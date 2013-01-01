« previous next »
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,122
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:55:00 PM
I think they could challenge next year, to be honest.

We know better than anyone what it takes to get that 85+pts on the board

This team have got the month/5 week blip in them still

You just cant afford it as we know only too well
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 PM
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 10:10:40 PM
Man United just need 13 points from 18 now to avoid having their worst PL points total ever.

They're back.
bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:55:00 PM
I think they could challenge next year, to be honest.

Maybe they can get 75-80 points at a (big) push, but cant see them getting anywhere near the pace us or City have set over the last couple of seasons. Their defence isnt great and they have inconsistent goal scorers up top.

A few games doesnt change how shite they have been. They could also still finish 6th, which would be a shocking season after spending £200m on four players.

Fernandes looks good, admittedly.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,394
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 10:18:57 PM
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:55:00 PM
I think they could challenge next year, to be honest.
They could.
For League Cup or Europa league.
MancEunuchian

  • Manc
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • On the piss with Georgie Best
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:18:57 PM
They could.
For League Cup or Europa league.
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)
deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,483
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)

19 + 6  :wave
Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,973
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 10:47:05 PM
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)

Im glad you gave us more credit than your own team in 2000-2001   :wave
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 10:47:59 PM
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)

It would be something if ye weren't a shite mid-table cup team. It really would.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

planet-terror

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,985
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 10:50:46 PM
Getting nervous.
They are going to catch us.
Are not they
bollocks

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,292
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 PM
When I read that "We're back" post a page back, I thought it was someone on here taking the piss.

So, it was a serious statement, then. :lmao
sirKennyDaggers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 10:52:01 PM
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)
Great cup team,give you that.

Leave the big stuff to us.
MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 447
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 PM
I'm guessing from all the United fans coming out of their caves on Twitter that Bruno 'the greatest player to ever grace the universe' Fernandes kicked a ball or something tonight?

They're shite. They won't challenge next season. This little run they're on is like when Emery went 22 unbeaten in all comps with Arsenal and managed to stay 5th the whole time.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 10:54:10 PM
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)

Would that something be an irrelevance?

Youve lost half your songbook in the last week, and thats being generous. :wave
lfc_col

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
  • And Could He Play!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 PM
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 10:27:02 PM
It would be something if we finished with more trophies in 2020 than you  ;)

Oh I thought they where Mickey Mouse Cups  ::)
We Won It Six Times

Poetry in motion tra la la la la

Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 PM
It must be disappointing for them to know that if only theyd won 11 games more this season. Theyd still be behind us.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 PM
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,681
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:00:26 PM
https://twitter.com/UtdEIIis/status/1278056554403676160

https://twitter.com/UtdEIIis/status/1278053560895356930

when a whole thread is full of replies from people refering to each other as bro, thats a sure sign to step away, as you know you are dealing with a bunch of clueless teenage boys  ;D
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • Boss Tha
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:04:41 PM
It must be disappointing for them to know that if only theyd won 11 games more this season. Theyd still be behind us.

Yeah, but if season had started from the exact moment Fernandes had joined, Pogba and Martial had both been fit and the real quiz started then........etc.
We are Liverpool!

Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
And to be fair to Manchester United fans, theyd be 4 points ahead of us.....


If you didnt include our away games
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • Boss Tha
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 PM
Excellent. So no hint of unhappiness whatsoever from the fans toward Oleh?

What a week!
We are Liverpool!

Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 PM
They are over the moon with top six and the chance at a cup, Oles at the wheel and they are in full swagger mode at having a player show some promise. All the while we, European champions, get ready to lift the PL trophy and be in pole position to do it all again next season. Try telling that to either side ten years ago.  :lmao absolute dream world.
Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 11:39:30 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:25:11 PM
They are over the moon with top six and the chance at a cup, Oles at the wheel and they are in full swagger mode at having a player show some promise. All the while we, European champions, get ready to lift the PL trophy and be in pole position to do it all again next season. Try telling that to either side ten years ago.  :lmao absolute dream world.
it's brilliant, everything they said about us through the years, they can't even see the irony.
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,955
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 11:39:53 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:55:31 PM
Did some fucker just compare Mason Fuckin' Greenwood to the original Ronaldo?  ;D
Just caught Sly Sports News
Neville was gibbering about Ronaldo and Nani.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Wingman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 PM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:39:30 PM
it's brilliant, everything they said about us through the years, they can't even see the irony.

I think they must be the young ones. I know a few older ones and they desperately try to steer clear of football talk when I see them. Mind you, theyre probably banging on about Bruno Fernandes to anyone else wholl listen when Im not around.

Id actually got a bit bored of them last year. But these little runs they go on, setting off the delusions of grandeur in them, have brought me some added joy this year.
Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,553
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4145 on: Today at 12:15:07 AM
Well done United. Now on 52pts afer 32 games. A figure we reached on Boxing Day on matchday 18.
Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4146 on: Today at 12:15:45 AM
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 11:59:14 PM
I think they must be the young ones. I know a few older ones and they desperately try to steer clear of football talk when I see them. Mind you, theyre probably banging on about Bruno Fernandes to anyone else wholl listen when Im not around.

Id actually got a bit bored of them last year. But these little runs they go on, setting off the delusions of grandeur in them, have brought me some added joy this year.
yeah, I suppose even looking at the lack of pages on this thread probably shows we were bored of them, great to see them back on their perch  ;D
fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4147 on: Today at 12:17:12 AM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:10:47 PM
when a whole thread is full of replies from people refering to each other as bro, thats a sure sign to step away, as you know you are dealing with a bunch of clueless teenage boys  ;D

Key win over powerful Brighton, Bro...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,738
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4148 on: Today at 12:33:17 AM
Guess who posted this?

Quote
I think a motivated Jose Mourinho with something to prove should put some fear into every PL club.
FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,394
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4149 on: Today at 01:04:07 AM
Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,738
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4150 on: Today at 01:08:09 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:04:07 AM
Castles?

Much more respectable  - our very own manceunuchian
MancEunuchian

  • Manc
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • On the piss with Georgie Best
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4151 on: Today at 01:30:21 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:08:09 AM
Much more respectable  - our very own manceunuchian
Fake news :-[
arbiarbi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4152 on: Today at 04:12:07 AM
They play very well but are very far from the level that liverpool has. I dont see them to have more than 75 points in the next season. The biggest difference is that we have Klopp who is the best manager in the world and Ole will never be that level. They have the misfortune that there are only 2 managers in the world who can bring automatic progress and a real step forward, unfortunately for them they are the managers of their two biggest rivals.
They are in a good moment, but I am sure that they will reach their real level very soon. Bruno Fernandes also plays very well, but I am sure for him that he plays above reality and that he is in a great moment in his career and based on that he plays really good. I remember him 3 years ago when he was an average player in Seria a. He was then 23 years old , not 18 or 19, he was already 23 years old and nobody in Italy wanted to sign him and he went back to Portugal. He scored many goals, but almost half of that was penalties, he has good long shots but he try 4-5 shots per game, he has freedom, he is in great moment, but that will not last forever the same as Maddison who started so good, and then stopped completely.

He was never a threat in the title fight with Sporting, they were far behind the champions in third place, I dont see him as threat in England too. His maximum was to win some cup, and I see him in the future with similar maximum.
RedSamba

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 968
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4153 on: Today at 06:00:18 AM
corner well and truly turned
Let's talk about six, baby
