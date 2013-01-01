« previous next »
It will never not be hilarious that Harry Maguire cost £85m.



Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?
I dunno what you lot are laughing at. They drew with the team that beat the Man City team that beat us. Thats definitive proof that theyre better than us, that is.  They are therefore the rightful champions and next year will indeed be their year.
Didn't know they were playing so only just spotted the result.  :lmao

96th minute equaliser too.  :)
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 10:15:49 PM
Death by a thousand cuts and they don't even realise it.

Another fun fact. This attack of theirs (the greatest attack in the world), has managed 1 more goal at this stage than the David Moyes season.



this was one of the most amazing moments in the history of football.

I just want to thank Mason Greenwood for the wank frenzy that is going to keep Ole at the wheel for another season so you can watch us win number 20

Even after winning a champions league and title in successive years those c*nts ending up with egg on their faces still brings much needed cheer.

Was fucking tired listening to the pundits crowning them 2021 Prem Champions already

Fucking glorious. ;D

Quote from: Stussy on Today at 10:26:34 PM
this was one of the most amazing moments in the history of football.

I just want to thank Mason Greenwood for the wank frenzy that is going to keep Ole at the wheel for another season so you can watch us win number 20
Did he play tonight? 

The Bradford Messi I mean. 

Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?
Social distancing from players who seemingly hit the pub after the recent rise in the table? They are punching above their weight and the rewards are there for everyone to see - 5th place!!! One above the regular spot.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?

I know, the Eye of Sauron can easily spot him from there.
Anyone know what Maguire is doing for Saints' second goal?

So, last season they finished 31 points behind us. This season, with their world class forward line, they have closed the gap to a mere 34 points.

Let's face it, with Ole at the wheel our days are numbered.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:23:29 PM
Why does Ole spend half the match up in the seats?


He's watching something on the iPad there in that photo. Probably some kind of video from Ferguson on how to implement mind games or a zoom call from Eric Cantona
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 10:38:14 PM
Anyone know what Maguire is doing for Saints' second goal?

Marking his own man by the looks of things.

I'm confused are they world beaters now or not?
