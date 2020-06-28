Hearing from Man Utd fans I know since we were confirmed champions, it's beautiful to see how far they've sunk into the bitter delusional outlook they've always portrayed us as having. We have all the luck, teams always roll over for us, refs and VAR are corrupt in our favour, the league is shit this year so we don't deserve it. All that is standard bitterness, sure, but more tellingly many of the Man Utd fans I know who readily admitted not so long ago that their manager and many of their players were shit (by the standards they expect at Man Utd at least) and their club needs an overhaul now seem to have convinced themselves that their team is as good as ours man for man and, most amazingly, that Ole is actually a great manager and once our luck runs out next season and their transfer team aces their summer business it'll be their year.



Which is great, because the longer they all keep thinking that the longer they'll go without putting on the pressure needed to address the structural/leadership issues that will keep them shit for years to come.