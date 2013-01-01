« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 06:10:23 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:38:25 PM


Did someone ask him what 7x3 is again?
McSquared

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10121 on: Yesterday at 06:11:32 PM
Keep the faith Mr Glazer
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10122 on: Yesterday at 06:16:00 PM
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:26:06 PM
I get the general sentiment, but we were the number 1 ranked team in Europe under Rafa and not too shabby under Houllier either.

Ole is just a little YTS trainee making the tea when you compare him to their managerial experience and how our teams were tactically.

The problem with Skolskjaer is that he thinks hes very clever with his tweaks, but unlike Houllier and certainly Rafa, his changes rarely have a real effect in terms of the type of football they play. Therefore it limits their flexibility when it comes to opponents that are out to thwart their counters, the ability to play different formations counts for nothing if he cant solve the dilemma of how to play proper possession football.

If Rashford ever gets injured, their season is effectively over.
nayia2002

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10123 on: Yesterday at 06:24:40 PM
4/1 to be next manager sacked
2nd favourite

He's days are truly numbered  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10124 on: Yesterday at 07:06:10 PM
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 06:24:40 PM
4/1 to be next manager sacked
2nd favourite

He's days are truly numbered  ;D

Imagine how draining that must be. :D

Have a bad run, pressure builds, win away in Paris, win a couple of easy League games, thrash RB Leipzeig. Surely some positivity...lose at home and all the talk of being sacked reappears!
S

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10125 on: Yesterday at 07:49:23 PM
Theyll put three or four past Everton and hell buy himself some more time. Perfect fixture to rebuild some confidence.
BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10126 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 PM
Conversely Everton have the relegation battlers fates in their hands. Facing Utd and Fulham either side of the international break.
slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10127 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 PM
I'm no big Troy Deeney fan, but seen a clip just now of him cornering that dickhead Neil Custis about Maguire about basically how shit he is , good on him
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10128 on: Yesterday at 10:59:31 PM
Deeney writes for the same rag, the c*nt
Medellin

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10129 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 PM
Apologies..just noticed the original source which wasn't the one I had.
slaphead

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10130 on: Yesterday at 11:00:51 PM
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:59:31 PM
Deeney writes for the same rag, the c*nt

Does he ?  Didn't realise that. He is a twat like.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10131 on: Yesterday at 11:39:42 PM
Giggseh could be in a lot of trouble lads.  Apparently charged with assault on his girlfriend.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10132 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 PM
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10133 on: Today at 12:00:03 AM
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:48:19 PM
I'm no big Troy Deeney fan, but seen a clip just now of him cornering that dickhead Neil Custis about Maguire about basically how shit he is , good on him


Deeney is a prize A dickhead.
Magz50

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10134 on: Today at 12:22:40 AM
Give it Giggseh.

No not like that ya c*nt.
Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10135 on: Today at 12:59:17 AM
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 06:24:40 PM
4/1 to be next manager sacked
2nd favourite

He's days are truly numbered  ;D
fuck, let's hope they win at the weekend 😁
Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10136 on: Today at 01:05:19 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:00:03 AM

Deeney is a prize A dickhead.
Agreed
GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10137 on: Today at 04:14:21 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:52:20 PM
Hope they twat Everton 6-0.

I'd prefer 1-0 (Hamezzth OG, or Penaltinho following another Ev red card) just because I like seeing the Mancs with a negative GD. But really, this fixture is win-win without winning-winning.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #10138 on: Today at 04:41:40 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:00:03 AM

Deeney is a prize A dickhead.

He's defended us more than he's been against us, for example for the Pickford challenge. He's just outspoken, which leads me to believe Sky has probably put a contract under his door already.
