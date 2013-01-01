« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 606465 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10600 on: Yesterday at 08:13:26 PM »
Alex Ferguson created the whole furore last time to get one over Kenny. Nobody will care when it's them.
Offline Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10601 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:10:07 PM
Yeah pretty much. It's a non-issue, just a little funny given the Suarez/Evra incident.

Yeah, I remember United fans being all snarky about the excuses of cultural differences and misunderstandings and saying it doesnt matter because he said it in England. 

Theyre now using that exact defence for Cavani.  To be honest, Im not arsed what happens, its water under the bridge, its just amusing for others to see them as the hypocrites we always knew them to be.
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 PM »
It's a good thing we don't post Redcafe melt down posts in here. It's mental, mental gymnastics over there right now.  :lmao
Offline The 92A

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 PM »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:15:29 PM
It's a good thing we don't post Redcafe melt down posts in here. It's mental, mental gymnastics over there right now.  :lmao
klanfield etc, can't even be arsed thinking up some play on old Trafford. red cafe's not even worth reading these days.

Offline Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 PM »
Just had a look in the Cafe  :lmao :lmao It's okay because he's new to the country apparently
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10605 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:24:42 PM
Just had a look in the Cafe  :lmao :lmao It's okay because he's new to the country apparently

 :lmao

Deja vu, much? Karma's a bitch.
Offline Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10606 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM
No way hes getting away with that. Theyre all taking a knee before every game to support BLM. This is casual racism, as we were all made to understand when Suarez was alleged to have used it. It does seem to to be used as some form of endearment in South America, but that doesnt make it right.

It's United so he'll get a wrap across the knuckles and a small fine. We all know if that's Firmino it's a 10 match ban as an example is made.
Offline Pistolero

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10607 on: Yesterday at 10:33:51 PM »
as always, I'll reserve judgement until I hear what Luke Chadwick has to say...
Offline irc65

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10608 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 PM »
Pretty daft thing to do. He must know about what happened with Suarez, seeing they were playing together for Uruguay when it was happening. They must have discussed it, surely.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10609 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 10:50:35 PM
Pretty daft thing to do. He must know about what happened with Suarez, seeing they were playing together for Uruguay when it was happening. They must have discussed it, surely.

Yep, he wants to be home for Chrimbo
Offline 4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10610 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 PM »
Anyone who thinks Cavani didn't know what happened with Suarez is daft.

Suarez was a national hero in Uruguay. Cavani was well up on it.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10611 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 PM »
Until Klopp turned up I almost turned into everton mode.. 5 years ago I would have lost sleep over this.. now - naaah..

we go again
Online Macphisto80

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10612 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 PM »
He'll apologise. Feign ignorance to the context and so will the club. The press will then move on and nothing doing.

It only matters if you're a foreigner ripping trees up in a red shirt that has a Liverbird on it.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10613 on: Yesterday at 11:33:11 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM
No way hes getting away with that. Theyre all taking a knee before every game to support BLM. This is casual racism, as we were all made to understand when Suarez was alleged to have used it. It does seem to to be used as some form of endearment in South America, but that doesnt make it right.

Guaranteeeeeee suddenly the word isn't offensive and he will face little to no punishment for it AND their fans will have no issue with his use of the word
Offline josh101

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 12:06:52 AM »
Do people not know what exactly happened with the Suarez case or something?

Firstly, Suarez never said or admitted to saying Negrito. It was "Negro".

Secondly, in the hearing it was explained that in the way Suarez admitted to saying it was in-fact not racist or offensive, so if the FA actually believed Suarez's version of events, he would never have been charged. However, they believed Evra's side of the story in which he accused Suarez of saying a multitude of things that were actually racist.

I don't know how anyone can see this and not laugh at the complete absurdity of it. Cavani, a Spanish speaking Uruguayan, using a term of endearment in Spanish  to his Spanish speaking Uruguayan friend and people are truly trying to say it's out of order because it kinda of closely resembles a world that has negative connotations because of its use mainly in the US? Madness
Offline RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10615 on: Today at 12:11:03 AM »
Just watch all the United media sycophants with the lame excuses for Cavani, they'll be no uproar, it'll be 5 pages from the back page and swept under the carpet.

That guy who was host of the Sunday Supplement is the United's head of PR & Media isn't he, he'll have been calling all his media buddies today.
Offline josh101

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10616 on: Today at 12:11:28 AM »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:33:11 PM
Guaranteeeeeee suddenly the word isn't offensive and he will face little to no punishment for it AND their fans will have no issue with his use of the word

It's not offensive and never was though.

Just as what Suarez admitted to saying was not offensive either. People call Suarez racist because they believe Evras side of the story (that he said a multitude of things that actually were racist) over Suarez's.
Offline Doc Red

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10617 on: Today at 12:14:29 AM »
Has VAR stepped in to undo that tweet?
Offline Koplass

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10618 on: Today at 12:15:22 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:12:57 PM
It does seem to to be used as some form of endearment in South America, but that doesnt make it right.

I think one of the issues with the Suarez incident was the whole country shouting 'RACIST!' at a bloke who was using a turn of phrase that doesn't carry the same connotations in his country as it does here. People in different countries have different sensibilities, by all means educate people on what is deemed acceptable in England but moralising over these things is silly. That was why the Suarez thing was clearly only ever about punishing someone instead of educating them - the FA got to target an unpopular player and United fans loved the moral high ground they thought it gave them.

It's been explained to Cavani that that word isn't acceptable here and he's taken his post down, instead of banning him or fining him, put him on a course to teach him which words he can or can't use in the UK. Done. It's just ironic that United fans will now be bending over backward to defend Cavani when they were so utterly outraged by Suarez.
Offline edge

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10619 on: Today at 01:08:18 AM »
8 games, innit?
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10620 on: Today at 01:16:01 AM »
Well this is awkward, isn't it.

I just love karma. It always shows its face at some point in time to allow hypocrites the opportunity to thoroughly embarrass themselves.

Operation Mental Gymnastics commence...
Offline 4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10621 on: Today at 01:25:09 AM »
Edinson Cavani, the Manchester United striker, could face a three-game ban if the Football Association deems that he used discriminatory or racist language in an Instagram story shared from his account on Sunday evening.

The FA has confirmed it is investigating the post, which was published shortly after Uniteds 3-2 win over Southampton, in which Cavani scored two goals after coming on as a half-time substitute.

In the post  which was later deleted  the words gracias negrito! are used to thank a follower congratulating Cavani on his performance in the match at St. Marys.

Social media postings are covered by FA Rule E3, and if a comment is deemed to include a reference to a persons ethnic origin, colour, race or nationality, then that will be regarded as a potential aggravating factor in any punishment. The rules also make it clear that the owners of social media accounts are responsible for any content posted from their account, whether by themselves or by a third party.

Additionally, deleting an inappropriate post does not necessarily prevent a sanction from being imposed. Last year, Manchester Citys Bernardo Silva was banned for one match after posting and then deleting a tweet comparing his teammate Benjamin Mendy to the cartoon figure on a brand of Spanish chocolate. If the FA decides to pursue the case it will write to Cavani in the next few days asking for his written observations. Any charge must be issued by next Monday.

The word in question  negrito  was the same one used by Cavanis friend and Uruguay teammate Luis Suárez to Patrice Evra during a game between Liverpool and Manchester United in 2011. At the time, Suárez argued that the word was a term of endearment and not intended as a form of racial abuse. However, the FAs disciplinary panel rejected this explanation, and Suárez was banned for eight matches.

At the start of this season, the FA issued fresh guidelines on racist language and behaviour on social media, with offences carrying a minimum ban of three matches. Manchester United were not available for comment on Sunday night.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/30/edinson-cavani-fa-investigation-social-media-instagram-post
Online kavah

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10622 on: Today at 01:26:57 AM »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:15:22 AM
It's been explained to Cavani that that word isn't acceptable here and he's taken his post down ...

I hope that's the end of it.
These things can spin out of control in football as everyone jumps in with an opinion and takes the focus off the real issue, systemic racism.
Online Red Being

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10623 on: Today at 03:05:23 AM »
I'm loving the cavani situation. I'm not a fan of Suarez's general 'behaviour' on the pitch , but he was not guilty in the evra case - And everyone who accused him have got a smack on their faces now - whether they admit it or not. Deep down, every united fan or others, will now 'get' that suarez did not use that term in a racist manner, but was simply using a word that is common in their language/culture. Those who followed that case will have known it themselves, but some incidents just make people understand things in a way that words never can, and I love the fact that such a situation happened.
