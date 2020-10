I hope he negotiated a bigger pay deal.



It's pure desperation for them now. Instead of cutting their losses they keep throwing money and contracts at a failed project. They were hoping they could build their team and brand around him but have failed at both.



I can't think of many other players that have been indulged so much by their club despite offering so little.



To be fair - this was a pure business deal - if they hadn't done this, he'd have been a free agent, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Juve, or Real, or PSG would have been falling over themselves to offer him a contract. This way, they are at least protecting their economic investment on him - if he is on the rumoured 300k a week, that means, effectively, they will be paying 15m IF he stays another year; else they can sell him in the summer for a fee and make bank. Even if that is like only 20m fee, it's better than nought.