was their level. They had everything going for them, besides a few that went the other way, and still City pulled ahead. United's level will mark out at 76 points for a season, or thereabouts. City had a shocker last year and managed low 80s. Ole won't trend significantly upwards from that.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14291 on: Yesterday at 05:42:52 pm »
I hope that when we beat City in the Champions League final, Klopp openly acknowledges Ole for giving us the blueprint.  #OGS_TacticalMastermind
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,988
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14292 on: Yesterday at 07:07:17 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:42:52 pm
I hope that when we beat City in the Champions League final, Klopp openly acknowledges Ole for giving us the blueprint.  #OGS_TacticalMastermind

You mean have Anthony Taylor as ref.... :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,242
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14293 on: Yesterday at 07:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 08:07:23 am
I know you lot are used to winning the league with 70 odd points but Im afraid that just doesnt cut it these days.  So sitting that number of points ahead of us means fuck all when youre a similar amount off the top.  Its been what 8? 9? years without winning the league, and without even getting close.  This year City started slowly and were there for the taking, weve fallen apart and so the way was clear.  Your best chance in nearly a decade, and likely your last chance for a while, and you bottled it before the end of January.  This after having spending the GDP of a medium sized country.

And youre on here gloating and celebrating your failure? Strange behaviour.

ha ha excellent. They're too dumb to realise it as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tonysleft

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14294 on: Yesterday at 07:23:39 pm »
it was great to win yesterday but we're still way more battling for top 4 team than we are title challengers. These players really try for Ole. I don't think he'll ever build a 90+ point team though
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,217
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14295 on: Yesterday at 07:26:38 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:23:39 pm
it was great to win yesterday but we're still way more battling for top 4 team than we are title challengers. These players really try for Ole. I don't think he'll ever build a 90+ point team though

Where's the ski-ing dickhead?

Hello again mate. Nice to see you again. To see you? Nice!

:)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline tonysleft

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14296 on: Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 07:26:38 pm
Where's the ski-ing dickhead?

Hello again mate. Nice to see you again. To see you? Nice!

:)
Hello andrew. I've enjoyed reading you doing your old shtick from the pre klopp era winding everyone on here up after a loss. You'd think after 12 years people would cop to the joke but nah
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14297 on: Yesterday at 08:33:11 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:23:39 pm
it was great to win yesterday but we're still way more battling for top 4 team than we are title challengers. These players really try for Ole. I don't think he'll ever build a 90+ point team though
Nice to see you're alive Tony. This place is less fun when there are no manc voices.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,535
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14298 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm »
These c*nts are like Mogwai after someone drops some water on them. Or in their case, after they get a semi-decent result.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,319
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14299 on: Today at 02:07:26 am »
Apparently Ole's been very taken by the camouflage aspects of the fog bowl/Zebra Uni's combination and hes got the lads working on some special tactics for corners and free kicks for weather permitting.

Predictably, Bielsa got some hidden camera vid of the run throughs and its leaked.

https://youtu.be/44mw37d8LQw
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Up
« previous next »
 