I see, according to the BBC Sport site, that Sheffield United are hopeful of Dean Henderson's loan being extended until the end of the season.
It's a strange situation, particularly as Sheffield United are a rival to Man Utds attempt to qualify for a European competition.
I'm surprised that it has still not been sorted yet either, with the League starting again on Wednesday.
If Utd pull the plug, all of a sudden, Sheff Utd would be left without their first choice keeper from July until the end of the season.
However, I do get the impression, that Man Utd are happy enough for him to remain there next season, so will probably agree to it.