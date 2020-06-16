Some more tweets today. He has a very nice way with words; cuts to the chase and puts it in layman's words.

Seriously impressive fella.



Marcus Rashford

1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown #maketheuturn



7:00 AM - Jun 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford

2. When you turn on your kettle to make a cup of tea or coffee think of those parents who have had to default on electricity bill payments just to make ends meet having lost their jobs during the pandemic#maketheuturn



7:01 AM - Jun 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford

3. And when you head to the fridge to grab the milk, stop and recognise that parents of at least 200,000 children across the country this morning are waking up to empty shelving #maketheuturn



7:03 AM - Jun 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford

4. Recognise children around the country are this morning innocently questioning why?



9 out of 30 children in any given classroom are today asking why?



Why does our future not matter? #maketheuturn



7:05 AM - Jun 16, 2020