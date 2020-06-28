« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 221554 times)

Online Kekule

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.

I bet when they won their last one they never thought they would go this long without winning another.  If youd told them back then etc etc.
Offline Shady Craig

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM »
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Offline Shady Craig

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 11:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Soon be a whole decade Chops
Offline Samie

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM »
Are you sure you have mates mate?
Offline CHOPPER

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:30:39 PM
Soon be a whole decade Chops

Well its 1-0 to us on Premier League titles versus them, so they're playing catch-up already, if they want to play the 'its different now' game. You should remind your manc chums that, once they will talk to you of course. ;D
Offline rushyman

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM »
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)

Offline Garlicbread

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)

Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 12:01:25 AM »
Forced myself to watch their game against Norwich just so I could judge exactly where they are in terms of a title bid...
Glad I did...
They are fucking light years away.
Offline rushyman

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 12:05:34 AM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:57:17 PM
Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?

How can you forget united UNI-TEHD
Offline Garlicbread

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 12:18:53 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:05:34 AM
How can you forget united UNI-TEHD

That and feed the scousers around christmas time.
Offline rushyman

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 12:23:43 AM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:18:53 AM
That and feed the scousers around christmas time.

Yes

Sung by the affluent Members of the gold paved streets of moss side
Offline Shady Craig

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 01:13:00 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:45:26 PM
Well its 1-0 to us on Premier League titles versus them, so they're playing catch-up already, if they want to play the 'its different now' game. You should remind your manc chums that, once they will talk to you of course. ;D
Oh I've been saying the different name thing to them for a couple of years now so they know the drill on that already
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM
Are you sure you have mates mate?
Oii you.....
Online Dynasty

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 01:54:32 AM »
FA cup winners should get Champions League place according to cafe.

How many routes do they want  ;D?  They already have the Europa League and possibly even as low as 5th place if City gets banned.
Online kloppagetime

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 08:50:38 AM »
Portuguese Charlie Adam with another masterclass yesterday him and the French Carlton Palmer are an unstoppable midfield duo. Next year will surely be United's year
