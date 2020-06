Arguments over who said it first aside, what point are they trying to make in this particular instance? It's not like fans are being priced out on this occasion, or that they are being banned from the ground for some corporate or commercial reasons, it's a public health issue. Are they suggesting that fans should be let in, or do they think we shouldn't have restarted?Also, it's not the most inspiring thing to look at when you're pushing for a winner/equaliser is it? There's no crowd in, you look up, see that banner and it's sentiment seemingly endorsed by the club, and you could quite easily think "well I can't be arsed putting the extra effort in then".