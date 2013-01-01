« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 250021 times)

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 04:03:11 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:56:36 PM
And by the way ... Bruno Fernandes is a fucking shameless diver. And the only reason why he is not being talked about for his diving skills endlessly is because he plays for Utd. Had he played for Liverpool, he would have been a Sunday Supplement discussion topic


He's a bit toothy like Suarez, so they'd be claiming we'd signed Suarez Mk2.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 04:04:56 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 03:56:36 PM
And by the way ... Bruno Fernandes is a fucking shameless diver. And the only reason why he is not being talked about for his diving skills endlessly is because he plays for Utd. Had he played for Liverpool, he would have been a Sunday Supplement discussion topic

What is worse is that he doesn't even go down after a touch, or attempt to play the ball by the defender. Twice he has now threw himself into the player and fell down, that's shithousery on a whole different level, I'm amazed the defenders didn't go ape shit at him.

One thing is for sure now he has been called out on it defenders will be expecting it and so will refs, the ones who aren't incompetent anyway, which narrows it down a lot though.
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 04:12:19 PM »
Offline MJD-L4

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 04:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 02:16:31 PM
That Utd pen reminds me of the time [I think it was] Skrtel Was in the corner, had already begun his swing to kick the ball, when a player just planted his foot in between the ball and his foot, got kicked and Skrtel got sent off.

Reminded me of the home game V Chelsea in '07. Pretty sure it was Malouda & Finnan involved but can't find any clips of it anywhere.

In fact, I'm certain the ref (can't remember the blokes name) was demoted to the championship for a few weeks and forced to apologise.
Offline BigCDump

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 04:51:21 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:24:44 AM
They genuinely can't see that they're now us in the 90s 00s.

It's absolutely glorious. Every year is a new dawn for them. Can some experts here knock up a meme of what was happening in EastEnders/Coronation St/cars people were driving/etc the last time Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal won the league?

We were mocked to the hilt with this shit in our thirty year drought.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 05:03:26 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:28:43 PM
Reminded me of the home game V Chelsea in '07. Pretty sure it was Malouda & Finnan involved but can't find any clips of it anywhere.

In fact, I'm certain the ref (can't remember the blokes name) was demoted to the championship for a few weeks and forced to apologise.

Shit had forgotten about that one, the game Torres opened his account for us with a beauty.

Think the ref was called Rob something. Looked like a teddy bear.

Edit - Rob Styles: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/eng_prem/6941876.stm

Definite Build-a-Bear vibes...

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 05:05:58 PM »
149 penalties in 3 seasons, a young striker coming though that can only be described as a generation talent, best midfield pairing in the world, the most expensive and therefore the best centre back in the world, an average of 17 nutmegs per game, the list goes on.

Still in fucking 5th place though, needing 7 points to beat their worst ever Premier League points total and 34 points behind the Champions.

Give him another contract you shits.



Online skipper757

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 05:05:58 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:03:26 PM
Shit had forgotten about that one, the game Torres opened his account for us with a beauty.

Think the ref was called Rob something. Looked like a teddy bear.

I think it was Rob Styles?

It was a terrible decision.  Malouda jumped into Finnan.

It was the same match where I think everyone thought he gave a Chelsea player a second booking but it was actually just the first?  I remember some fiasco like this.
Offline Max_powers

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 05:14:16 PM »
They have number of players that just throw themselves to ground as soon as anyone gets near them.

Rashford, Martial, Daniel James, Fernandes, Pogba all dive. Don't think it really benefits them in the long run. They may cheat their way to the 5th, but to score consistently they surely can't rely on penalties. If the refs keep being mugs, then I guess they might be able to.

However, I think it pays to be tough. I know we had that late penalty against Leicester but how many times have we seen, Mo, Mane or Firmino score a goal late on while riding a challenge or two or under physical pressure? We have probably won 4-5 games like that this season. To be consistent, it's better to make your own luck and put the ball in the back of the net, then to hope that the ref gives you a gift.

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 05:45:30 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:14:16 PM
They have number of players that just throw themselves to ground as soon as anyone gets near them.

Rashford, Martial, Daniel James, Fernandes, Pogba all dive.




What about Lingard?

Oh, right, you said "players..."
Online Hazell

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 05:49:50 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:22:01 AM
Ole says it was. Ole explained it
Bruno attempted a Zidane maradonna turn and the player put his leg out and Bruno stepped on it. Its a penalty

I never liked solksjar  as a player - he was the snide little bastard Who gashed Samis shin and was all smiles and bashfulness afterwards - but that is gaslighting on a grand scale

You can stand on a guys leg because he put his leg there???
Someone should call out the little idiot.

I know the penalty decision was pretty bad but Solskjaer really comes across as a cheerleader for them with comments like that. He did the same when Origi got fouled at Old Trafford for the goal and when Firmino's got disallowed at Anfield. You would think a manager would have a bit more about them but he doesn't seem to.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 06:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:49:50 PM
I know the penalty decision was pretty bad but Solskjaer really comes across as a cheerleader for them with comments like that. He did the same when Origi got fouled at Old Trafford for the goal and when Firmino's got disallowed at Anfield. You would think a manager would have a bit more about them but he doesn't seem to.

Exactly what we were saying earlier. Most managers when it is so blatant either fall to the 'i didn't see it defence' or simply say, 'hey sometimes we get those given against us too, it evens out bla bla'  He went full on Trump denial and yeah it just looks a bit pathetic and very petty.
Online OkieRedman

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 06:09:03 PM »
I don't think any side has benefited from the break more than them. Was able to get everyone fit and bed Fernandes in more. I think they are in for a rude awakening if they keep winning. No one at the moment is trying to "Find" them out yet. No one cares. Managers all over the country have a plan for Liverpool now. Namely break into the space behind the fullbacks when they are pressed up. Starting to get a bit of joy with hit as well when we are sloppy with the ball.

If United start to actually show any sort of rhythm and become a "scalp" again, every manager will be looking to double up on Greenwood or what have you. That's when Ole will be found wanting again...
Online lobsterboy

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 06:16:08 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:04:56 PM
What is worse is that he doesn't even go down after a touch, or attempt to play the ball by the defender. Twice he has now threw himself into the player and fell down, that's shithousery on a whole different level, I'm amazed the defenders didn't go ape shit at him.

One thing is for sure now he has been called out on it defenders will be expecting it and so will refs, the ones who aren't incompetent anyway, which narrows it down a lot though.

Are there any competent refs and more importantly any not from Greater Manchester?
