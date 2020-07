As ever there’s probably over reaction on all sides (especially there’s).



First and foremost their manager is shite. Thankfully. They’re not as good as they think they are and comparisons to our front three etc are way over the top. They’ve also had a fairly easy run of fixtures since lock down.



However more by luck than judgement they seem to have stumbled on a system that works ok for them. And finally they’ve been able to phase out some who are clearly not at the level required (Lingard, James, Pereira). So they have a decent base to build from and will probably throw money at things in the summer.



It’s fair to admit all that while also saying that as lying as we don’t drop off a cliff (and why should we) then we should still be finishing comfortably above them next season. We’re built to get 90 plus points and we’ve done it twice in a row. We know how to do it.



Even despite their improvements their ceiling currently looks 75-80. Fair to say we won’t finish around 40 points ahead of them next year but they’re getting way too giddy if they think they’re suddenly going to be challenging.