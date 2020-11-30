« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 609685 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10680 on: Today at 02:20:46 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 02:16:16 PM
I agree with all of this, but seeing as players are taking the knee before matches at present, and given what happened with Bernardo Silva I can't see how he can avoid being banned. The FA/Premier League will want to be seen to be taking a zero tolerance approach to anything that can be perceived as racism.

So they should impose the same punishment they dished out to Suarez......8 match ban and £40,000. Anything less and thats inconsistent. They didnt have concrete proof of what Suarez said yet Cavanis is in black and white.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,629
  • BAGs
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 02:23:32 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:45:44 AM
How times change.


Someone, please get onto Photoshop and reverse the name of the clubs there.

As I said yesterday, I absolutely love the way karma always pays a visit in order to allow hypocrites the opportunity to thoroughly embarrass themselves.

You really couldn't even make this reversal of arguments up, yet here we are.


For what it's worth, I never saw the word as a racist term, although I'm no expert.
Thing is, the authorities, Man United and their fans said it most certainly was. Seeing them try to now reverse their stance is absolutely delightful. Condemned by their own words.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 02:27:05 PM »
The FA decided Suarez kicked Evra and then told him he did so because he's black, that's completely different in context to what's happened with Cavani.  Whether Suarez did say that, who knows, but the two incidents aren't the same.

Expect he'll get a short ban and that'll be it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,655
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 02:42:54 PM »
He won't get banned and I don't think he should either. But then neither should Suarez.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 02:57:12 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:11:52 AM
Who was Cavani actually even thanking?

The ghost of Bernard Manning
Logged

Online Geezer08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 03:03:28 PM »
Eight games ban coming up
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,598
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 03:04:24 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:57:12 PM
The ghost of Bernard Manning

You should see what he has planned for his next couple of goals.

This ones for you, mi amigo Roy Chubby Brown.

Feliz Navidad Jethro!
Logged

Online Byrnee

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 03:16:20 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 02:27:05 PM
The FA decided Suarez kicked Evra and then told him he did so because he's black, that's completely different in context to what's happened with Cavani.  Whether Suarez did say that, who knows, but the two incidents aren't the same.

Expect he'll get a short ban and that'll be it.

That's not true at all. The FA specifically rejected Suarez' claim that it was a friendly term, and wasn't meant in a racial context.

The FA were all over the place in that report - they claim that Evra's misremembering of the amount of times it was said was down to a specifically French way of exaggerating, using Damian Comoli's statement to back this up, despite Comoli literally stating that 8-10 times wasn't a French slang way of speaking.

Despite all that nonsense and not personally believing him to be racist, I understand at least the idea that the FA should finally take racism seriously and in this case side with the victim who believed he was racially abused. Too many times the opposite has been true and though I think Suarez was a victim of the FA trying to finally get their house in order and take the issue seriously, it was at least understandable taking bias away, if you think of the pressure they were under to find in favour of Evra.

However - if they do not apply the same standard today as they did then, something is fundamentally wrong. They claimed that it wasn't a friendly, non-racist term. Gordon Taylor even said something along the lines of 'if it isn't considered racist, it should be' thereby completely misunderstanding the complications of culture and language of a country a few thousand miles away.

So I will wait to see but if they don't use the same standard Suarez will absolutely have a right to feel aggrieved, and if I were him I would certainly bat back against it. But he is a National team-mate of Cavani, unsure if they are friends but he may just stay out of it.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 03:21:30 PM »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:16:20 PM
That's not true at all. The FA specifically rejected Suarez' claim that it was a friendly term, and wasn't meant in a racial context.

From Suarez:

Quote
The second important point is that I said to Evra: Por qué, negro?. Por qué means: Why? It was me asking him why he was complaining, first about the foul and then about me touching him. I told Comolli this, but by the time my version had been passed down the line to the referee it ended up not as Por qué, negro?, but as Porque eres negro, which changes the meaning drastically; porque doesnt mean why?, it means because  the phrase became because you are black. I never said, nor would ever dream of saying, because you are black. And I certainly never said, and never would say, that I would not talk to Evra, or anyone, because they are black.

The FA decided he said he kicked Evra because he's black.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,942
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 03:23:55 PM »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:16:20 PM
So I will wait to see but if they don't use the same standard Suarez will absolutely have a right to feel aggrieved, and if I were him I would certainly bat back against it. But he is a National team-mate of Cavani, unsure if they are friends but he may just stay out of it.

I doubt he'd say anything, but he could still comment if they didn't do anything to Cavani, something along the lines of it being good that they have finally learned that cultural differences exist and haven't simply punished another player.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Up
« previous next »
 