There's nothing wrong with praising players, but one always needs to remember that classic tale The Salutatory Case of Adnan Januzaj or that old Broadway hit Whatever Happened To Frederico Macheda?



He is far more like Sterling than Januzaj. Anyone who has watched our youth teams and saw Greenwoods games against us is not surprised, he was scoring free kicks with his weaker right foot against us, I think he also scored a hat trick. Hes a special talent, nothing more to it, and unless he has a major injury he isnt going to fail, only going to get better and better. When you see players like TAA Fowler Owen Rooney you just know they will go on to be special players, they are already assured and confident beyond their years even before their late teens, so far Greenwood has taken to senior mens football like he has to the u 18s and u23s, he can shoot with both feet, can dribble, has pace, the full works basically.On a larger point the England generations that comprise of Sancho Foden Hudson Odoi Brewster was a very very special group and I expect most of these players to make a big impact on senior football, the year below them contains Greenwood Jones Anjorin Louie Sibley and Saka and they seem nearly as talented, these two year groups are very special in regards to English football, two of the best year groups England has produced in years and years.