United looking much better now. Confidence can do that. Greenwood looks a real talent. I think top 4 would be a decent season for them. They can build on it.
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.
Favourites for the title next season. We just have to accept it Best club, best manager, best players, best fans, best Best.
Solskjaer is STILL the manager of Manchester United
The auld arses will tell you it is like the 1970s and 80s again. Liverpool winning the big trophies but the media darlings getting the plaudits. If they are within 15 points of the winners next year I'd be surprised. Their defence is rancid.
All the wanking over Greenwood on motd makes me want to vomit. Get a grip.
