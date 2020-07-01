Isn't it about time for the Skiing Manc to return now that they've turned the corner?
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
The sheer desperation.
Bruno Fernandes reminds me of Raul Merieles with slightly better hair.
When's the trophy lift?
Fucking hell is that real? I thought it was shopped! Are the BBC on their PR payroll ? That could be the only explanation for a random 8 game table where not all the teams have played 8 games but its the only way to put Utd at the top of one. Its fucking hilarious and desperate in equal measures.What a shower and proves all impartiality was lost with the move to Salford.
Thats a bit unfair on Meireles.Fernandes looks like nosferatu for starters.
You can't call Liverpool a 'great' team | Daniel Harrishttps://youtu.be/usHTYdku6W0you love to see it.
I'm a knob
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
My concern is that 6th soon becomes 5th and eventually they have a season where they finish 2nd, and then theyre back. Give it five years and we wont be laughing.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.12]