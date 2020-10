What's that shelf in the supermarket where they throw all the stuff that's only got a few hours left on it's "use by" date? You know,where everybody hangs round lookin for bargains....stuff that they'll have to freeze straight away, or else have it for tonight's tea...cos it goes off at midnight? There's usually all weird shite on there bagged up and marked down by the stores deli-counter. The scragg end of a bit of Brie or a few slices of haslet....You just get the feeling that United kind of "hang around" this aisle whenever the transfer market's about to close..."Ohhh look....they've just put out a nice little remnant of "Cavani..." oh yes...that's going straight in the trolley, I'm sure that could be knocked up into something nice by our chef...I mean, "Cavani" was all the rage a few years ago and I'm sure that it's still fit to grace the table and nobody else seems to want it..."