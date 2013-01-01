The signing of Maguire is what happens when you allow the British media to dictate who your club should be bringing in. Nobody inside United really knows what they are doing, but the media were creaming themselves over a bang average CB because he was part of a bang average England side managed by a bang average manager that they were all creaming themselves over. So United thought 'right, he must be good, we need a bit of that..'. It's the same reason they ended up with Moyes as manager. It's the same reason we ended up with Hodgson and then Rodgers and looking back to our wilderness years (which United are now in) the reason we made signings like Collymore, Babb and McAteer - we didn't know what we were doing so allowed the media to select our signings for us, while the recruitment at Arsenal and United was in a different stratosphere.