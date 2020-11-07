« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 594641 times)

Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10480 on: November 7, 2020, 03:02:23 PM »
Jamie Jackson's just fired up Microsoft Word...
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10481 on: November 7, 2020, 04:01:48 PM »
Nice one Oleh. Hopefully that keeps you in your job. You're doing just fine.  ;) Stick in there mate.
Offline Smellytrabs

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10482 on: November 7, 2020, 04:08:56 PM »
I knew Ole would prove the doubters wrong, good for him.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10483 on: November 7, 2020, 04:16:21 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  7, 2020, 03:02:23 PM
Jamie Jackson's just fired up Microsoft Word...

Time for a sequel?
Offline farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10484 on: November 7, 2020, 05:30:26 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on November  6, 2020, 11:41:58 PM
A rising Luke Shaw lifts all tides...
Y'all are joking but Luke Shaw is twice the player Roberto Carlos was.
Offline slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10485 on: November 7, 2020, 10:06:44 PM »
I'm not quite sure what to make of Steve McManaman but he's doing us proud bigging Oleh up on TV. Good man Steve keep that up. At the start he says Oleh had "absolutely nothing to do with that defensive performance the other night"  then later saying Oleh deserves credit for the defensive performance today.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10486 on: November 7, 2020, 10:15:09 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on November  7, 2020, 05:30:26 PM
Y'all are joking but Luke Shaw is twice the player Roberto Carlos was.

Thrice even.
Offline rushyman

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10487 on: November 7, 2020, 10:17:34 PM »
That interview was some proper Trump shit
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10488 on: November 8, 2020, 12:10:43 AM »
Ole back behind the wheel of the team bus.

Offline him_15

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10489 on: November 8, 2020, 06:22:12 AM »
Good to keep Ole for a little longer.
Offline farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10490 on: November 8, 2020, 06:32:39 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on November  8, 2020, 06:22:12 AM
Good to keep Ole for a little longer.
What do you mean by "a little", five years like?
Offline Dull Tools

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10491 on: November 8, 2020, 06:49:29 AM »
Corner turned. Oleh will lead them back to where they belong now.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10492 on: November 8, 2020, 07:01:27 AM »
Ole beating Everton - that's a win win situation.
Offline deano2727

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10493 on: November 8, 2020, 07:42:48 AM »
He'll be gone before we play them anyway, so let's start willing them to get beat again, please.  :wave
Offline Crimson

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10494 on: November 8, 2020, 09:06:55 AM »
Quote from: deano2727 on November  8, 2020, 07:42:48 AM
He'll be gone before we play them anyway, so let's start willing them to get beat again, please.  :wave

Managers are usually sacked AFTER we play them. Which bodes well for the result  ;)
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10495 on: November 8, 2020, 09:34:59 AM »
Season starts now......
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10496 on: November 8, 2020, 09:47:46 AM »
Quote from: deano2727 on November  8, 2020, 07:42:48 AM
He'll be gone before we play them anyway, so let's start willing them to get beat again, please.  :wave

Hopefully not  :wave

Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10497 on: November 8, 2020, 11:39:11 AM »
Quote from: deano2727 on November  8, 2020, 07:42:48 AM
He'll be gone before we play them anyway, so let's start willing them to get beat again, please.  :wave

I don't think that Ole is going anywhere, at least until the end of the season ...
Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10498 on: November 8, 2020, 03:17:50 PM »
Oleh is Woodward's body armour. Woody doesn't know what he's doing*, ever, so having a ''legend'' like Oleh in charge protects him somewhat. He wouldn't get the same relatively free ride if it was a non-legend in charge. Woody will keep him in place as long as he can





*or he's a double agent successfully infiltrating them
Offline Something Worse

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10499 on: November 8, 2020, 03:23:08 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  8, 2020, 03:17:50 PM
Oleh is Woodward's body armour. Woody doesn't know what he's doing*, ever, so having a ''legend'' like Oleh in charge protects him somewhat. He wouldn't get the same relatively free ride if it was a non-legend in charge. Woody will keep him in place as long as he can

*or he's a double agent successfully infiltrating them

A childhood Liverpool fan who was stuck on their bench for a decade, deemed not good enough to start, taking them over and running them into the ground? Ole is a Red.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10500 on: November 8, 2020, 03:52:34 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November  8, 2020, 03:23:08 PM
A childhood Liverpool fan who was stuck on their bench for a decade, deemed not good enough to start, taking them over and running them into the ground? Ole is a Red.
Nope. He got Stockholm syndrome within a month of signing. Two decades later and never mind a lucky goal, hell never live that Ferguson parking space thing down. That level of cringeworthy sycophancy cant be faked.
Offline Slippers

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10501 on: November 8, 2020, 04:20:19 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November  8, 2020, 11:39:11 AM
I don't think that Ole is going anywhere, at least until the end of the season ...

I hope you're right,although I wouldn't mind us smashing them twice this season being the reason he gets sacked.
Online lamonti

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10502 on: Yesterday at 07:25:52 AM »
Is Greenwood getting the Raheem Sterling treatment for an extremely talented young black man who has too much too soon? Or is he a bit of a dope?

This Times story is weird innuendo:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/growing-concern-at-manchester-united-over-mason-greenwood-application-rpjcqm0xr?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1604955501
Offline Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10503 on: Yesterday at 04:28:58 PM »
cant read that story as its behind a paywall. But Greenwood hasnt exactly being doing himself many favours as yet - hes making himself a target with his behaviour, and seemingly lack of professionalism with training.  And playing for one of the biggest clubs around, the spotlight is great of course.

Up to Man Utd to help sort that out and hope it is just immaturity and letting his quick rise to first team player and international get the better of him.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10504 on: Yesterday at 04:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:28:58 PM
seemingly lack of professionalism with training. 

I think that's the point, isn't it...?

Is that really the case? United have denied it but multiple stories are coming out and labelling him as such without any real evidence.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 05:46:57 PM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 04:41:20 PM
I think that's the point, isn't it...?

Is that really the case? United have denied it but multiple stories are coming out and labelling him as such without any real evidence.

fair enough, cant read Times articles!  I was going on something from a few weeks ago rather than this one.

I guess it was made up then as the reason for him being dumped out of the Man Utd squad and not being picked for the England squad.

So people think it has racist connotations? Sorry if I am being naive here. I know he acted a dick when he was with England a couple international breaks ago. Is it all stemming from that?



Offline 4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10506 on: Yesterday at 06:53:18 PM »
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.


Must have been from a sprint to be first in the buffet line.. ;)
Offline Shaun101

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10507 on: Yesterday at 06:57:10 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:53:18 PM
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.


Must have been from a sprint to be first in the buffet line.. ;)


Mmmm ham      String
Online Escorcio

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10508 on: Yesterday at 07:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:46:57 PM
So people think it has racist connotations? Sorry if I am being naive here. I know he acted a dick when he was with England a couple international breaks ago. Is it all stemming from that?

Possibly, but there were 2 of them that acted the c*nt on international duty, and the other was hardly spoken about in the media...
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10509 on: Yesterday at 07:03:37 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:53:18 PM
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.


Must have been from a sprint to be first in the buffet line.. ;)

Its normally cheese strings that he tears.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10510 on: Yesterday at 07:10:44 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 07:25:52 AM
Is Greenwood getting the Raheem Sterling treatment for an extremely talented young black man who has too much too soon? Or is he a bit of a dope?

This Times story is weird innuendo:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/growing-concern-at-manchester-united-over-mason-greenwood-application-rpjcqm0xr?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1604955501

Rashford upset the Tories and is currently bullet proof. Greenwood's next in line. Once his behaviour made him a target he was always going to get both barrels. It was as predictable as it was possible to be.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10511 on: Today at 01:07:33 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:53:18 PM
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury.


Must have been from a sprint to be first in the buffet line.. ;)

He finished 17th and ended up with a goodie bag
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10512 on: Today at 06:35:01 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:46:57 PM
fair enough, cant read Times articles!  I was going on something from a few weeks ago rather than this one.

I guess it was made up then as the reason for him being dumped out of the Man Utd squad and not being picked for the England squad.

So people think it has racist connotations? Sorry if I am being naive here. I know he acted a dick when he was with England a couple international breaks ago. Is it all stemming from that?


He obviously fucked up with the England trip and breaching protocols but it seems to go beyond that now, without any evidence of him being lazy or having a bad attitude in training.

Reading between the lines, it seems his friend committed suicide recently and the boy is struggling a bit. I think perhaps United are just taking him out of the firing line a bit with recent absences but the media have been using that to speculate and create very different reasons for his absence.

Someone mentioned Foden. He has a long-term partner and a child but seems to have been treated more fairly than Greenwood in this.
Online lamonti

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10513 on: Today at 12:13:54 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:10:44 PM
Rashford upset the Tories and is currently bullet proof. Greenwood's next in line. Once his behaviour made him a target he was always going to get both barrels. It was as predictable as it was possible to be.

I don't think that's it though, because Ornstein / Laurie Whitwell reported a similar (and according to the journalists, "very well sourced") story in The Athletic this week as well.

It seems less like Utd are taking him out of the firing line than trying to show him some tough love in public potentially with the squandered talent of a figure like Ravel Morrison on their minds.

Maybe I'm reading it wrong.
