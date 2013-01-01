I get the general sentiment, but we were the number 1 ranked team in Europe under Rafa and not too shabby under Houllier either.



Ole is just a little YTS trainee making the tea when you compare him to their managerial experience and how our teams were tactically.



The problem with Skolskjaer is that he thinks hes very clever with his tweaks, but unlike Houllier and certainly Rafa, his changes rarely have a real effect in terms of the type of football they play. Therefore it limits their flexibility when it comes to opponents that are out to thwart their counters, the ability to play different formations counts for nothing if he cant solve the dilemma of how to play proper possession football.If Rashford ever gets injured, their season is effectively over.