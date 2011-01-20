« previous next »
When Luke Shaw rises, the sun sets
A rising Luke Shaw lifts all tides...
The phases of Luke Shaw...
Breakfast.
Brelevenses.
Elevenses.
Brunch.
Lunch.
Brinner.
Dinner.
Bretea.
Tea.
Brupper.
Supper.

Ole article on bbc "I don't fall like a house of cards"

His defence leaves too much Spacey.
Drab draw today? Or an Everton win? I can't see Man Utd winning away...
Drab draw today? Or an Everton win? I can't see Man Utd winning away...

I thought away against a team looking to attack was their best chance of winning.
Drab draw today? Or an Everton win? I can't see Man Utd winning away...

Draw. Keeps Man United where they are potentially drops Everton 3-4 places.
The phases of Luke Shaw...
Breakfast.
Brelevenses.
Elevenses.
Brunch.
Lunch.
Brinner.
Dinner.
Bretea.
Tea.
Brupper.
Supper.

What about second breakfast? Ole would be fuming at that lack of a Lord of the Rings reference
Heard Luke Shaw got turned away from an eating contest at a Manchester restaurant yesterday.

"Sorry, no professionals", they said.
Drab draw today? Or an Everton win? I can't see Man Utd winning away...

A draw involving a heroic fight back from Utd.

The Shrivelled One must stay.
Drab draw today? Or an Everton win? I can't see Man Utd winning away...

Hoping for a 1-1 with a couple of red cards.
We're at that stage now where some United fans would accept a heavy beating if it meant OGS getting the boot.
Heard Luke Shaw got turned away from an eating contest at a Manchester restaurant yesterday.

"Sorry, no professionals", they said.

"Sorry, no professionals", they said.

5-5 all draw, penalties, VARs, cards galore, and Carlo and Ole swap seats at HT.
Perfect for everyone.  :)
I hope Man Utd win, for Solskjaer's sake. He must stay.
United win for me
I dont like seeing either side happy so something like last year where it ends in a draw but with controversy at the end would be nice. What will be will be with our beloved Ole. Im not desperate to see United win just to delay the inevitable for another week or two.
Well it is Jenas, but is there any truth in this? Have the United players down-tooled? Are they trying to get him sacked?


11:12
Too many players 'not that bothered'
Everton v Man Utd (12:30 GMT)


Jermaine Jenas

Ex-Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live

"I feel sorry for Ole at times. There are too many in that dressing room that think 'I'm quite happy, I'm on a load of money'. Do they really care about Ole losing his job or not? I'm not sure they do. They will play certain games and perform in certain games because they know they are on the world stage and the eyes are on them.

"I don't feel they are doing it for Manchester United. I don't feel like they are doing it so their manager keeps hold of his job.

"Right now I see too many players in that group who I feel are just not that bothered. It's hard to say they don't care, because of course they care. I think there's probably a few of them who will think: "If it doesn't work out here I'll just go to PSG or Bayern or Real'. That's what their mindset is unfortunately."
A 1 - 1 Draw and Slabhead elbowing Pickford in the head quite hard on a corner would do me.
I think there's a sizeable void being left by Ole's lack of coaching and instruction to the squad and what ends up happening is the players are filling that void with their own ideas. 

It's symptomatic of situations like during the week where you have no one back defending a corner, or a few weeks ago where Fernandes was pressing while everyone else was sitting back.  That's a clear lack of game preparation and instructions from the coaching staff, it's not players downing tools.
I dont like seeing either side happy so something like last year where it ends in a draw but with controversy at the end would be nice. What will be will be with our beloved Ole. Im not desperate to see United win just to delay the inevitable for another week or two.

Yeah, can't see myself ever hoping for a Utd win unless it directly benefits us. A draw will do.
Who is getting sacked first , Trump or Ole.
I will settle for Pickford getting sent off for a horrific lunge on Rashford. Luckily Rashford will escape injury because he was already on the ground claiming a penalty. 
