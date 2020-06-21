« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:15:25 PM
Notice how their zebra jerseys make them all blend into one so that predators/strikers can't single out the weak one in the pack.
"It's a cunning plan indeed Baldrick."
"With only one fatal flaw."
"They're all shite Baldrick; every last one of them."
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Ah shit, I think the game might be up. The geniuses at Redcafe have started a thread: "We are an awfully coached team". Who told them? Come on, own up. Which one of you was it?

Sadly can't see Ole lasting up to Christmas now. Poch incoming. The FA gifting Utd 20,000 penalties the past 10 months was a God send for us. But the dream is over, they won't get relegated now. :(
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:40:47 PM
I'm sure it will get them now.  ;)

Undoubtedly ;)
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:24:39 PM
"It's a cunning plan indeed Baldrick."
"With only one fatal flaw."
"They're all shite Baldrick; every last one of them."


"I've got a plan so cunning, you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel!"
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Leipzig beating PSG was a really, really bad result for them. Had PSG beaten them twice, a home win against Istanbul would have all but seen United through. Now they'll need to win that and avoid defeat in at one of their games against PSG and Leipzig.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Some of them saying you can't blame Oleh for that, I've even heard one blame Henderson for not seeing what was happening as he had the full view. What a manager. Seen a clip yesterday for the first time Gary Neville kissing his arse, I assume after PSG last season. "3 questions Oleh. How long do you want on your contract, what do you want your salary to be, and where do you want the statue" What a knob
I just seen the goals F** me  :lmao
Maguire looked to be his usual brilliant self, he does love bumping into his own players
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Paul Scholes thinks Ole will get it right, they have enough quality in the squad. Let's hope the likes of Ferdinand and the rest of the United media will concur. I haven't seen the goal they conceded, how bad was it?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:35:26 PM
Paul Scholes thinks Ole will get it right, they have enough quality in the squad. Let's hope the likes of Ferdinand and the rest of the United media will concur. I haven't seen the goal they conceded, how bad was it?

https://streamja.com/0P3q6

https://streamja.com/P3P60

Very.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:31:55 PM
Leipzig beating PSG was a really, really bad result for them. Had PSG beaten them twice, a home win against Istanbul would have all but seen United through. Now they'll need to win that and avoid defeat in at one of their games against PSG and Leipzig.
Theyll beat Istanbul at home regardless if they put their best team out. The first goal they conceded was beyond laughable. You wouldnt even leave that much space in sunday league!
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:30:07 PM
"I've got a plan so cunning, you could put a tail on it and call it a weasel!"
Fernandes Bruno?
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: IanZG on Yesterday at 10:37:17 PM
https://streamja.com/0P3q6

https://streamja.com/P3P60

Very.

Cheers.

My god, that first golf - WTF.

But then again, that second goal!  ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on Yesterday at 10:24:39 PM
"It's a cunning plan indeed Baldrick."
"With only one fatal flaw."
"They're all shite Baldrick; every last one of them."


Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:34:38 PM
Ole the tactical genius.  8)



Didnt know the result. Though United were in red and the screen was a bit off colour... defend deep away from home... whats the problem?
Then I saw the goal. 😱😱😱😱😱
Mo Salah likes this
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:34:38 PM
Ole the tactical genius.  8)


That is nothing short of unbelievable
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:07:21 PM
If youre gone a do it give it giggseh
Giggsy? Can't even beat his girlfriend without getting the police involved.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Fernandes lost the ball 34 times for them tonight





:lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:56:45 PM
Fernandes lost the ball 34 times for them tonight





:lmao

Never saw it once with him. Was saying it on their run at the end of last season aswell.

I just had no idea what people were looking at. Few decent passes ok. But it was all insanely over the top

Hes a cheat and Does it really really well. Thats his biggest weapon

And its Uniteds biggest weapon With Rashford and martial on the floor non stop aswell.
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:42:29 PM
£16 , to wind up the man u fan in the house. Should I get him the book, or the LFC 2029/2020 dvd...

I drew me nieces fiance in the family Secret Santa and he's a manc supporter so obviously got him 6 Klopp Champions Edition Cans of Erdinger. Seriously thinking of keeping the cans for the reds in the family and getting him this Ole tombe instead.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Man Utd dressed like Zebras, playing like Donkeys  :lmao
The general who became a slave. The slave who became a gladiator. The gladiator who defied an emperor = Rafael Benitez!

There is no better than adversity. Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss, contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance the next time - Malcolm X

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Can it get worse for them?
Believer

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:39:19 PM
Deserves some better reviews though

OK, which of you is Adam Norris?

"I wont give much more away but theres a charming section about Ole growing up in middle earth and how he recovered from a personal tragedy from his youth when one of his relatives was killed in a dispute over a ring."

 :D
We are Liverpool!

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
All this talk of the sack....theyll bounce back against the bitters. Then everything will be fine. Just fine.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Utd's plan under Ole just seems to be relying on some sort of individual brilliance or luck to win them their games, with very little tactics and coaching involved at all.
