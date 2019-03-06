« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 226397 times)

Offline kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 01:05:05 PM »
Wan-Bissaka is a terrible footballer can't believe the mancs paid £50 million for him while Inter are signing Hakimi from Real Madrid for £40 million  :lmao
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 01:26:51 PM »
Man utd fan logic: "The league this year is really weak that's the only reason they won it. The usual top teams like Arsenal, Man utd, Chelsea and Spurs had poor teams"


Same Man Utd fans "Wan bissaka and Maguire are better than Trent and VVD, Marital is better than Firmino, Pogba and Bruno are the best midfield in the world."


The delusion is real.

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,618
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 01:29:46 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:26:51 PM
Man utd fan logic: "The league this year is really weak that's the only reason they won it. The usual top teams like Arsenal, Man utd, Chelsea and Spurs had poor teams"


Same Man Utd fans "Wan bissaka and Maguire are better than Trent and VVD, Marital is better than Firmino, Pogba and Bruno are the best midfield in the world."


The delusion is real.


DDG is the best in the world

And their front three is the match of ours dont forget...


So the question is, why are they so shite?

It essentially becomes an issue with Luke Shaw.


Laughable
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 01:32:46 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 01:29:46 PM
DDG is the best in the world

And their front three is the match of ours dont forget...


So the question is, why are they so shite?

It essentially becomes an issue with Luke Shaw.


Laughable

They blame the glazer's depsite spending the 2nd highest amount in world football over the last few years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,330
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 01:38:11 PM »
If all these players are so great then the obvious reason they aren't competing is that they've got a manager who would be out of his depth coaching in a pub league.  But apparently he's "mint" as well.

This 37 point gap is a total mystery.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 01:49:07 PM »
I'm enjoying the 5th place/FA Cup semi-final swagger; they'll be sticking with Ole, up-and-coming manager of the year.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,714
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 01:56:05 PM »
where are all the United RAWK banter legends, banned?




Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,770
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 01:59:52 PM »
Catona is living a jet set life these days probably in St Mortiz right about now and I think Tony the other manc on here is probably waiting for a good time to come back.  ;D
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,385
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 02:11:58 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:59:52 PM
Catona is living a jet set life these days probably in St Mortiz right about now and I think Tony the other manc on here is probably waiting for a good time to come back.  ;D

There was the arl fella as well, can't remember his name but he was sound
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,770
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 02:13:33 PM »
Ah yes Johnno, yeah he's nice fella but he's old school manc but he usually post's in the Auld arse thread.  :D
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,666
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 02:27:51 PM »
Angel Gomes has refused to sign a new contract and is making a run for it.

Sensible lad.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,383
  • Buck Dancer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 02:51:18 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:27:51 PM
Angel Gomes has refused to sign a new contract and is making a run for it.

Sensible lad.

Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 04:39:17 PM »
Gomes is their best prospect, or at least was because now United supporters are saying he was never that good as he's leaving. I'd take him at Liverpool to be honest, think he'd be a smart signing for any club with a manager capable of developing young talent.

Not great for them, though. Saw Grealish is being linked with City now as well - maybe he and Sancho won't be coming to lead a title challenge next season after all.
Logged

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 05:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 04:39:17 PM
Gomes is their best prospect, or at least was because now United supporters are saying he was never that good as he's leaving. I'd take him at Liverpool to be honest, think he'd be a smart signing for any club with a manager capable of developing young talent.

Not great for them, though. Saw Grealish is being linked with City now as well - maybe he and Sancho won't be coming to lead a title challenge next season after all.

I just youtube scouted him. Was surprised how tiny he is, so was thinking he must have some next level skills to be so highly rated....

He looks... OK. Good close control. Lacking the acceleration needed to be top-level penetrative player, lacking the "always has time on the ball" ability to really make it as a CM for such a small player.

He looks to have played most of his games as a typical No. 10 by the looks of it, which is a tricky position to break through in these days.

Looks like he's going to Chelsea, and I'm no bothered, pal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,770
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 08:37:32 PM »
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,330
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 08:51:52 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 04:39:17 PM
Gomes is their best prospect, or at least was because now United supporters are saying he was never that good as he's leaving. I'd take him at Liverpool to be honest, think he'd be a smart signing for any club with a manager capable of developing young talent.

Not great for them, though. Saw Grealish is being linked with City now as well - maybe he and Sancho won't be coming to lead a title challenge next season after all.

That means nothing at that place.  Dont forget they all thought that Adnan Januzaj was a future multiple Balon Dor winner, and no-ones heard from him for about 4 years.

If you can tie your own laces and not trip over the ball every 30 seconds then they proclaim you as the next Cristiano Ronaldo.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,698
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 PM »
I think what Im really impressed by is that a team which is likely to reach nearly 200 pts across the last two seasons is considered lucky, average, cheaters, overrated, or some other denigrating description.

Its a rare sane Manc (blue or red) or Bitter that will admit that - yes, your team if just fucking good. Thats all.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,112
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:36:28 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:56:47 PM
I think what Im really impressed by is that a team which is likely to reach nearly 200 pts across the last two seasons is considered lucky, average, cheaters, overrated, or some other denigrating description.

Its a rare sane Manc (blue or red) or Bitter that will admit that - yes, your team if just fucking good. Thats all.

Its the added and much welcome bonus

United fans will now embarrass themselves for a good while. Itll continue and get worse, it then bleeds into the entire club

Theyre Everton but 25 years ago. Starting the slow descent into madness
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 12:41:59 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:56:47 PM
I think what Im really impressed by is that a team which is likely to reach nearly 200 pts across the last two seasons is considered lucky, average, cheaters, overrated, or some other denigrating description.

Its a rare sane Manc (blue or red) or Bitter that will admit that - yes, your team if just fucking good. Thats all.
My friend is a Blue and her husband is a match-going United fan. They messaged me on Thursday night, congratulated me and said it was well deserved. They are decent people though, and not classless morons.

It's mad the lengths some will go to to try to devalue what Liverpool have achieved. Even though everyone knows Abu Dhabi FC are horrendous financially doped cheats as a franchise, pretty much everyone on RAWK said that the actual team on the pitch achieved over two seasons was amazing, and rightly so.

Now the boot is on the other foot, all we hear from them is bitterness and outrageous conspiracy theories. Mind you, they were the same even when they lifted the damn thing themselves last season. They actually managed to make some of United's fanbase look classy in comparison.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:19 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,545
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 02:17:28 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:38:11 PM
If all these players are so great then the obvious reason they aren't competing is that they've got a manager who would be out of his depth coaching in a pub league.  But apparently he's "mint" as well.

This 37 point gap is a total mystery.


Their 'great' players and manager have amassed a whopping 49pts this season! - a figure we reached back on December 14th after just 17 games.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,015
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 07:48:44 AM »
Big night for them. They need 16 points from 21 to avoid having their worst points total ever. As we all know records only began when the premier league started.
They really are embracing that winning without winning mentality. The everton of manchester.

Its amazing what managers can get away with when they have the media and pundits on their side. Long may it continue.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,159
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 08:11:56 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:48:44 AM
Big night for them. They need 16 points from 21 to avoid having their worst points total ever. As we all know records only began when the premier league started.
They really are embracing that winning without winning mentality. The everton of manchester.

Its amazing what managers can get away with when they have the media and pundits on their side. Long may it continue.

Ole Ferguson claims that they go unbeaten for rest of season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 08:29:21 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:11:56 AM
Ole Ferguson claims that they go unbeaten for rest of season.
I've no problem with that if it keeps him there  ;D
Logged

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,015
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 08:29:47 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:48:44 AM
Big night for them. They need 16 points from 21 to avoid having their worst points total ever. As we all know records only began when the premier league started.
They really are embracing that winning without winning mentality. The everton of manchester.

Its amazing what managers can get away with when they have the media and pundits on their side. Long may it continue.

There is no ruthlessness at the club. Compare what is going on over there to what FSG did in relation to both Kenny and Rodgers. They were ruthless as fuck each time, they knew both needed replacing and they did it. Whether or not us supporters liked it didn't matter, they were doing what they decided needed doing for the better of the club. Ole is still living off the back of this.

Logged

Online DG

  • Killjoy who loves himself.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Lovern
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 09:33:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:41:59 AM
My friend is a Blue and her husband is a match-going United fan. They messaged me on Thursday night, congratulated me and said it was well deserved. They are decent people though, and not classless morons.

It's mad the lengths some will go to to try to devalue what Liverpool have achieved. Even though everyone knows Abu Dhabi FC are horrendous financially doped cheats as a franchise, pretty much everyone on RAWK said that the actual team on the pitch achieved over two seasons was amazing, and rightly so.

Now the boot is on the other foot, all we hear from them is bitterness and outrageous conspiracy theories. Mind you, they were the same even when they lifted the damn thing themselves last season. They actually managed to make some of United's fanbase look classy in comparison.
To be fair, I think it's the same for everyone. Really, most people I meet in real life and that are taken seriously in the media and by the general public know and say that we're deserved champions. Then you have people on twitter going on about conspiracies, luck and whatever else they draw out of the hat. This year it's LiVARpool, but back when we were challenging in 2013/14 it was Penaltypool. Nothing new, but it's a loud minority and to be honest I think a lot of them are teenagers.

All successful teams have this thrown at them though. When United were dominating, a lot of scousers were dead certain Ferguson controlled the FA (and I'm sure a few still do). Then you have things like Uefalona and the Franco-accusations still getting thrown at Real Madrid when they win. And it's not like City fans feel they ever got the credit they did deserve, quite the opposite. And literally everyone -- everyone -- think that the media is too soft on their rivals, and too hard on their own team. I made a point once that every single football forum has a thread for the media conspiracy against their team, and I'm sure it hasn't changed.

Take it on the chin, is the only way to do it. There is no way in modern football -- i.e. with social media and forums -- to win in a way where you won't find a loud minority discrediting the winning team. Obviously some of us will think that we get less credit than others, but we really don't. It just feels that way because it's us, and it sure feels great to finally be the team everyone tries to discredit because it means that we're top of the pile.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 09:58:06 AM »
Where has this new narrative come from that these are 1 or 2 signings from challenging :lmao

Ive read it multiple times now and its more hilarious each time, what has changed for them to suddenly be so good they can challenge for the title?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 10:08:56 AM »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:58:06 AM
Where has this new narrative come from that these are 1 or 2 signings from challenging :lmao

Ive read it multiple times now and its more hilarious each time, what has changed for them to suddenly be so good they can challenge for the title?
They've not played for 3mths and then been gifted a gazillion pelanties in the few games since. 

Oh and pogback.....

And the Fernandes fella's really Messi....

Or something

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 97 98 99 100 101 [102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 