United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Vinay

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10520 on: November 12, 2020, 09:37:45 AM
Quote from: Max_powers on November 12, 2020, 04:53:37 AM
Never really rated Greenwood that highly to begin with. He is still young but hasn't shown the type of potential that makes you think that he is a world class player in the making.

Think he was extremely lucky last year to score 10 goals when his xG was around 3. I know that these stats aren't everything and good players do consistently beat their xG, but they meet the eye test too. Almost everything he was hitting was going in. But he was never really getting in that many truly dangerous goal scoring positions.
I think he is more talented than Rashford.
lobsterboy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10521 on: November 12, 2020, 10:19:06 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on November 12, 2020, 03:04:25 AM
It's different. You can call Sterling etc a rat, a snake or whatever you want. That's fine. But there was a concerted media campaign by you know who and the Mail painting him as some sort of villain for doing such awful things as "getting a tattoo" and "buying his mom a house".

This Greenwood thing has echoes of that, right or wrong. Nebulous allegations of unprofessionalism and a lack of application run through the media. And it might be right, but it's still something people should be alert to.

I found Sterling's stuff unpalatable as he directly earns millions from modern day slavers and despots and is assisting in their sport washing endeavours.
Unlike Rashford's actions, it felt manufactured and simply part of ABDFC's wider PR campaign.
No doubt there was a racial element to some of the criticism but I suspect many simply felt it lacked credibility.
Rashford is boss though, the lad is a legend. He should get a standing applause from us next time he plays in front of a crowd at Anfield. 
6BigCups

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10522 on: November 12, 2020, 03:08:07 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on November 12, 2020, 03:04:25 AM
It's different. You can call Sterling etc a rat, a snake or whatever you want. That's fine. But there was a concerted media campaign by you know who and the Mail painting him as some sort of villain for doing such awful things as "getting a tattoo" and "buying his mom a house".

This Greenwood thing has echoes of that, right or wrong. Nebulous allegations of unprofessionalism and a lack of application run through the media. And it might be right, but it's still something people should be alert to.

Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.
Something Worse

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10523 on: November 12, 2020, 04:08:24 PM
Quote from: 6BigCups on November 12, 2020, 03:08:07 PM
Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.

It's a tattoo! He can get a gostse tattoo if he wants, it's his body.

Hadn't heard about the domestic violence, but that wasn't the point of the post: they were attacking him for all sorts of trivial nonsense.

To be clear - Sterling can go fuck himself anyway. And all the more so if he's been hitting women.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10524 on: November 12, 2020, 04:13:24 PM
Quote from: 6BigCups on November 12, 2020, 03:08:07 PM
Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.

If he was engaged in domestic violence then he badly needs help, but I don't think we can deny a strain in the media that goes after black footballers in a way that it, rarely, does for white ones. Sterling highlighted some of those examples himself.

I used to think that it's a shame that the outspoken fighters against injustice are often very unlikable, but I think I presume a certain unlikability based on what I've read in the papers perpetuating it anyway.

Sterling can still fuck off on the pitch though.
McSquared

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10525 on: November 12, 2020, 08:29:56 PM
Absolutely committed, so hell be gone soon

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54924667
Redbonnie

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10526 on: November 12, 2020, 11:18:43 PM
Quote from: lobsterboy on November 12, 2020, 10:19:06 AM
I found Sterling's stuff unpalatable as he directly earns millions from modern day slavers and despots and is assisting in their sport washing endeavours.
Unlike Rashford's actions, it felt manufactured and simply part of ABDFC's wider PR campaign.
No doubt there was a racial element to some of the criticism but I suspect many simply felt it lacked credibility.
Rashford is boss though, the lad is a legend. He should get a standing applause from us next time he plays in front of a crowd at Anfield.

Spot on I couldnt agree more...Rashford just seems so much more genuine than Sterling who comes across as cynical. I hope that incident with Gomez means he never gets to captain England.
NealFrom25Yards

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10527 on: November 13, 2020, 12:56:05 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on November 12, 2020, 03:04:25 AM
This Greenwood thing has echoes of that, right or wrong. Nebulous allegations of unprofessionalism and a lack of application run through the media.

It clearly has substance though. His own manager has called him out on it, and their Tier 1 journalists say the reason for him doing it publicly was because multiple private conversations hadn't changed anything:

Quote
If hed really stamped his authority in training every single day and been the best option he would have played every game. He needs to learn the mans game. Hes gone up from the Under-18s last year, now hes training with the first team every day and you cant just turn that switch on and off. Youve got to perform every day. He knows why he hasnt played as much.

Quote
Mason... you know when hes had a good sleep and when hes stayed up late playing PlayStation

There's also been multiple reports of him turning up late for training and missing travel times.

It's not without substance...and, unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse for him.
Something Worse

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10528 on: November 13, 2020, 03:46:30 AM
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on November 13, 2020, 12:56:05 AM
It clearly has substance though. His own manager has called him out on it, and their Tier 1 journalists say the reason for him doing it publicly was because multiple private conversations hadn't changed anything:

There's also been multiple reports of him turning up late for training and missing travel times.

It's not without substance...and, unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse for him.

Fair enough! If there's substance to it, then it's absolutely valid. I just always think the worst of the UK media and that won't change.

He probably needs a proper manager to get him back on track. Can he play CB?
SpartanTree. No deccies or lights.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10529 on: November 13, 2020, 01:43:04 PM
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on November 13, 2020, 12:56:05 AM
It's not without substance...and, unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse for him.

Another Ravel Morrison in the making?

JC the Messiah

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10530 on: November 13, 2020, 01:58:51 PM
The rumours aren't good if there's any substance to them.

Looks like their third kit is perfect for their squad...
SpartanTree. No deccies or lights.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10531 on: November 13, 2020, 02:42:34 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 13, 2020, 01:58:51 PM
The rumours aren't good if there's any substance to them.


For his sake they're just rumours but if not...he's really in the shit.
RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10532 on: November 13, 2020, 02:56:39 PM
Amazing how this club has a history of prodigious talents wasting their careers, Best, Whiteside, Morrison and now Greenwood, have i missed anyone?
4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10533 on: November 13, 2020, 02:57:34 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 13, 2020, 02:56:39 PM
Amazing how this club has a history of prodigious talents wasting their careers, Best, Whiteside, Morrison and now Greenwood, have i missed anyone else?

Maguire
RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10534 on: November 13, 2020, 02:57:53 PM
slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10535 on: November 13, 2020, 03:28:29 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 13, 2020, 02:56:39 PM
Amazing how this club has a history of prodigious talents wasting their careers, Best, Whiteside, Morrison and now Greenwood, have i missed anyone?

Pogba. Twice
Chris~

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10536 on: November 13, 2020, 04:00:38 PM
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10537 on: November 13, 2020, 04:39:03 PM
Quote from: 4pool on November 13, 2020, 02:57:34 PM
Maguire

More a waste of ballast than talent, really...
FiSh77

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10538 on: November 13, 2020, 05:54:41 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 13, 2020, 02:56:39 PM
Amazing how this club has a history of prodigious talents wasting their careers, Best, Whiteside, Morrison and now Greenwood, have i missed anyone?

Russell Beardsmore
RyanBabel19

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10539 on: November 13, 2020, 06:41:12 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 13, 2020, 02:56:39 PM
Amazing how this club has a history of prodigious talents wasting their careers, Best, Whiteside, Morrison and now Greenwood, have i missed anyone?

In their defence, isn't that every club? We could do the same for us easily
RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10540 on: November 13, 2020, 06:47:24 PM
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 13, 2020, 06:41:12 PM
In their defence, isn't that every club? We could do the same for us easily
Have we had anyone who was good as the first two then just destroyed their careers, Best we all know about, Whiteside i barely know of but playing in a world cup at 17, winning goal in fa cup final.

Morrison was probably the best youngster in his age group in the country alongside Sterling before they both broke through.
Tepid T₂O

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10541 on: Today at 06:06:09 PM
Being held ran some for several million pounds via ransom ware.

The feeling is that they may have to pay it in order to gain control of their system again.  The blackmailers are threatening to release sensitive information.


This is all a bit mad.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10542 on: Today at 06:40:53 PM
Hope we're tightening up our security systems
Max_powers

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10543 on: Today at 06:46:55 PM
If the the hackers release the list of their transfer targets then all the other clubs will have an unfair advantage as they will know which players to avoid like a plague.
