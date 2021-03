I think the Chelsea player hit it with his hand first and onto Greenwoods arm. Can see how it could be given, but its one of those ones where if you slow it down enough, it looks worse. Fuck em. Sooner or later they'll need to realise they can't keep coasting on hand outs from refs.



ah right, maybe it’s the quality of the clip I saw on twitter, as it looks like it just rolls up Greenwoods arm with no touch from anyone else.Anyway, a team who’ve had so many penalties and things go their way can do one.Although it is funny how little self awareness Solskjaer and the likes of Shaw and Maguire have, having the gall to complain about not getting decisions.