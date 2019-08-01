« previous next »
United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.
Internet terrorist

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 03:42:52 PM
 ???

You fuckers talking like we're in 2009 here.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 03:43:57 PM
They must have had more games at home where theyve been given a penalty this year then games where they havent?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 03:44:06 PM
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Yesterday at 03:38:52 PM
United looking much better now. Confidence can do that. Greenwood looks a real talent. I think top 4 would be a decent season for them. They can build on it.

Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.

Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 03:44:39 PM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.

Behave theyre more than 30 points behind us. Not sure any kind of age profile can disguise the fact their back 5 are shit?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 03:45:42 PM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.

Youll hook a few there ;D

Admirable bait
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 03:45:46 PM
Some absolute be wetters in here ;D

Couple of results against the absolute dregs of this league and suddenly the English, European and World Champions need to start worrying!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 04:10:27 PM
They look like a side capable of finishing in the Top 4 this season.

Next season and for the foreseeable future will very much be us vs City again.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 04:29:24 PM
Fernandes is the best buy they've done for a while. They were really struggling for creativity when Pogba wasn't fit. Might have helped them leapfrog Chelsea, at least until we see Werner for them.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 04:48:22 PM
They're still in the driving seat for the "best since Fernandes joined" trophy
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 05:03:03 PM
Favourites for the title next season.

We just have to accept it  :(

Best club, best manager, best players, best fans, best Best.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 05:08:26 PM
Just give them the title now to save time.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 05:21:27 PM
Well, it was good while it lasted. :(

I just hope we lose a game at Anfield before we host them next season, wouldn't want them to bring our unbeaten run to an end when they inevitably beat us.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 05:29:19 PM
Theyre back!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 05:29:29 PM
They have spurts like this where they have a purple patch and OGS becomes God, then  followed by a deep slump. Nothing we havent seen before.

To be honest, we could have beaten Bournemouth with bloody alcohol 6 times above limit.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 05:50:30 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:44:06 PM
Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.

 :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 05:51:09 PM
I knew it,next season they'll win everything with that squad of young superstars and they'll buy everyone who's any good too like Sancho!!!   :'(

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:03:03 PM
Favourites for the title next season.

We just have to accept it  :(

Best club, best manager, best players, best fans, best Best.
Definitely. Add Koulibaly, Havertz and Sancho ... thats going to be the best Utd team since the days of Buchan, Macari, Coppell, the Greenhoff brothers and the mercurial Gordon Hill
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM
Solskjaer is STILL the manager of Manchester United
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 07:07:13 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM
Solskjaer is STILL the manager of Manchester United
This 110%.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 08:17:01 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:44:06 PM
Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 PM
The auld arses will tell you it is like the 1970s and 80s again. Liverpool winning the big trophies but the media darlings getting the plaudits. If they are within 15 points of the winners next year I'd be surprised. Their defence is rancid.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 PM
They might get closer, provided there's no supporters in the grounds. No pressure on them emanating from the stands.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:16:45 PM
The auld arses will tell you it is like the 1970s and 80s again. Liverpool winning the big trophies but the media darlings getting the plaudits. If they are within 15 points of the winners next year I'd be surprised. Their defence is rancid.

Getting on a bit?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0P9QMkm9Eew" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0P9QMkm9Eew</a>

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4264 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 PM
Believer

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4265 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 PM
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4266 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 PM
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM
All the wanking over Greenwood on motd makes me want to vomit. Get a grip.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4268 on: Today at 01:30:47 AM
I still don't think there's any way City serve a ban, so hopefully Leicester and Chelsea can hold United off for the Champions League places. Confident Chelsea will and Leicester might be able kick on after today's win.

The perfect scenario is that Ole keeps this form up but narrowly misses out on the top four. That means they keep him in the job and have Europa League football next season too.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4269 on: Today at 03:59:52 AM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:42:16 PM
All the wanking over Greenwood on motd makes me want to vomit. Get a grip.
The back pages of some of those papers.  :duh

One picture of him taking up the whole of the fucking page, with the caption "The Future has Arrived" or some bollocks like that. Absolutely embarrassing attempts to make these relevant again now that we've absolutely spit roasted this league.
