7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Soon be a whole decade Chops
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19 Because they know full well that sis in serious danger Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon
Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?
How can you forget united UNI-TEHD
That and feed the scousers around christmas time.
Well its 1-0 to us on Premier League titles versus them, so they're playing catch-up already, if they want to play the 'its different now' game. You should remind your manc chums that, once they will talk to you of course.
Are you sure you have mates mate?
