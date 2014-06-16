I like the fact that they are moaning about what was 50-50 decision at best (personally think there is no way it was penalty).



I feel that ever since we aired legit complains after the Everton derby (not 50-50 but 100-0 decisions on red card, Hendo goa, etc), referees subtly doubled in on us (kind of letting us know who is in charge and basically) - the Brighton penalty, Leicester's offside goal with Bobby's 20 sized foot probably doesn't happen if we didn't publicly complain about Mane being offside in the derby, Pickford's red card, etc.



Now, that that the Mancs are blowing up on marginal decisions at best, I sense (or at least hope) the officials will let them know who is in charge.



I don't believe in any conspiracies but probably human nature to back up your group even if they are in the wrong ( basically summarizing what the referee group is up to).