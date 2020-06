To be honest I think they are simultaneously shit and possibly able to win two cups this season. Somehow City canít handle them and thereís no one other than Wolves (!) in the Europa to worry them.



Whatever, theyíll still be off the pace next season. To be charitable their first eleven does look better now than it did in the first half of the season. But thatís coming from a very low base. They can probably spend relatively big in the summer but to be honest theyíre probably battling with Chelsea for 3rd.