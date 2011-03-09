« previous next »
United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Offline Oskar

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:21:27 PM
It will never not be hilarious that Harry Maguire cost £85m.



Online newterp

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?
Offline Kekule

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:23:49 PM
I dunno what you lot are laughing at. They drew with the team that beat the Man City team that beat us. Thats definitive proof that theyre better than us, that is.  They are therefore the rightful champions and next year will indeed be their year.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:24:05 PM
Didn't know they were playing so only just spotted the result.  :lmao

96th minute equaliser too.  :)
Offline Stussy

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:26:34 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 10:15:49 PM
Death by a thousand cuts and they don't even realise it.

Another fun fact. This attack of theirs (the greatest attack in the world), has managed 1 more goal at this stage than the David Moyes season.



this was one of the most amazing moments in the history of football.

I just want to thank Mason Greenwood for the wank frenzy that is going to keep Ole at the wheel for another season so you can watch us win number 20

Offline Mozology

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:30:45 PM
Even after winning a champions league and title in successive years those c*nts ending up with egg on their faces still brings much needed cheer.

Was fucking tired listening to the pundits crowning them 2021 Prem Champions already

Fucking glorious. ;D

Offline reddebs

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:32:01 PM
Quote from: Stussy on Yesterday at 10:26:34 PM
this was one of the most amazing moments in the history of football.

I just want to thank Mason Greenwood for the wank frenzy that is going to keep Ole at the wheel for another season so you can watch us win number 20
Did he play tonight? 

The Bradford Messi I mean. 

Offline farawayred

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:33:04 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?
Social distancing from players who seemingly hit the pub after the recent rise in the table? They are punching above their weight and the rewards are there for everyone to see - 5th place!!! One above the regular spot.
Offline Hazell

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:37:42 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?

I know, the Eye of Sauron can easily spot him from there.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:38:14 PM
Anyone know what Maguire is doing for Saints' second goal?

Offline Dr.Kano

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:40:17 PM
So, last season they finished 31 points behind us. This season, with their world class forward line, they have closed the gap to a mere 34 points.

Let's face it, with Ole at the wheel our days are numbered.
Offline slaphead

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:41:31 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?


He's watching something on the iPad there in that photo. Probably some kind of video from Ferguson on how to implement mind games or a zoom call from Eric Cantona
Online Dim Glas

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:42:09 PM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:38:14 PM
Anyone know what Maguire is doing for Saints' second goal?

Marking his own man by the looks of things.

Offline Chakan

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:42:58 PM
I'm confused are they world beaters now or not?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:43:32 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:32:01 PM
Did he play tonight? 

The Bradford Messi I mean. 

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



:D I was about so ask just that using the same nickname. I saw the first half and he barely touched it.
Offline kasperoff

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:46:53 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:32:01 PM
Did he play tonight? 

The Bradford Messi I mean. 

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



No. Messi is the Argentinian Greenwood.
Offline Father Ted

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:49:26 PM
Should never have dropped Penalty. The lad's been on fire for them.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:50:28 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:42:58 PM
I'm confused are they world beaters now or not?


Only if the world deserves to be beaten
Offline Alan_X

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:51:03 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 10:15:49 PM
Death by a thousand cuts and they don't even realise it.

Another fun fact. This attack of theirs (the greatest attack in the world), has managed 1 more goal at this stage than the David Moyes season.



That will never grow old.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:51:06 PM
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:49:26 PM
Should never have dropped Penalty. The lad's been on fire for them.

Well rested.
Back for palace.
Offline Gaz123456

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:51:17 PM
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:42:58 PM
I'm confused are they world beaters now or not?
Yes - it's just a much smaller world now
Offline bornandbRED

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:00:53 PM
Think they still get fourth. Theyre the form side of the bunch and Leicester are doing stuff like losing 4-1 to Bournemouth. Glad their post lockdown bubble has been nicely popped tonight though.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:04:21 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:51:03 PM
That will never grow old.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember him.
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:00:53 PM
Think they still get fourth. Theyre the form side of the bunch and Leicester are doing stuff like losing 4-1 to Bournemouth. Glad their post lockdown bubble has been nicely popped tonight though.

I was sure they would do too until tonight. But it's hard to pick up momentum once it comes to a halt. We're a far, far superior team to them (34 points now right for the Redcafe lot reading this?) and we're still struggling to get our rythm since Watford. Leicester too looked nailed on for third by Feb then momentum died.

This is more than two points dropped for them. Now the seeds of doubt creep in to every Bruno pass, every Martial stepover, every three seconds Pogba holds on to the ball too long. Plus the fatigue of the same XI starting.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:13:17 PM
What's up with the monitor that Ole has in the dugout just find that odd.

Also not surprised they struggled as soon as they faced a well coached and well drilled team, I know they play Sheffield who are a well coached team themselves but that was at a period when Sheffield United were struggling to find their form post lockdown.
Offline Crimson

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:13:41 PM
Greenwood - the second coming of Jesus Christ. How many did he score today?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:17:33 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?

Well he won't park in the managers car spot so why sit in its seat. That's Fergies seat.
Offline johnny74

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:23:58 PM
I properly celebrated Southampton's second goal.

Ralf Hassenwotsit is already a baby Klopp genius and with Daniel Ingredients on the front line it's hard not to cheer them on.

Remember when Ole was first appointed and he did a madness with something like 12 games won in a row and then they got knocked out of the CL by PSG and they gave him a new contract and they barely won a game? Well, I think that equaliser will do the same job after this unearthly run of good form.
Offline johnny74

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:25:20 PM
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
I was sure they would do too until tonight. But it's hard to pick up momentum once it comes to a halt. We're a far, far superior team to them (34 points now right for the Redcafe lot reading this?) and we're still struggling to get our rythm since Watford. Leicester too looked nailed on for third by Feb then momentum died.

This is more than two points dropped for them. Now the seeds of doubt creep in to every Bruno pass, every Martial stepover, every three seconds Pogba holds on to the ball too long. Plus the fatigue of the same XI starting.

The FA Cup semi...
Offline bornandbRED

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:27:45 PM
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:11:12 PM
I was sure they would do too until tonight. But it's hard to pick up momentum once it comes to a halt. We're a far, far superior team to them (34 points now right for the Redcafe lot reading this?) and we're still struggling to get our rythm since Watford. Leicester too looked nailed on for third by Feb then momentum died.

This is more than two points dropped for them. Now the seeds of doubt creep in to every Bruno pass, every Martial stepover, every three seconds Pogba holds on to the ball too long. Plus the fatigue of the same XI starting.

Dont think they win all 3 of the remaining games, but Chelsea and Leicester are inconsistent as fuck and so cant see them both getting over the line (especially as Chelsea play us).

Wolves may be a dark horse.

Offline a little break

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:35:52 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?

Cause he doesn't want to sit in Ferguson's seat as well as not park in his space?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:41:59 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:27:45 PM
Dont think they win all 3 of the remaining games, but Chelsea and Leicester are inconsistent as fuck and so cant see them both getting over the line (especially as Chelsea play us).

Wolves may be a dark horse.



They are 4 points behind and right now thats a massive gap.
Offline johnny74

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:48:28 PM
Wolves lost two in a row the other week. That was devastating. How could they? Santos needs to step up in the race to stop Utd getting CL football.
Online Skeeve

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:51:51 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 10:17:06 PM
Put the fucking house on man utd getting a penalty in the first 10 minutes of their next league game. Nailed on.

Nah, Palace are used to sitting back, it might take as long as 20 mins before they get one. ::)
Offline Jambo Power

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:02:47 AM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:37:42 PM
I know, the Eye of Sauron can easily spot him from there.

First time ive actually spat my drink out on here.......out of my nostrils and everything.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:20:36 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:41:59 PM
They are 4 points behind and right now thats a massive gap.

Two very winnable games in their next two, with Chelsea on the final day. Win their next two and they may very well be in reach of it going into that game.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 02:53:23 AM
Online him_15

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 03:04:32 AM
Dreaming the ultimate scenario that, United miss out top four by losing their final game at Leicester from a stoppage time Vardy winner. And then lose to Inter at the EL cup final, again from a stoppage time winner, this time scored by Lukaku.
