Death by a thousand cuts and they don't even realise it.Another fun fact. This attack of theirs (the greatest attack in the world), has managed 1 more goal at this stage than the David Moyes season.
this was one of the most amazing moments in the history of football.I just want to thank Mason Greenwood for the wank frenzy that is going to keep Ole at the wheel for another season so you can watch us win number 20
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?
Anyone know what Maguire is doing for Saints' second goal?
Did he play tonight? The Bradford Messi I mean. Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
people like big dick nick.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
I'm confused are they world beaters now or not?
Its all about winning shiny things.
Should never have dropped Penalty. The lad's been on fire for them.
That will never grow old.
Think they still get fourth. Theyre the form side of the bunch and Leicester are doing stuff like losing 4-1 to Bournemouth. Glad their post lockdown bubble has been nicely popped tonight though.
I have no idea what Im taking about
I was sure they would do too until tonight. But it's hard to pick up momentum once it comes to a halt. We're a far, far superior team to them (34 points now right for the Redcafe lot reading this?) and we're still struggling to get our rythm since Watford. Leicester too looked nailed on for third by Feb then momentum died.This is more than two points dropped for them. Now the seeds of doubt creep in to every Bruno pass, every Martial stepover, every three seconds Pogba holds on to the ball too long. Plus the fatigue of the same XI starting.
Dont think they win all 3 of the remaining games, but Chelsea and Leicester are inconsistent as fuck and so cant see them both getting over the line (especially as Chelsea play us).Wolves may be a dark horse.
Put the fucking house on man utd getting a penalty in the first 10 minutes of their next league game. Nailed on.
I know, the Eye of Sauron can easily spot him from there.
They are 4 points behind and right now thats a massive gap.
I'm a knob
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.2]