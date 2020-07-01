« previous next »
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: 4pool on July  1, 2020, 08:36:30 PM
Isn't it about time for the Skiing Manc to return now that they've turned the corner?

Nearly...itll defo happen if they overtake Chelsea/Leicester into 4th place
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: oojason on June 27, 2020, 01:15:12 AM
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship

Thats brilliant :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Premier League table matchweek 32

Man Utd - played 32 pts 52

Premier League Table matchweek 19

Liverpool - played 18 pts 52.

And these are going to challenge us next season :lmao
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Abso brickin it
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Bruno Fernandes reminds me of Raul Merieles with slightly better hair.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  1, 2020, 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.



The sad part is that this is thier best run all season and they are still tied with Wolves for points in that run. If they somehow managed to carry that run over a whole season (they won't) they would end up with a whopping 85 points still not good enough to challenge in this era.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: elbow on July  1, 2020, 11:29:37 PM
Bruno Fernandes reminds me of Raul Merieles with slightly better hair.

Nowhere near as cool as Raul...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Red_Rich on July  1, 2020, 09:43:15 PM

When's the trophy lift?

Fucking hell is that real? I thought it was shopped! Are the BBC on their PR payroll ? That could be the only explanation for a random 8 game table where not all the teams have played 8 games but its the only way to put Utd at the top of one. Its fucking hilarious and desperate in equal measures.
What a shower and proves all impartiality was lost with the move to Salford.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:27:39 PM
Fucking hell is that real? I thought it was shopped! Are the BBC on their PR payroll ? That could be the only explanation for a random 8 game table where not all the teams have played 8 games but its the only way to put Utd at the top of one. Its fucking hilarious and desperate in equal measures.
What a shower and proves all impartiality was lost with the move to Salford.

While there's plenty of evidence of impartiality on the bbc site, this is more about being clickbaity to drive traffic, they know that articles like this about us or them get more attention from rivals too.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: elbow on July  1, 2020, 11:29:37 PM
Bruno Fernandes reminds me of Raul Merieles with slightly better hair.

Raul Meireles is a funny one for me. I have so many fond memories of him, but at the same time I forget he played for us. It's kind of crazy.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  1, 2020, 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.



That's us fucked, then. They've discovered the second coming of the lord savior, and his name is Jesus Messi Zidane Cantona Fernandes. Or Bruno for short.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
You can't call Liverpool a 'great' team | Daniel Harris

https://youtu.be/usHTYdku6W0

you love to see it.  ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: elbow on July  1, 2020, 11:29:37 PM
Bruno Fernandes reminds me of Raul Merieles with slightly better hair.

Thats a bit unfair on Meireles.
Fernandes looks like nosferatu for starters.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:29:55 PM
Thats a bit unfair on Meireles.
Fernandes looks like nosferatu for starters.

Sun dried Meireles
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:22:27 PM
You can't call Liverpool a 'great' team | Daniel Harris

https://youtu.be/usHTYdku6W0

you love to see it.  ;D
Says that Liverpool aren't a great side, then stipulates that City aren't either because to be a great side you need to win a CL.

Would love to slap him upside the head with a big, wet slippery trout.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
In the last 14 games, they have 11W and 3D. It would hilarious if they don't make top4 :D
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
The league table doesn't lie was the line we used to hear time and time again from Utd, for years. Now apparently the league table does lie, City are miles better than us, and they're just as good. Smart bunch
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
See they're all piping up now since our defeat last night.
What a mad bunch.
Taking solace in their bitter neighbours victory over The Champions.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
My concern is that 6th soon becomes 5th and eventually they have a season where they finish 2nd, and then theyre back. Give it five years and we wont be laughing.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:12:13 PM
My concern is that 6th soon becomes 5th and eventually they have a season where they finish 2nd, and then theyre back. Give it five years and we wont be laughing.

I was terrified when they finished 2nd under Mourinho
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I've seen a lot of people have decided that United are gonna challenge for the league title. It's funny because the nice thing about all this is how much it mirrors how I used to be. I know that a lot of people used to laugh at us for being all "next year is our year" but I remember the feeling that they have now. Not realising how far behind we were and getting all excited about a winning run towards the end of the season when you've got nothing to play for. Even about 5 years ago this would have been us.  Now we're the team everyone are trying to catch up with.
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I can easily see this:

4 Manchester Untied
5 Wolves
6 Leicester

Theyll be giddy, talking of a challenge next season, only to be out of it after ten games.
