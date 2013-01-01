« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 218468 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,321
  • Kloppite
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 01:02:19 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:21 AM
that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again! :lmao

I remember watching those football, match of the 80s shows ages ago ecc, Big Ron who was United manager at the time, on the show bemoaning there luck having no TV coverage when they had that great start. It's quite funny as there was no TV coverage that the league cup game against them at Anfield that season, United got permission to bring their own camera crew to film the match, Molby scored a wonder goal, & won it with a penalty a minute later, ;D the highlights are up on youtube but with no commentary. ;D
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 01:04:22 AM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:31:41 AM
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle
Funny enough, apart from the Ferguson years (once he finally got it right) that sums up Man United in pretty much the whole of my lifetime, and I'm 57.

They were always the ''next year is our year'' club who ''had the best players in the world'' but who faded long before the table got interesting.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,959
  • Awkward Squad
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 01:15:12 AM »

Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 01:47:32 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX
it is for them cos they're fucking shite. ;D
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 02:23:19 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:12 AM
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
*prints this off*

It just goes to show how little notice I've taken over the name of the title over the years. To me, it's always just been 'The League' or 'The Title', although I might say the PL when posting on here.

It's only after looking at that post that I actually notice that it's had different names since '92. I remember them now I see them in print, but until just now I'd totally forgotten.

The bottom line, of course, is that no matter how you dress it up, it's the same league and always has been.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 