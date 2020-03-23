







You can excuse Maguire and Tuanzebe being where they are - not unreasonably expecting the corner to eventually end with a ball into the box - but I'm guessing Shaw isn't supposed to be where he is. Shaw wasn't involved in taking the corner and it's not like he's going to be a big threat in the penalty area.I've always quite rated Matic and his game intelligence compensates for his lack of mobility. What he's doing in that move though is anyone's guess. Maybe he thinks someone, Shaw perhaps, is standing on the half-way line but it's quite the gamble to make when he could just glance over his shoulder.The other goal they conceded has gone under the radar a bit because of the comedy of this one but that was also awful defending.Hopefully they get a result against Everton to drag on Ole's reign. I think it might end up being like Brendan with us though in that he'll be sacked irrespective of the result in his last game.