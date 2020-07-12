I dont mind Maguire, he seems a decent guy (unless Im unaware of negative personality traits) but £80 million? Fucking hell.



The mental thing is, everyone in the football world (except for a few pundits and everyone associated with United) could see it was far, far too much and Woodward still went for it!They'd probably have been better off keeping Smalling there this season and saving the £80m.Woodward has been a gift that keeps on giving. Expect Dortmund to ask for an astronomical price for Sancho and Woodward to take it and pat himself on the back.They really don't seem to have a transfer strategy at the moment. Just aim for the player who is flavour of the month and take a shot.Long may it continue.