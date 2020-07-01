I've seen a lot of people have decided that United are gonna challenge for the league title. It's funny because the nice thing about all this is how much it mirrors how I used to be. I know that a lot of people used to laugh at us for being all "next year is our year" but I remember the feeling that they have now. Not realising how far behind we were and getting all excited about a winning run towards the end of the season when you've got nothing to play for. Even about 5 years ago this would have been us. Now we're the team everyone are trying to catch up with.