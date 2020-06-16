Some more tweets today. He has a very nice way with words; cuts to the chase and puts it in layman's words.
Seriously impressive fella.
Marcus Rashford
✔
@MarcusRashford
1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown #maketheuturn
70.1K
7:00 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
18.9K people are talking about this
Marcus Rashford
✔
@MarcusRashford
Replying to @MarcusRashford
2. When you turn on your kettle to make a cup of tea or coffee think of those parents who have had to default on electricity bill payments just to make ends meet having lost their jobs during the pandemic#maketheuturn
15.8K
7:01 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
3,363 people are talking about this
Marcus Rashford
✔
@MarcusRashford
Replying to @MarcusRashford
3. And when you head to the fridge to grab the milk, stop and recognise that parents of at least 200,000 children across the country this morning are waking up to empty shelving #maketheuturn
20.5K
7:03 AM - Jun 16, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
4,508 people are talking about this
Marcus Rashford
✔
@MarcusRashford
Replying to @MarcusRashford
4. Recognise children around the country are this morning innocently questioning why?
9 out of 30 children in any given classroom are today asking why?
Why does our future not matter? #maketheuturn
21.6K
7:05 AM - Jun 16, 2020