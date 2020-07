I've heard a few of them compare Greenwood to Van Persie.



He's had a handful of games, had a couple of step over and scored a couple of goals and he's Van Persie? Like, how? Why? What? Where? When did this happen? Bruno is already the best player to have laced up a boot. It's fucking mental. Can't wait for the inevitable come down when they hit a slight dip in form again, and Ole hasn't a fucking clue what to be doing about it as per usual.