Ah, I remember the AIG - Almost In Greece jokes.



We came very close to playing them in the Champions League Final two years running (arguably three, although we had a lot more work to do to get there in 2009 had we beaten Chelsea). Would have been amazing/horrific!



I'm kind of glad we never met them in the Champions League. Yeah, it would have been amazing to knock them out but the fear of losing to them would give me nightmares before any tie. It was bad enough with having to deal for three weeks with facing Tottenham in the final, although that was more about how embarrassing that would be.Saying that, the Europa League tie in 2016 was fun