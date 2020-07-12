« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 04:53:37 AM
Never really rated Greenwood that highly to begin with. He is still young but hasn't shown the type of potential that makes you think that he is a world class player in the making.

Think he was extremely lucky last year to score 10 goals when his xG was around 3. I know that these stats aren't everything and good players do consistently beat their xG, but they meet the eye test too. Almost everything he was hitting was going in. But he was never really getting in that many truly dangerous goal scoring positions.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 09:37:45 AM
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 04:53:37 AM
Never really rated Greenwood that highly to begin with. He is still young but hasn't shown the type of potential that makes you think that he is a world class player in the making.

Think he was extremely lucky last year to score 10 goals when his xG was around 3. I know that these stats aren't everything and good players do consistently beat their xG, but they meet the eye test too. Almost everything he was hitting was going in. But he was never really getting in that many truly dangerous goal scoring positions.
I think he is more talented than Rashford.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:04:25 AM
It's different. You can call Sterling etc a rat, a snake or whatever you want. That's fine. But there was a concerted media campaign by you know who and the Mail painting him as some sort of villain for doing such awful things as "getting a tattoo" and "buying his mom a house".

This Greenwood thing has echoes of that, right or wrong. Nebulous allegations of unprofessionalism and a lack of application run through the media. And it might be right, but it's still something people should be alert to.

I found Sterling's stuff unpalatable as he directly earns millions from modern day slavers and despots and is assisting in their sport washing endeavours.
Unlike Rashford's actions, it felt manufactured and simply part of ABDFC's wider PR campaign.
No doubt there was a racial element to some of the criticism but I suspect many simply felt it lacked credibility.
Rashford is boss though, the lad is a legend. He should get a standing applause from us next time he plays in front of a crowd at Anfield. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 03:08:07 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:04:25 AM
It's different. You can call Sterling etc a rat, a snake or whatever you want. That's fine. But there was a concerted media campaign by you know who and the Mail painting him as some sort of villain for doing such awful things as "getting a tattoo" and "buying his mom a house".

This Greenwood thing has echoes of that, right or wrong. Nebulous allegations of unprofessionalism and a lack of application run through the media. And it might be right, but it's still something people should be alert to.

Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10524 on: Yesterday at 04:08:24 PM
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 03:08:07 PM
Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.

It's a tattoo! He can get a gostse tattoo if he wants, it's his body.

Hadn't heard about the domestic violence, but that wasn't the point of the post: they were attacking him for all sorts of trivial nonsense.

To be clear - Sterling can go fuck himself anyway. And all the more so if he's been hitting women.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10525 on: Yesterday at 04:13:24 PM
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 03:08:07 PM
Nothing to do with the fact that the tattoo was of an AK47 and that there were strong reports of him beating his mrs? Pretty sure if Henderson done the same 10 year ago he'd be slated all the same.

If he was engaged in domestic violence then he badly needs help, but I don't think we can deny a strain in the media that goes after black footballers in a way that it, rarely, does for white ones. Sterling highlighted some of those examples himself.

I used to think that it's a shame that the outspoken fighters against injustice are often very unlikable, but I think I presume a certain unlikability based on what I've read in the papers perpetuating it anyway.

Sterling can still fuck off on the pitch though.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10526 on: Yesterday at 08:29:56 PM
Absolutely committed, so hell be gone soon

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54924667
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10527 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 PM
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:19:06 AM
I found Sterling's stuff unpalatable as he directly earns millions from modern day slavers and despots and is assisting in their sport washing endeavours.
Unlike Rashford's actions, it felt manufactured and simply part of ABDFC's wider PR campaign.
No doubt there was a racial element to some of the criticism but I suspect many simply felt it lacked credibility.
Rashford is boss though, the lad is a legend. He should get a standing applause from us next time he plays in front of a crowd at Anfield.

Spot on I couldnt agree more...Rashford just seems so much more genuine than Sterling who comes across as cynical. I hope that incident with Gomez means he never gets to captain England.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10528 on: Today at 12:56:05 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:04:25 AM
This Greenwood thing has echoes of that, right or wrong. Nebulous allegations of unprofessionalism and a lack of application run through the media.

It clearly has substance though. His own manager has called him out on it, and their Tier 1 journalists say the reason for him doing it publicly was because multiple private conversations hadn't changed anything:

Quote
If hed really stamped his authority in training every single day and been the best option he would have played every game. He needs to learn the mans game. Hes gone up from the Under-18s last year, now hes training with the first team every day and you cant just turn that switch on and off. Youve got to perform every day. He knows why he hasnt played as much.

Quote
Mason... you know when hes had a good sleep and when hes stayed up late playing PlayStation

There's also been multiple reports of him turning up late for training and missing travel times.

It's not without substance...and, unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse for him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10529 on: Today at 03:46:30 AM
Quote from: NealFrom25Yards on Today at 12:56:05 AM
It clearly has substance though. His own manager has called him out on it, and their Tier 1 journalists say the reason for him doing it publicly was because multiple private conversations hadn't changed anything:

There's also been multiple reports of him turning up late for training and missing travel times.

It's not without substance...and, unfortunately, it looks like things are getting worse for him.

Fair enough! If there's substance to it, then it's absolutely valid. I just always think the worst of the UK media and that won't change.

He probably needs a proper manager to get him back on track. Can he play CB?
