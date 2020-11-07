fair enough, cant read Times articles! I was going on something from a few weeks ago rather than this one.



I guess it was made up then as the reason for him being dumped out of the Man Utd squad and not being picked for the England squad.



So people think it has racist connotations? Sorry if I am being naive here. I know he acted a dick when he was with England a couple international breaks ago. Is it all stemming from that?





He obviously fucked up with the England trip and breaching protocols but it seems to go beyond that now, without any evidence of him being lazy or having a bad attitude in training.Reading between the lines, it seems his friend committed suicide recently and the boy is struggling a bit. I think perhaps United are just taking him out of the firing line a bit with recent absences but the media have been using that to speculate and create very different reasons for his absence.Someone mentioned Foden. He has a long-term partner and a child but seems to have been treated more fairly than Greenwood in this.