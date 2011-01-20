Well it is Jenas, but is there any truth in this? Have the United players down-tooled? Are they trying to get him sacked?





11:12

Too many players 'not that bothered'

Everton v Man Utd (12:30 GMT)





Jermaine Jenas



Ex-Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live



"I feel sorry for Ole at times. There are too many in that dressing room that think 'I'm quite happy, I'm on a load of money'. Do they really care about Ole losing his job or not? I'm not sure they do. They will play certain games and perform in certain games because they know they are on the world stage and the eyes are on them.



"I don't feel they are doing it for Manchester United. I don't feel like they are doing it so their manager keeps hold of his job.



"Right now I see too many players in that group who I feel are just not that bothered. It's hard to say they don't care, because of course they care. I think there's probably a few of them who will think: "If it doesn't work out here I'll just go to PSG or Bayern or Real'. That's what their mindset is unfortunately."