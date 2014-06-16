« previous next »
Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14120 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm »
Utd fans crying about a decision when they literally get 99% of all 50:50s in their favour. Can't make it up.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14121 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm »
All this crying coz deep down they know they aren't good enough to compete without getting a helping hand from referees and VAR :lmao
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14122 on: Today at 03:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:14:16 pm
All this crying coz deep down they know they aren't good enough to compete without getting a helping hand from referees and VAR :lmao

Nail.On.Head.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14123 on: Today at 03:21:38 pm »
They blew it.

All set up by Richard Scudamore's parting gift setting it in motion to have United challenging again (remember his interview in his final season as PL boss saying United not challenging hurts the PL brand) and with Mike Riley and PGMOL facilitating Scudamore's plan with the most blatant officiating to facilitate a team winning the PL.

And they still couldn't muster a title challenge.

Hilarious AF.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,062
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14124 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Their schedule looks fun
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14125 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Ive seen United fans moaning that since Klopps comments about their penalties theyve had just 2 penalties in 16 games, versus 11 penalties in 25 games prior :lmao

Like 11 penalties in 25 games is normal. Their results have gotten worse since. They know that theyre fucked without penalties. Its their game plan.
Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14126 on: Today at 04:08:18 pm »
Thing is, these penalties are exactly what is keeping Utd where they are: nowhere. Can't get past semi finals, won't be winning the league, ever. Absolute shithouse bottlers in the CL (no Demento refs) and most of all, just not playing bad enough to bring in Poch or Tuchel, both now unavailable.

I'm kind of hoping they get some more penalty decisions to keep this mediocre status quo. ;D
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14127 on: Today at 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:21:38 pm
They blew it.

All set up by Richard Scudamore's parting gift setting it in motion to have United challenging again (remember his interview in his final season as PL boss saying United not challenging hurts the PL brand) and with Mike Riley and PGMOL facilitating Scudamore's plan with the most blatant officiating to facilitate a team winning the PL.

And they still couldn't muster a title challenge.

Hilarious AF.

Reminds me of Noam Chomsky telling Andrew Marr, "I'm sure you believe everything you say, but if you believed something else you wouldn't be sitting there right now".

The pool we choose referees from seems to favour United. Long may it not continue.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14128 on: Today at 05:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:40:27 pm
Ive seen United fans moaning that since Klopps comments about their penalties theyve had just 2 penalties in 16 games, versus 11 penalties in 25 games prior :lmao

Like 11 penalties in 25 games is normal. Their results have gotten worse since. They know that theyre fucked without penalties. Its their game plan.

haha aye that cracks me up. Its the entitlement that they should just be getting a pen in every other game and somehow think its Klopp's fault that they don't. Maybe they should have a little think to themselves.  The diving, Pogba clearly telling Shaw to Dive, Rashford admitting to going down easy. Play a part no ?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14129 on: Today at 05:39:06 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 05:29:48 pm
haha aye that cracks me up. Its the entitlement that they should just be getting a pen in every other game and somehow think its Klopp's fault that they don't. Maybe they should have a little think to themselves.  The diving, Pogba clearly telling Shaw to Dive, Rashford admitting to going down easy. Play a part no ?

This is from 2017, well practiced by now

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14130 on: Today at 05:48:06 pm »
Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14131 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm »
Funny today they have like a review show on Sky on Monday morning, Stephen Warnock and a an ex female player whose name escapes me do it. The woman said if you are constantly relying on penalties to win you games you are doing it wrong.

Olies master plan. Great manager tbf. Hopefully hell be their manager for a decade or so. So close to being the equivalent of whisky nose
Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14132 on: Today at 06:07:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:48:06 pm
https://twitter.com/JBurtTelegraph/status/1366433578616303624

How on earth have they got away with it?

I see in the comments underneath that the Manc fans see this as justification for their conspiracy- it must be a cover up not charging them
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,012
  • Awkward Squad
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14133 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:48:06 pm
https://twitter.com/JBurtTelegraph/status/1366433578616303624



Was there ever going to be an alternative? For them, nah... (for everyone else, but of course!)
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14134 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm »
I've been wanting managers/players to go in on officials after making ridiculous decisions (i.e. Brighton, and seemingly every Liverpool game), but OGS and Shaw yesterday devalued the complaints clubs have with the officials this year.

It was a 50/50 decision. Completely unlike the Brighton and the Van Dijk scenarios (among many others), where the problem was the ineptitude of the officials/VAR.

Their approach was 'poor Manchester United' because they didn't get that decision, Maguire didn't get a penalty for his offside dive, and they are no longer getting a penalty every 2 games.

There are many examples of officials being useless this season that they should be questioned for, this is not one of them but they were more aggressive post-match than I've seen any player/manager after a game.

Fuck them. Brats.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14135 on: Today at 06:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:20:47 pm
I've been wanting managers/players to go in on officials after making ridiculous decisions (i.e. Brighton, and seemingly every Liverpool game), but OGS and Shaw yesterday devalued the complaints clubs have with the officials this year.

It was a 50/50 decision. Completely unlike the Brighton and the Van Dijk scenarios (among many others), where the problem was the ineptitude of the officials/VAR.

Their approach was 'poor Manchester United' because they didn't get that decision, Maguire didn't get a penalty for his offside dive, and they are no longer getting a penalty every 2 games.

There are many examples of officials being useless this season that they should be questioned for, this is not one of them but they were more aggressive post-match than I've seen any player/manager after a game.

Fuck them. Brats.

Brats is exactly what they are.

Shaw claimed that Atwell said he didn't give the pen as it would have caused a lot of talk afterwards. He's basically accused the referee of refusing to give a pen due to the media blowback. Either is is true and Atwell gets charged, or he's lying and bringing the game into disrepute. Managers have been hit with £10k fines for less.
Offline tornado

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14136 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
I like the fact that they are moaning about what was 50-50 decision at best (personally think there is no way it was penalty).

I feel that ever since we aired legit complains after the Everton derby (not 50-50 but 100-0 decisions on red card, Hendo goa, etc), referees subtly doubled in on us (kind of letting us know who is in charge and basically) - the Brighton penalty, Leicester's offside goal with Bobby's 20 sized foot probably doesn't happen if we didn't publicly complain about Mane being offside in the derby, Pickford's red card, etc.

Now, that that the Mancs are blowing up on marginal decisions at best, I sense (or at least hope) the officials will let them know who is in charge.

I don't believe in any conspiracies but probably human nature to back up your group even if they are in the wrong ( basically summarizing what the referee group is up to).
Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,959
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14137 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm »
"One hundred per cent," he said. "They're shouting it's handball for our player, but when you look at it on the video, it's taken two points away from us."


Seriously? Taken 2 points away from you? Over what would have been a soft and fortunate penalty in the first half? That's pathetic. The type of stuff you'd expect to read on Red Cafe not from the fucking manager
Online arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,058
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14138 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:02 pm
Utd fans crying about a decision when they literally get 99% of all 50:50s in their favour. Can't make it up.

I dunno, seems a very easy thing to imagine for me.
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,509
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14139 on: Today at 07:06:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:48:06 pm
https://twitter.com/JBurtTelegraph/status/1366433578616303624

Riley and/or The FA will protect refs to the hilt over almost anything. Anything.

Unless someone from Manchester United calls them a cheat in which case they get thrown under a bus.
Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14140 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm »
What a vile club they are. The sense of entitlement is staggering. They continue to surprise me, I dont know why because it's been going on decades and looks like it's getting worse.

Seeing that gimp whingeing makes me feel ill. Hes got the fucking gall to smile as he tries to influence the refs to condone cheating. Hate them.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14141 on: Today at 07:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:06:27 pm
What a vile club they are. The sense of entitlement is staggering. They continue to surprise me, I dont know why because it's been going on decades and looks like it's getting worse.

Seeing that gimp whingeing makes me feel ill. Hes got the fucking gall to smile as he tries to influence the refs to condone cheating. Hate them.

He's massively out of his depth and its the decisions they have been getting/others haven't been that have inflated their league position. He knows that if the refs carry on like this, they'll slip back and he's shitting it.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #14142 on: Today at 07:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:06:14 pm
Riley and/or The FA will protect refs to the hilt over almost anything. Anything.

Unless someone from Manchester United calls them a cheat in which case they get thrown under a bus.

Well, it won't be easy for Riley and the FA to punish other people and clubs after that. They have just opened a can of worms ...
