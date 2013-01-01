It does seem to to be used as some form of endearment in South America, but that doesnt make it right.



I think one of the issues with the Suarez incident was the whole country shouting 'RACIST!' at a bloke who was using a turn of phrase that doesn't carry the same connotations in his country as it does here. People in different countries have different sensibilities, by all means educate people on what is deemed acceptable in England but moralising over these things is silly. That was why the Suarez thing was clearly only ever about punishing someone instead of educating them - the FA got to target an unpopular player and United fans loved the moral high ground they thought it gave them.It's been explained to Cavani that that word isn't acceptable here and he's taken his post down, instead of banning him or fining him, put him on a course to teach him which words he can or can't use in the UK. Done. It's just ironic that United fans will now be bending over backward to defend Cavani when they were so utterly outraged by Suarez.