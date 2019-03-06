My friend is a Blue and her husband is a match-going United fan. They messaged me on Thursday night, congratulated me and said it was well deserved. They are decent people though, and not classless morons.



It's mad the lengths some will go to to try to devalue what Liverpool have achieved. Even though everyone knows Abu Dhabi FC are horrendous financially doped cheats as a franchise, pretty much everyone on RAWK said that the actual team on the pitch achieved over two seasons was amazing, and rightly so.



Now the boot is on the other foot, all we hear from them is bitterness and outrageous conspiracy theories. Mind you, they were the same even when they lifted the damn thing themselves last season. They actually managed to make some of United's fanbase look classy in comparison.



To be fair, I think it's the same for everyone. Really, most people I meet in real life and that are taken seriously in the media and by the general public know and say that we're deserved champions. Then you have people on twitter going on about conspiracies, luck and whatever else they draw out of the hat. This year it's LiVARpool, but back when we were challenging in 2013/14 it was Penaltypool. Nothing new, but it's a loud minority and to be honest I think a lot of them are teenagers.All successful teams have this thrown at them though. When United were dominating, a lot of scousers were dead certain Ferguson controlled the FA (and I'm sure a few still do). Then you have things like Uefalona and the Franco-accusations still getting thrown at Real Madrid when they win. And it's not like City fans feel they ever got the credit they did deserve, quite the opposite. And literally everyone -- everyone -- think that the media is too soft on their rivals, and too hard on their own team. I made a point once that every single football forum has a thread for the media conspiracy against their team, and I'm sure it hasn't changed.Take it on the chin, is the only way to do it. There is no way in modern football -- i.e. with social media and forums -- to win in a way where you won't find a loud minority discrediting the winning team. Obviously some of us will think that we get less credit than others, but we really don't. It just feels that way because it's us, and it sure feels great to finally be the team everyone tries to discredit because it means that we're top of the pile.