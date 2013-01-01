« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 581046 times)

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 09:15:44 AM »
Quote from: tuaz on Today at 08:51:59 AM
Really can't understand what the defence (and captain Maguire) was doing for the first goal.  Don't they communicate with each other? Look around to see where the opponents are?

Any recreational footballers would have done better.

And it was mainly the fault of one of their most experienced players - Matic.

Second goal was mainly the fault of one of their other most experienced players - Mata.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 09:17:42 AM »
Quote from: tuaz on Today at 08:51:59 AM
Really can't understand what the defence (and captain Maguire) was doing for the first goal.  Don't they communicate with each other? Look around to see where the opponents are?

Any recreational footballers would have done better.
You would have thought someone would have looked around to see if they should push up.
Logged

Offline Yevgeny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
  • Believer.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 09:18:47 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:35:18 AM
Fixed.

It wouldn't shock me if Woodward goes for Allegri instead. Woodward is clueless about football and I could imagine him looking at what Allegri has won and what Pochettino has won and choosing the Italian. He'd be the wrong choice but then they love wrong choices over there.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 09:23:55 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 05:47:02 AM
I genuinely think he's the worst manager in the league. United's squad actually isn't that terrible as Ole is making it look like.

I think this isn't even remotely in doubt and I think there is a much bigger gap between OGS and whoever is 19th best than the gap between 18th and 19th.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,184
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 09:25:21 AM »
Surely he gets sacked soon?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 09:27:10 AM »
Whats even madder is there is plenty of them saying they don´t want Poch as they think he would be too "boring".

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:21 AM
Surely he gets sacked soon?

Unfortunately......yes

Logged

Online Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 09:32:26 AM »
The signing of Maguire is what happens when you allow the British media to dictate who your club should be bringing in. Nobody inside United really knows what they are doing, but the media were creaming themselves over a bang average CB because he was part of a bang average England side managed by a bang average manager that they were all creaming themselves over. So United thought 'right, he must be good, we need a bit of that..'. It's the same reason they ended up with Moyes as manager. It's the same reason we ended up with Hodgson and then Rodgers and looking back to our wilderness years (which United are now in) the reason we made signings like Collymore, Babb and McAteer - we didn't know what we were doing so allowed the media to select our signings for us, while the recruitment at Arsenal and United was in a different stratosphere.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,466
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 09:32:40 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:21 AM
Surely he gets sacked soon?

We'll have none of that in here, now off with you.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 09:35:27 AM »
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 09:51:44 AM »
I'd Rather Pochettino goes to United than United getting Marco Rose, Hasenhuttl or Allegri all far superior coaches to Pochettino.

Pochettino is a bit of a myth for me and his football can be extremely dull to watch at times.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 09:52:04 AM »
Good post on the BBC. :-)

Jotalotagoals: LFC fans know that it takes time for a new manager to get the club to play his way. Ole deserves a few more years. At least to the end of the decade.

And the reply from the moderator.

And there was me thinking we had a Liverpool fan with some sympathy for their rivals.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 