Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.



If he was engaged in domestic violence then he badly needs help, but I don't think we can deny a strain in the media that goes after black footballers in a way that it, rarely, does for white ones. Sterling highlighted some of those examples himself.I used to think that it's a shame that the outspoken fighters against injustice are often very unlikable, but I think I presume a certain unlikability based on what I've read in the papers perpetuating it anyway.Sterling can still fuck off on the pitch though.