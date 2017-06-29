« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:54:57 AM
The giddiness surrounding this Utd team is laughable.  ;D Let them crow. They've improved, but they aren't getting near Liverpool or Man City next season.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:55:51 AM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:40:29 AM
West Ham away?

As you say Rob, theyre better than us player for player, position for position. Maybe it just all down to the German Cheerleader after all. Or maybe its just bad luck in their part, I know refs never give them anything.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:57:01 AM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:31:16 AM
Sky hyping up utd's front 3 by highlighting they have scored more than our front 3. I do think the stats they're reporting is misleading. I

Of course they are, also United's defence is far from the finished product. The only competition they've won so far is the one for earning the most penalties.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 10:59:33 AM
55 points with 6 to play?  I can see their logic about being back. 

If they win all 6 that gives them 73 points for the season which isn't far off the number they won most of their titles with.

Pity it takes another 20 or so to win it these days

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:02:22 AM
16 pens v 5 pens.

Salah and Mané both targeted by media as divers.

Haha!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:05:23 AM
This is how the Utd fans must have felt when media used to hype up Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Carra, Collymore, Suarez, Torres etc...While their team just carried on mopping up the trophies.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:18:43 AM
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:05:23 AM
This is how the Utd fans must have felt when media used to hype up Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Carra, Collymore, Suarez, Torres etc...While their team just carried on mopping up the trophies.

Have you been in a coma for the last 25 years? They've always been the media darlings especially in the Sky era.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:23:14 AM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:31:16 AM
Sky hyping up utd's front 3 by highlighting they have scored more than our front 3. I do think the stats they're reporting is misleading. I

Is that accurate?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:26:07 AM
Quite often wed get giddy on the back of a promising run, often towards the end of a season, leading to optimism which ended up misplaced because at the end of the day we werent really good enough. Thats this United team.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 11:55:05 AM
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 12:09:52 PM
it's all good as far as I'm concerned, it means woodward and ole will be staying at the wheel for a bit longer  ;D and they are happy despite being 30 points behind us.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 12:48:06 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 10:39:23 AM
So we've scored 70, they've scored 56, we've conceded 25, they've conceded 33, our GD is 45 and their is 23, we're on 86pts they are on 55 and they are better than us?

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Who said they were better than us?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 01:06:00 PM
It will end in tears by October.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 01:12:16 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:43 AM
Have you been in a coma for the last 25 years? They've always been the media darlings especially in the Sky era.
The 70s and 80s were laughable in that regard too. Liverpool cleaning up at home and abroad, yet all the media went on about was the irritating little cup side called Man United, how 'great' they were and what they were going to do next season now they just signed 'the best in the world'.  ::)

They've always had the best tea lady. Best cat. Best everything actually. All 'best in the world.'  ::)

I do love it when the media have to hype that lot up as we pick up the prizes. It's the resumption of normal service. Long may it continue.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 01:31:48 PM
I've had messages from people who dont even like United saying that they'll be challenging next season.  I've just replied saying it's only 34 points they need to make up!

Its amazing what battering relegation fodder can do to your reputation. I think they'll be nearer us next season but definitely not near enough to challenge for the title. Their defence is far too poor
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 02:02:24 PM
If only they'd had the chance to spend 130 million to improve their defence
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 02:05:08 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:48:06 PM
Who said they were better than us?
Twitterati.

It's been hilarious reading their shite the last couple of weeks, Goldbridge is the worst.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 02:28:07 PM
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:23:14 AM
Is that accurate?

If you count all the games played, then yes and it includes alot of poor sides in the cups
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 02:31:53 PM
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:05:23 AM
This is how the Utd fans must have felt when media used to hype up Fowler, Gerrard, Owen, Carra, Collymore, Suarez, Torres etc...While their team just carried on mopping up the trophies.

The difference is that most of those players were brilliant. This United team has a couple of good players, and a few inconsistent players on form now and that's it.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 02:51:04 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:48:06 PM
Who said they were better than us?

A lot of the media if you consider the context; front 3 challenging ours, "sexy" football from them, world class partnership of Fernandes and Pogba, most promising youngsters in England, swagger back, etc.

They are certainly building it so that you'll have a fair share of pundits predicting they will win the league next year
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 02:57:51 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:51:04 PM
They are certainly building it so that you'll have a fair share of pundits predicting they will win the league next year
I'd be surprised if even one pundit predicts them at the top of the table.

Being at my most generous, I suppose you could make a case for them being reminiscent of us in the spring of 2013. We signed Sturridge and Coutinho, and things were looking up. We had our faults, but still did very well in 2013/14. But none of the teams we challenged back then were anywhere near the quality of our team today. They'll probably do better next year than this year, possibly by some margin, but by and large they are doing the same mistake we used to do every year. They look at everything that's gone against them in terms of injuries/luck/circumstances, and think that next year nothing in the world will go against them. It just never works out that way.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 03:11:05 PM
haven't you heard. They have already won the Post covid break EPL trophy. Wonder when is their trophy presentation.

wankfest is truly nauseating. But they do look pretty good so far with all the penalties awarded to them but not others.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 04:09:40 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:43 AM
...They've always been the media darlings especially in the Sky era.

I did some work at Sky HQ in Hounslow the other year, it's a pretty vast complex, but in the outer core building that I was in many of the walls seemed to have quite a few large pictures of various Man Utd players in action, yet strangely no other teams.

These weren't put up by employees but it seems by the organisation.

I can't help but think a lot of this continued media fascination and the constant positive spin of them by Sky can probably be traced back to when they (and Murdoch) tried to get ownership of Utd back in 1999 as it would certainly seem that some at the top still love them above all others.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 04:32:03 PM
Sharing for no other reason than I found it.  8)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 07:00:28 PM
34 points..... :wave






Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 07:07:05 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:32:03 PM
Sharing for no other reason than I found it.  8)



There are some absolutely tremendous old gifs like this, and many feature Phil Jones

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 08:17:16 PM
They go on and on about how much better than us City really are, and then talk about how they're convinced that not only are they going to catch up with us, current champions, but also the team they're claiming are even better.

They really are a strange bunch.



Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 08:27:47 PM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 08:17:16 PM
They go on and on about how much better than us City really are, and then talk about how they're convinced that not only are they going to catch up with us, current champions, but also the team they're claiming are even better.

They really are a strange bunch.
Remember when they always insisted that the table never lies?

Now it seems the table speaks with forked tongue.  ::)
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 09:03:28 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:27:47 PM
Remember when they always insisted that the table never lies?

Now it seems the table speaks with forked tongue.  ::)

Yep.

9 defeats for them now.  Definitely better team than us though, definitely.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yesterday at 09:07:04 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Olx2rHMcr8c I happened to run into this on Youtube and it's funny how much Sky wanked off them during this period. Sky darlings.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 06:01:24 AM
Found this cracker of a post on the caf   ;D

"Hopefully next season when its between us and City for the league they throw away as many points and lose as many games as this season."

What's happening to Liverpool are we going to become liquidated and not exist anymore   :o

Their current form reminds me of us in the back end of 2010/11 season when we had just signed Suarez and everyone was playing on a wave momentum, I remember thinking at time were definitely gonna challenge for the league next season and then we ended up finishing in 8th place in that next season with our lowest points total in the 3 points per game era.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 06:07:18 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 06:01:24 AM
Found this cracker of a post on the caf   ;D

"Hopefully next season when its between us and City for the league they throw away as many points and lose as many games as this season."

What's happening to Liverpool are we going to become liquidated and not exist anymore   :o

Don't worry. He's talking about the 4th Place trophy  :P
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 06:52:47 AM
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:07:18 AM
Don't worry. He's talking about the 4th Place trophy  :P
I love it though, all my life my mates who support United have been mocking me for the same thing and now they are doing it themselves when they are saying next season will be their year despite being miles behind us it's just brilliant  ;D

The thing is those United fans that weren't convinced with how we played yesterday and think they are better than us, they need to remember that's how champions win games they grind out results despite being off-colour they used to do the very same thing under whisky nose. I always used to say United look shit we play better football than them all the while they were miles miles clear of us like we are of them right now.
