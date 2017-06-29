5
people like big dick nick.
Sky hyping up utd's front 3 by highlighting they have scored more than our front 3. I do think the stats they're reporting is misleading. I
Thoroughly mediocre player.
This is how the Utd fans must have felt when media used to hype up Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Carra, Collymore, Suarez, Torres etc...While their team just carried on mopping up the trophies.
So we've scored 70, they've scored 56, we've conceded 25, they've conceded 33, our GD is 45 and their is 23, we're on 86pts they are on 55 and they are better than us?
Have you been in a coma for the last 25 years? They've always been the media darlings especially in the Sky era.
Who said they were better than us?
Is that accurate?
They are certainly building it so that you'll have a fair share of pundits predicting they will win the league next year
...They've always been the media darlings especially in the Sky era.
Sharing for no other reason than I found it.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
They go on and on about how much better than us City really are, and then talk about how they're convinced that not only are they going to catch up with us, current champions, but also the team they're claiming are even better.They really are a strange bunch.
Remember when they always insisted that the table never lies?Now it seems the table speaks with forked tongue.
Found this cracker of a post on the caf "Hopefully next season when its between us and City for the league they throw away as many points and lose as many games as this season."What's happening to Liverpool are we going to become liquidated and not exist anymore
I have no idea what Im taking about
Don't worry. He's talking about the 4th Place trophy
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]