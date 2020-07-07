« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 243995 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,859
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4360 on: July 7, 2020, 01:59:02 PM »
Quote from: Stubby! on July  7, 2020, 01:15:39 PM
Januzaj never looked like he would go on to be anything special, Utd fans just had a boner for him because he came through their youth system.  Greenwood looks an entirely different prospect, and it's not often you have a bunch of rival fans all talking one player up.

Nothing to do with Greenwood, but there was massive hype about Januzaj in 2013/2014 and not just from Man Utd fans.

I think it's the done thing that any young player who starts for a Premier League side will be hyped up, more so if they're British (see Billy Gilmour or Tairq Lampety). or a Man Utd player for some reason (Macheda and Januzaj being the most obvious ones, yes I am biased).

Greenwood looks talented from what little I've seen from him but it does seem silly (although not unusual) that he's already being talked about as going to the Euros next year or signing for Real Madrid.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,439
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4361 on: July 7, 2020, 02:37:19 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on July  7, 2020, 01:59:02 PM
Nothing to do with Greenwood, but there was massive hype about Januzaj in 2013/2014 and not just from Man Utd fans.

I think it's the done thing that any young player who starts for a Premier League side will be hyped up, more so if they're British (see Billy Gilmour or Tairq Lampety). or a Man Utd player for some reason (Macheda and Januzaj being the most obvious ones, yes I am biased).

Greenwood looks talented from what little I've seen from him but it does seem silly (although not unusual) that he's already being talked about as going to the Euros next year or signing for Real Madrid.

I dont think talk of him going to the Euros is that silly. Were hardly spoiled for choice for striking options. In another seasons time God knows what old man Kane will be looking like and potentially Greenwood looks better than Rashford. Has Vardy retired already?

Its like people saying Fowler could make Euro 96 back in the end of 94/95. Granted Robbie was banging 30 goals a season in at that point, not a measly 15.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,859
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4362 on: July 7, 2020, 02:43:17 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  7, 2020, 02:37:19 PM
I dont think talk of him going to the Euros is that silly. Were hardly spoiled for choice for striking options. In another seasons time God knows what old man Kane will be looking like and potentially Greenwood looks better than Rashford. Has Vardy retired already?

Its like people saying Fowler could make Euro 96 back in the end of 94/95. Granted Robbie was banging 30 goals a season in at that point, not a measly 15.

I don't know, he's just been playing for their first team this season and has scored a few goals (some in the Europa League against weaker opposition). Is that enough to talk about him having an international cap? I don't think it is.

If he continues this form into this season I can see it but it's not too far away from Curtis Jones being talked about as playing for England which would be equally as ridiculous.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4363 on: July 7, 2020, 02:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on July  7, 2020, 02:43:17 PM
I don't know, he's just been playing for their first team this season and has scored a few goals (some in the Europa League against weaker opposition). Is that enough to talk about him having an international cap? I don't think it is.

If he continues this form into this season I can see it but it's not too far away from Curtis Jones being talked about as playing for England which would be equally as ridiculous.
England's midfield is awful Curtis Jones could easily make the England squad if he plays like has done for the next year.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4364 on: July 7, 2020, 03:34:57 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on July  7, 2020, 02:43:17 PM
I don't know, he's just been playing for their first team this season and has scored a few goals (some in the Europa League against weaker opposition). Is that enough to talk about him having an international cap? I don't think it is.

If he continues this form into this season I can see it but it's not too far away from Curtis Jones being talked about as playing for England which would be equally as ridiculous.

Greenwood has done far more this season than Curtis Jones to be fair, its more akin to people talking about Foden getting a call up which is reasonable.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,439
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4365 on: July 7, 2020, 03:35:32 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on July  7, 2020, 02:43:17 PM
I don't know, he's just been playing for their first team this season and has scored a few goals (some in the Europa League against weaker opposition). Is that enough to talk about him having an international cap? I don't think it is.

If he continues this form into this season I can see it but it's not too far away from Curtis Jones being talked about as playing for England which would be equally as ridiculous.

Which forwards are in the squad currently? We seem blessed with wide men in theee man attack and less so strikers but hed be competing with Sterling, Sancho, Rashford, Sir Arold...then who? Wasnt so long ago Solanke was getting a cap! Or Callum Wilson. Is he worse than Hudson-Odoi?

I dont want to get too involved as Ive barely seen him play and theres enough praising him to the heavens but if he has a repeat season next year, given who he plays for and the media hype you can be sure hell be in with a good chance of making the squad.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4366 on: July 7, 2020, 03:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July  7, 2020, 12:56:37 PM
There's nothing wrong with praising players, but one always needs to remember that classic tale The Salutatory Case of Adnan Januzaj or that old Broadway hit Whatever Happened To Frederico Macheda?

He is far more like Sterling than Januzaj. Anyone who has watched our youth teams and saw Greenwoods games against us is not surprised, he was scoring free kicks with his weaker right foot against us, I think he also scored a hat trick. Hes a special talent, nothing more to it, and unless he has a major injury he isnt going to fail, only going to get better and better. When you see players like TAA Fowler Owen Rooney you just know they will go on to be special players, they are already assured and confident beyond their years even before their late teens, so far Greenwood has taken to senior mens football like he has to the u 18s and u23s, he can shoot with both feet, can dribble, has pace, the full works basically.

On a larger point the England generations that comprise of Sancho Foden Hudson Odoi Brewster was a very very special group and I expect most of these players to make a big impact on senior football, the year below them contains Greenwood Jones Anjorin Louie Sibley and Saka and they seem nearly as talented, these two year groups are very special in regards to English football, two of the best year groups England has produced in years and years.
« Last Edit: July 7, 2020, 03:51:49 PM by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4367 on: July 7, 2020, 03:50:56 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on July  7, 2020, 03:43:26 PM
He is far more like Sterling than Januzaj. Anyone who has watched our youth teams and saw Greenwoods games against us is not surprised, he was scoring free kicks with his weaker right foot against us, I think he also scored a hat trick. Hes a special talent, nothing more to it, and unless he has a major injury he isnt going to fail, only going to get better and better. When you see players like TAA Fowler Owen Rooney you just know they will go on to be special players, they are already assured and confident beyond the years even before their late teens, so far Greenwood has taken to senior mens football like he has to the u 18s and u23s, he can shoot with both feet, can dribble, has pace, the full works basically.

On a larger point the England generations that comprise of Sancho Foden Hudson Odoi Brewster was a very very special group and I expect most of these players to make a big impact on senior football, the year below them contains Greenwood Jones Anjorin Louie Sibley and Saka and they seem nearly as talented, these two year groups are very special in regards to English football, two of the best year groups England has produced in years and years.

Greenwoods form is the reason why the Sancho deal is looking a tad less likely now than it was 2 months ago. Last I heard he was desperate to leave BVB but that was 2 months ago and things can change.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,859
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4368 on: July 7, 2020, 03:57:09 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on July  7, 2020, 02:47:50 PM
England's midfield is awful Curtis Jones could easily make the England squad if he plays like has done for the next year.

Maybe if he continues his form, I don't think he'll play enough games for us next season unless we we have huge injury problems.

Quote from: Coolie High on July  7, 2020, 03:34:57 PM
Greenwood has done far more this season than Curtis Jones to be fair, its more akin to people talking about Foden getting a call up which is reasonable.

I don't think he has done 'far more' really.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4369 on: July 7, 2020, 03:59:22 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on July  7, 2020, 03:50:56 PM
Greenwoods form is the reason why the Sancho deal is looking a tad less likely now than it was 2 months ago. Last I heard he was desperate to leave BVB but that was 2 months ago and things can change.

I would love Sancho to come here, Sancho Jones Gomez TAA Brewster would be an incredible English core.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,859
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4370 on: July 7, 2020, 04:00:26 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  7, 2020, 03:35:32 PM
Which forwards are in the squad currently? We seem blessed with wide men in theee man attack and less so strikers but hed be competing with Sterling, Sancho, Rashford, Sir Arold...then who? Wasnt so long ago Solanke was getting a cap! Or Callum Wilson. Is he worse than Hudson-Odoi?

I dont want to get too involved as Ive barely seen him play and theres enough praising him to the heavens but if he has a repeat season next year, given who he plays for and the media hype you can be sure hell be in with a good chance of making the squad.

Good point about Solanke. I do agree that if he has a strong season next year then fair enough, right now though, I think it's too early. It's not really a reflection on him, more the attitude that it all a player has to do is play well for a few games and they're being talked as an England player. I guess it's just more a preference that I'd rather a player have more than that to get international caps.

I'd also say Ings is is far more deserving than any other English striker of playing for England, and that includes Harry Kane at present.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4371 on: July 7, 2020, 04:01:33 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on July  7, 2020, 03:59:22 PM
I would love Sancho to come here, Sancho Jones Gomez TAA Brewster would be an incredible English core.

Me too but the only way that happens is if he stays at BVB another season, Doesn't sign an extension and we grab him next summer. You never know.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,865
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 PM »
Manchester United have never got this many points in a 38 game PL season.  We have 4 games left.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 01:24:14 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:12:54 PM
Manchester United have never got this many points in a 38 game PL season.  We have 4 games left.
sshh, haven't you heard?, they are back, and even better than before, our new records won't stand for long 😂😂
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 02:16:13 AM »
Apparently Firmino is shite and offers nothing. They acting billy big bollix again. Be funny when it all goes to shit again.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 02:46:41 AM »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 02:16:13 AM
Apparently Firmino is shite and offers nothing. They acting billy big bollix again. Be funny when it all goes to shit again.
yes he's shite, wouldn't get in their front 3. As long as they think Bobby and the rest of our team are shite I'm happy 😁
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 02:50:11 AM »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:46:41 AM
yes he's shite, wouldn't get in their front 3. As long as they think Bobby and the rest of our team are shite I'm happy 😁

Best keeper
Best RB
Best CB
Best midfield
Best front three

I guess Gomez and Robbo are worth 37 points on their own, crazy.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 02:54:47 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 02:50:11 AM
Best keeper
Best RB
Best CB
Best midfield
Best front three

I guess Gomez and Robbo are worth 37 points on their own, crazy.
fuck, that's not good,worrying times 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 03:14:04 AM »
Anyway, just in case there's some mancs here,  :wavesay hello to the champions 🤣🤣
Logged

Online markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 06:36:20 AM »
Whats that? Its our year, next year oh how the tables have turned!
Logged
He who doesn't shoot the arrow, can still be the one who kills the deer
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 