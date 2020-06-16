« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 204204 times)

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 10:36:11 AM »
Just to echo other's sentiments, Rashford is a top fella. Well in.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 10:48:02 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:36:11 AM
Just to echo other's sentiments, Rashford is a top fella. Well in.

He is. Well done him for showing up the hypocrisy of the likes of Hancock telling footballers to do more. And hopefully it will make their fans think twice too (but we all know it wont).
Online mike777

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 10:59:31 AM »
Some more tweets today.  He has a very nice way with words; cuts to the chase and puts it in layman's words.
Seriously impressive fella.

Marcus Rashford

@MarcusRashford
1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown #maketheuturn

7:00 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Marcus Rashford

@MarcusRashford
Replying to @MarcusRashford
2. When you turn on your kettle to make a cup of tea or coffee think of those parents who have had to default on electricity bill payments just to make ends meet having lost their jobs during the pandemic#maketheuturn

7:01 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Marcus Rashford

@MarcusRashford
Replying to @MarcusRashford
3. And when you head to the fridge to grab the milk, stop and recognise that parents of at least 200,000 children across the country this morning are waking up to empty shelving #maketheuturn

7:03 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Marcus Rashford

@MarcusRashford
Replying to @MarcusRashford
4. Recognise children around the country are this morning innocently questioning why?

9 out of 30 children in any given classroom are today asking why?

Why does our future not matter? #maketheuturn

7:05 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Online redgriffin73

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 11:29:46 AM »
Quote from: mike777 on Today at 10:59:31 AM
Some more tweets today.  He has a very nice way with words; cuts to the chase and puts it in layman's words.

He quite likely has someone advising him on his wording, particularly with the letter he sent, but that's not to take anything away from what he's doing at all. Matt Hancock should be ashamed by comparison after what he had the gall to say.

I really hope it makes rival fans stop and think a bit about some of the disgusting chants they like to sing in this day and age.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 11:45:05 AM »
Excellent thing hes doing, deserves huge credit

Still more than comfortable with my position in the hes pretty over rated camp though
Online Dull Tools

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 11:52:32 AM »
Love how cocky these are getting. Talking about come third again. The corner has been turned again!
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 11:56:56 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:52:32 AM
Love how cocky these are getting. Talking about come third again. The corner has been turned again!

Imagine if they came third. Would they be pleased? They finished in the top 2 for the best part of 20 years or more.

How far off third are they currently? I havent looked that far down the league since around Christmas.
Online rob1966

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 12:19:14 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:56:56 AM
Imagine if they came third. Would they be pleased? They finished in the top 2 for the best part of 20 years or more.

How far off third are they currently? I havent looked that far down the league since around Christmas.

8pts behind Leicester and 3 behind Chelsea in 4th, with 9 games to play
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 12:26:14 PM »
How can I hate Mancs?

This isnt fair.!

Online OsirisMVZ

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 12:38:58 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:52:32 AM
Love how cocky these are getting. Talking about come third again. The corner has been turned again!

Yep, got some texts from 3 or 4 Utd supporting mates in the last few days, they think Rashford is going to come back into the team and score in every game and push them up the table. All thinking about coming 5th and taking City's CL spot.
Offline dudleyred

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 01:07:14 PM »
Rashford has got a u turn from government. Fair play to the lad
Offline jillc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 01:15:57 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:07:14 PM
Rashford has got a u turn from government. Fair play to the lad

+1.
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 01:17:27 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:07:14 PM
Rashford has got a u turn from government. Fair play to the lad

Yeah. As someone who never has anything nice to say about Mancs I am very impressed with what Marcus Rashford has achieved today. Well played lad!
Online Craig 🤔

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 01:18:16 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:26:14 PM
How can I hate Mancs?

This isnt fair.!

Nah, you can still hate them even if one of them is doing something great.
Online rob1966

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 01:20:34 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 01:17:27 PM
Yeah. As someone who never has anything nice to say about Mancs I am very impressed with what Marcus Rashford has achieved today. Well played lad!

Should never have had to do it. Once again the Tories are shown to be the utter bunch of c*nts we know they all are. They'll still fucking get away with it though.
Online Ray K

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 01:22:14 PM »
@tompeck

Not an easy place to come and get a result, Westminster, but hes gone in there, hes taken the game by the scruff of the neck, and hes come away with £120m worth of free school meals for vulnerable children all over the country.
Offline Hazell

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 01:34:01 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 01:17:27 PM
Yeah. As someone who never has anything nice to say about Mancs I am very impressed with what Marcus Rashford has achieved today. Well played lad!

ha ha me too, feels weird :P

Great stuff from Rashford though, well in to him.
Online Kekule

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 01:34:29 PM »
Excellent stuff young man.  He should be very proud of himself.

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 01:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:22:14 PM
@tompeck

Not an easy place to come and get a result, Westminster, but hes gone in there, hes taken the game by the scruff of the neck, and hes come away with £120m worth of free school meals for vulnerable children all over the country.

;D

Well in Marcus Rashford. Pleased he's forced the government to cave in, the bunch of charlatans.
Online sinnermichael

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 01:39:43 PM »
Luke Shaw has just written letter to Marcus Rashford asking for free meals.
Offline Fiasco

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 01:43:11 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:22:14 PM
@tompeck

Not an easy place to come and get a result, Westminster, but hes gone in there, hes taken the game by the scruff of the neck, and hes come away with £120m worth of free school meals for vulnerable children all over the country.

Is right. Fucking brilliant stuff from Rashford.


And fuck this c*nt of a governement. Fuck them.
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 01:59:03 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:43:11 PM
Is right. Fucking brilliant stuff from Rashford.


And fuck this c*nt of a governement. Fuck them.
Can only echo these sentiments  :thumbup
Online Red Berry

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 02:59:07 PM »
Well in Rashford, gtfi!  Be proud of yourself!

Government are cnuts.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 03:07:09 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:39:43 PM
Luke Shaw has just written letter to Marcus Rashford asking for free meals.

Online jacobs chains

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 03:10:10 PM »
The right wing press wont like this. It'll be open season now for Rashford. The Mail/Express will give it a few months to calm down then they'll do their usual hatchet job.
Online rob1966

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 03:17:28 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:10:10 PM
The right wing press wont like this. It'll be open season now for Rashford. The Mail/Express will give it a few months to calm down then they'll do their usual hatchet job.

With such a focus on racism and Black Lives matter right now, it'll be killing them that they cannot immediately go at him, even though the racist bastards want to soooo much.
Online Kekule

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 03:21:52 PM »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:10:10 PM
The right wing press wont like this. It'll be open season now for Rashford. The Mail/Express will give it a few months to calm down then they'll do their usual hatchet job.

Theres already a couple of look at his £70k car tweets knocking about.

Its the usual rules they try and play by.  If youve got a few quid and mention inequality then youre a hypocrite and should shut up. If youre skint and you complain about inequality then youre just jealous and you should shut up and knuckle down.
