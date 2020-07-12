« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 277712 times)

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 PM »
There was a time where even Ledley King and Carragher were not good enough to start for England.

Now we have McGuire and John Stones.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 09:34:42 PM »
Megged



Online Something Worse

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:15:08 PM
I've noticed that Maguire does this A LOT. Needlessly aggressive defending, mindlessly charging in at full pelt which intelligent players like Wijnaldum absolutely love. I'm sure he did it against Chelsea too on the halfway line and got done yet again.

I remember that too, but since they won it probably was forgotten
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline MJD-L4

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 07:32:51 PM
I dont mind Maguire, he seems a decent guy (unless Im unaware of negative personality traits) but £80 million? Fucking hell.

The mental thing is, everyone in the football world (except for a few pundits and everyone associated with United) could see it was far, far too much and Woodward still went for it!

They'd probably have been better off keeping Smalling there this season and saving the £80m.

Woodward has been a gift that keeps on giving. Expect Dortmund to ask for an astronomical price for Sancho and Woodward to take it and pat himself on the back.

They really don't seem to have a transfer strategy at the moment. Just aim for the player who is flavour of the month and take a shot.

Long may it continue.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 10:50:46 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 09:34:42 PM
Megged





Quite reminiscent of Coutinho's goal against this lot.
Online Crimson

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 PM »
Maguire is their Vidic replacement. Usually in a Liverpool players' pocket and likely to make a fool of himself.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online newterp

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 12:06:22 AM »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 01:39:43 PM
Always hops on one leg and he fucks up  ;D I think ESPN need to sack their stat man  :lickin

I love the hop skip...he knows he screwed up and is like "awww mom...they mean men scored on my team"
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 12:12:01 AM »
Quote from: MoSzizlak on Yesterday at 01:39:43 PM
Always hops on one leg ...

Yes, now you've pointed it out, it's quite a behavioural trait that he always seems do immediately after whenever it's all gone wrong for him on the pitch.
