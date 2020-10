As a fanbase were we like this under certain managers? Obviously we all try to be optimistic about our own club but I genuinely don’t remember any other fanbase being so bipolar about their team. Literally every defeat is met with ‘fucking terrible, need a whole new team’ and then any win, particularly against biggish clubs, is met with ‘this is it, we’re back, we can win the lot’.



It’s absolutely tremendous.



Being honest I think we were (I was?!). Didn’t like to admit it at the time but there are countless examples under all managers bar Hodgson where a good result in Europe or against a top 4 side had us dreaming.As an example I remember when we beat Chelsea in 2007 when Kuyt and Crouch battered them and I entertained thoughts of us winning the League. Think we were about 6-8 points off the pace. My United fans laughed at me and sure enough we faded and they won it.Feels like the boot is on the other foot now for both of us and they’re completely oblivious to it. It’s great!