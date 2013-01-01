They have number of players that just throw themselves to ground as soon as anyone gets near them.



Rashford, Martial, Daniel James, Fernandes, Pogba all dive. Don't think it really benefits them in the long run. They may cheat their way to the 5th, but to score consistently they surely can't rely on penalties. If the refs keep being mugs, then I guess they might be able to.



However, I think it pays to be tough. I know we had that late penalty against Leicester but how many times have we seen, Mo, Mane or Firmino score a goal late on while riding a challenge or two or under physical pressure? We have probably won 4-5 games like that this season. To be consistent, it's better to make your own luck and put the ball in the back of the net, then to hope that the ref gives you a gift.



