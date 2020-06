Man utd fan logic: "The league this year is really weak that's the only reason they won it. The usual top teams like Arsenal, Man utd, Chelsea and Spurs had poor teams"





Same Man Utd fans "Wan bissaka and Maguire are better than Trent and VVD, Marital is better than Firmino, Pogba and Bruno are the best midfield in the world."





The delusion is real.