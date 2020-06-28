« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 222232 times)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.

I bet when they won their last one they never thought they would go this long without winning another.  If youd told them back then etc etc.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM »
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 11:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Soon be a whole decade Chops
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM »
Are you sure you have mates mate?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:30:39 PM
Soon be a whole decade Chops

Well its 1-0 to us on Premier League titles versus them, so they're playing catch-up already, if they want to play the 'its different now' game. You should remind your manc chums that, once they will talk to you of course. ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM »
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)

Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 12:01:25 AM »
Forced myself to watch their game against Norwich just so I could judge exactly where they are in terms of a title bid...
Glad I did...
They are fucking light years away.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 12:05:34 AM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:57:17 PM
Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?

How can you forget united UNI-TEHD
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 12:18:53 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:34 AM
How can you forget united UNI-TEHD

That and feed the scousers around christmas time.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 12:23:43 AM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:18:53 AM
That and feed the scousers around christmas time.

Yes

Sung by the affluent Members of the gold paved streets of moss side
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 01:13:00 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:45:26 PM
Well its 1-0 to us on Premier League titles versus them, so they're playing catch-up already, if they want to play the 'its different now' game. You should remind your manc chums that, once they will talk to you of course. ;D
Oh I've been saying the different name thing to them for a couple of years now so they know the drill on that already
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM
Are you sure you have mates mate?
Oii you.....
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 01:54:32 AM »
FA cup winners should get Champions League place according to cafe.

How many routes do they want  ;D?  They already have the Europa League and possibly even as low as 5th place if City gets banned.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 08:50:38 AM »
Portuguese Charlie Adam with another masterclass yesterday him and the French Carlton Palmer are an unstoppable midfield duo. Next year will surely be United's year
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 09:25:04 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)



I'm guessing that's a typo but it seems apt in this thread :P
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 10:02:32 AM »
I think they are looking better.
Their first 11 is quite strong looking on paper. Im not sure they can challenge for title next season but Id be surprised if they didnt reach the 80 point mark (or at least close to).

As for this season, Id back them or Chelsea for the cup and they have a decent shout in the Europa as well. Confidence is with them at the minute and that can see teams over the line.
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 10:07:39 AM »
They're shit
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 10:24:31 AM »
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 10:02:32 AM
I think they are looking better.
Their first 11 is quite strong looking on paper. Im not sure they can challenge for title next season but Id be surprised if they didnt reach the 80 point mark (or at least close to).

As for this season, Id back them or Chelsea for the cup and they have a decent shout in the Europa as well. Confidence is with them at the minute and that can see teams over the line.
Haha what... ???
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 10:41:31 AM »
To be honest I think they are simultaneously shit and possibly able to win two cups this season. Somehow City cant handle them and theres no one other than Wolves (!) in the Europa to worry them.

Whatever, theyll still be off the pace next season. To be charitable their first eleven does look better now than it did in the first half of the season. But thats coming from a very low base. They can probably spend relatively big in the summer but to be honest theyre probably battling with Chelsea for 3rd.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 10:56:19 AM »
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 10:02:32 AM
I think they are looking better.
Their first 11 is quite strong looking on paper. Im not sure they can challenge for title next season but Id be surprised if they didnt reach the 80 point mark (or at least close to).

As for this season, Id back them or Chelsea for the cup and they have a decent shout in the Europa as well. Confidence is with them at the minute and that can see teams over the line.

They are close to breaking their lowest ever premier league points total so yeah all the signs are looking great for them.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 10:57:34 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:41:31 AM
and theres no one other than Wolves (!) in the Europa to worry them.
Inter and Sevilla and we all know the history Sevilla have in that competition they are the king's of the Europa League
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 11:08:59 AM »
Quote from: Dynasty on Today at 10:24:31 AM
Haha what... ???

I dont think its that bad. It reminds me a little of us under Houllier. Probably tooo inconsistent to win the league and will drop infuriating points too often, but will do ok against the better teams and win the odd cup.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 11:23:32 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 10:57:34 AM
Inter and Sevilla and we all know the history Sevilla have in that competition they are the king's of the Europa League

Didnt know Inter were in it. Would be funny if all those Manc rejects combined to beat them! Sevilla arent great at the moment are they? I know they have the incredible history in this competition though.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 11:27:17 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)
Maybe not the same but a lot on the caf were unhappy seeing VVD with 19-20 on his shirt on Thursday night until others pointed out it wasnt in reference to our respective title wins but the season.

Some are just so obsessed with the numbers as it's what they've used to rub our noses in for years.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 11:35:02 AM »
Speaking to one of my saner Manc mates yesterday. He was very congratulatory and all that stuff, but then came out with a couple of pearlers:

1) we'd have to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere

2) Wan Bissaka is the best full back in the world, and how can everyone not see it?

Like I say he's pretty sane compared to most, but...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 11:37:11 AM »
Nah, hes likely the same as others - just managed to compress and compartmentalise his insanity in few hyper-crazy theories instead of being mildly insane across the board.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 11:38:52 AM »
They'll likely finish in the top six, possibly in the top four as they do have a team significantly better on paper than most others, but it's their inability to consistently play as a team and not as misfiring individuals that raises doubts about them being significant challengers for the top spot any time soon.

While I suppose nothing should be considered impossible in football, I think even if they now sign a headline Hollywood type player, they just seem unlikely to improve much, there's a real lack of consistent quality and excitement in most of their play that I've glimpsed recently and their manager just doesn't seem to inspire much confidence that he really knows what he's doing yet or ever will at this level.

They're a bit boring, possibly even moribund.


Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 11:40:49 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:23:32 AM
Didnt know Inter were in it. Would be funny if all those Manc rejects combined to beat them! Sevilla arent great at the moment are they? I know they have the incredible history in this competition though.
Yeah it's not the best of Sevilla sides but they are currently 4th in La Liga having been 3rd for most of the season, it's a shame Lazio tanked the Europa League to concentrate on winning the league as if they were still in it they would of been the favourites by a landslide and if they had faced the Mancs they would of given them a good kicking.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 11:43:22 AM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:57:17 PM
Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?

They've still got their Hilsborough repertoire .
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 11:44:45 AM »
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 10:02:32 AM
I think they are looking better.
Their first 11 is quite strong looking on paper.


Take Fernandes out and it's back to the same dogshite team that has lost to the likes of West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley earlier this season.

Are we essentially saying that they're now a one man team?  Because we know all too well ourselves how that tends to work out in the end.


They'll be better next year but I don't buy all of this "Along with Chelsea they'll push City and Liverpool" nonsense that I'm hearing from pundits.

They're us circa 2016/17 at best.  3-4 more windows required imo.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 11:46:20 AM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:44:45 AM

Take Fernandes out and it's back to the same dogshite team that has lost to the likes of West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley earlier this season.

Are we essentially saying that they're now a one man team?  Because we know all too well ourselves how that tends to work out in the end.


They'll be better next year but I don't buy all of this "Along with Chelsea they'll push City and Liverpool" nonsense that I'm hearing from pundits.

They're us circa 2016/17 at best.  3-4 more windows required imo.

And a better manager.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 11:47:01 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:35:02 AM
Speaking to one of my saner Manc mates yesterday. He was very congratulatory and all that stuff, but then came out with a couple of pearlers:

1) we'd have to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere

2) Wan Bissaka is the best full back in the world, and how can everyone not see it?

Like I say he's pretty sane compared to most, but...

The Wan-Bissaka stuff is very weird - I've never seen a group of supporters so emotionally invested in a full-back. He set up a goal against Sheffield United last week and you'd have thought he'd scored a hat-trick looking at the reaction. Then Trent went a put a free-kick in the top corner a couple of hours and they were back to crying that he can't defend and Wan-Bissaka is the best full-back to have ever played the game.

It's almost like winning the argument of whether their right-back is better than our right-back is the equivalent of a trophy from some of them.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 11:57:36 AM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:47:01 AM
The Wan-Bissaka stuff is very weird - I've never seen a group of supporters so emotionally invested in a full-back. He set up a goal against Sheffield United last week and you'd have thought he'd scored a hat-trick looking at the reaction. Then Trent went a put a free-kick in the top corner a couple of hours and they were back to crying that he can't defend and Wan-Bissaka is the best full-back to have ever played the game.

It's almost like winning the argument of whether their right-back is better than our right-back is the equivalent of a trophy from some of them.

I listened to The Football Writers Podcast the other day. Mike Calvin was praising Trent and asked if he was the best right back in the world. One of the guests was banging on saying that AWB has to be in the conversation because he's one of the "best defensive fullbacks he's ever seen". Truly bizarre. Then went on to say that Trent is so good now that he it's possibly hard for him to improve much more where as AWB has more scope to improve. Truly bizarre.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 12:13:58 PM »
Hearing from Man Utd fans I know since we were confirmed champions, it's beautiful to see how far they've sunk into the bitter delusional outlook they've always portrayed us as having. We have all the luck, teams always roll over for us, refs and VAR are corrupt in our favour, the league is shit this year so we don't deserve it. All that is standard bitterness, sure, but more tellingly many of the Man Utd fans I know who readily admitted not so long ago that their manager and many of their players were shit (by the standards they expect at Man Utd at least) and their club needs an overhaul now seem to have convinced themselves that their team is as good as ours man for man and, most amazingly, that Ole is actually a great manager and once our luck runs out next season and their transfer team aces their summer business it'll be their year.

Which is great, because the longer they all keep thinking that the longer they'll go without putting on the pressure needed to address the structural/leadership issues that will keep them shit for years to come.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 12:17:11 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:57:36 AM
I listened to The Football Writers Podcast the other day. Mike Calvin was praising Trent and asked if he was the best right back in the world. One of the guests was banging on saying that AWB has to be in the conversation because he's one of the "best defensive fullbacks he's ever seen". Truly bizarre. Then went on to say that Trent is so good now that he it's possibly hard for him to improve much more where as AWB has more scope to improve. Truly bizarre.

I listened to it as well, it was bizarre.

It's just a completely pointless argument to waste their time and energy on; their right-back wins a few more slide tackles, our right-back wins European and Premier League titles. There really isn't much of a debate to be had.
