Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 202899 times)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 14, 2020, 11:27:39 PM
Fucking  Rashford the c*nt.


How can I hate Mancs when he writes letters destroying the government and raises loads of money for charity.

Not acceptable

Oh it's easy,real easy when you think of the shit they sing and the hands to the faces,

Fuk'em all.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:23:03 AM
Rashford may be overrated as shit on the field, but he is an excellent human being.

RAWK's blindspot for Rashford's ability is one of the 8 wonders of the world.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:23:03 AM
Rashford may be overrated as shit on the field, but he is an excellent human being.

He's a top, top bloke and hugely admirable, but I also think that he's a really good player. He'd make a great backup to our 3 strikers. And he's only 22, so you know Jurgen would really improve his game.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Brilliant stuff from Rashford. Using his position of relative influence to help out the communities like the one he came from.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Credit to Rashford, he doesn't have to do anything but he's making this stuff public and raising funds/awareness
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:18:37 AM
Brilliant stuff from Rashford. Using his position of relative influence to help out the communities like the one he came from.

great stuff from him.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 06:24:42 AM
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1272302819819823105
Always thought he was a bit of a twat being Lingard's sidekick but that's a great letter. Fair play to him.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Well said Marcus Rashford
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:40:23 AM
BBC saying they have upped their big for Grealish to £75m.

Please make it 90 and let it happen.
if that happens then no sancho for this summer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 10:22:02 AM
if that happens then no sancho for this summer

It's being tried BECAUSE no Sancho this summer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:40:23 AM
BBC saying they have upped their big for Grealish to £75m.

Please make it 90 and let it happen.

Hahaha, oh God please.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Its the bbc gossip section quoting the daily star. I would not put mich faith in it
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:29:50 AM
Hahaha, oh God please.

Him squeezing into a childs sized kit whilst Shaw squeezes into a XXL  :lmao
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Yep. Well in Marcus Rashford.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:03:31 AM
RAWK's blindspot for Rashford's ability is one of the 8 wonders of the world.

In what sense, it is perfectly feasible for somebody to be good and still also be very overrated?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Fair fucking play Marcus Rashford.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 12:39:01 PM
Fair fucking play Marcus Rashford.

If there is any kind of SPOTY this year he is a 1/50 shot.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:03:31 AM
RAWK's blindspot for Rashford's ability is one of the 8 wonders of the world.

  ;D

Not just with him, happens with a load of players, its pretty funny.

Whereas Rashford being in that top 10 list the other day was funny (but the list as a whole is bizarre), he is clearly a very good player, and one of the few Man Utd should be building around.
 
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
He's a good lad isn't he. It's great to see a young player so articulate and committed to a cause - shame he's a Manc of course, but we can't all be perfect.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Well in to him.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I see, according to the BBC Sport site, that Sheffield United are hopeful of Dean Henderson's loan being extended until the end of the season.
It's a strange situation, particularly as Sheffield United are a rival to Man Utds attempt to qualify for a European competition.
 I'm surprised that it has still not been sorted yet either, with the League starting again on Wednesday.
If Utd pull the plug, all of a sudden, Sheff Utd would be left without their first choice keeper from July until the end of the season.
However, I do get the impression, that Man Utd are happy enough for him to remain there next season, so will probably agree to it.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 03:54:09 PM
I see, according to the BBC Sport site, that Sheffield United are hopeful of Dean Henderson's loan being extended until the end of the season.
It's a strange situation, particularly as Sheffield United are a rival to Man Utds attempt to qualify for a European competition.
 I'm surprised that it has still not been sorted yet either, with the League starting again on Wednesday.
If Utd pull the plug, all of a sudden, Sheff Utd would be left without their first choice keeper from July until the end of the season.
However, I do get the impression, that Man Utd are happy enough for him to remain there next season, so will probably agree to it.


I thought that ManU had already agreed he could stay.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Fair play Marcus Rashford,great stuff.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Can't knock that at all from Rashford.  Good to see he's remembering his roots and campaigning for it in a way that everyone can get behind.  A shame that the letter is sent to a compassionless cockwomble like Johnson.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I'm sure their fans will be back to singing about poverty in Liverpool soon, without an ounce of self awareness of what Marcus Rashford has been campaigning for.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Is that awesome Marcus Rashford behaviour a new way issuing a come get me plea to Klopp?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:47:42 PM
I'm sure their fans will be back to singing about poverty in Liverpool soon, without an ounce of self awareness of what Marcus Rashford has been campaigning for.

Meanwhile the foodbank less than a mile from the ground gave out 3188 food parcels in 2019 and child poverty in Old Trafford runs at 49%

They're thick as fuck some of their lot.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:03:31 AM
RAWK's blindspot for Rashford's ability is one of the 8 wonders of the world.

 ;D

So true.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:03:31 AM
RAWK's blindspot for Rashford's ability is one of the 8 wonders of the world.

I wouldn't go this far but he's definitely under rated by parts of this forum. I think maybe because from an early age he was touted as being better than he was. After a really good breakthrough year his next 2 season were OK to good. Nothing great.

I think the last 2 seasons he's made massive strides in his overall game but more so in his output. Since the start of the 2018/19 season he's got 47 goal contributions (32 goals and 15 assists) in 63 starts and 11 sub appearances. This is for a player who is still only 22 and not playing for one best teams in the league currently.

I don't think he's close to the level of our front 3 but in terms of output, as measured by assist and goals per start, he's similar to Mane over the same time period. Mane has scored and assisted more over a larger number of games  - 44 goals and 17 assists in 83 starts. In terms of minutes per goal contribution (goal or assist), Mane and Rashford are almost identical since the start of 2018/19.

Like I said I don't think he's a World Class player or even Top 5 in terms of attacking players in the Premier League. However, he's much better than some people give him credit for and a well better player than the likes of Martial, who conversely seems to be viewed as a really good player/talent by some.



Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:30:02 PM
I wouldn't go this far but he's definitely under rated by parts of this forum. I think maybe because from an early age he was touted as being better than he was. After a really good breakthrough year his next 2 season were OK to good. Nothing great.

I think the last 2 seasons he's made massive strides in his overall game but more so in his output. Since the start of the 2018/19 season he's got 47 goal contributions (32 goals and 15 assists) in 63 starts and 11 sub appearances. This is for a player who is still only 22 and not playing for one best teams in the league currently.

I don't think he's close to the level of our front 3 but in terms of output, as measured by assist and goals per start, he's similar to Mane over the same time period. Mane has scored and assisted more over a larger number of games  - 44 goals and 17 assists in 83 starts. In terms of minutes per goal contribution (goal or assist), Mane and Rashford are almost identical since the start of 2018/19.

Like I said I don't think he's a World Class player or even Top 5 in terms of attacking players in the Premier League. However, he's much better than some people give him credit for and a well better player than the likes of Martial, who conversely seems to be viewed as a really good player/talent by some.

He's got quite a few penalties in there too, doesn't he?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Brilliant from Rashford.  Seems genuine about it too which makes it even better. 

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:47:42 PM
I'm sure their fans will be back to singing about poverty in Liverpool soon, without an ounce of self awareness of what Marcus Rashford has been campaigning for.

Also this.  I will never understand fans singing about this. 
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Good stuff from Rashford.

Doing an amazing thing there. Really well done.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Please @ his letter to your local MP on twitter, especially if you live in a Tory constituency.

The labour party should be getting behind it but Sir Keir is too afraid off pissing off the Sun/Daily Mail.

https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1272302819819823105



Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Rheinbacher on Today at 02:58:53 AM
Please @ his letter to your local MP on twitter, especially if you live in a Tory constituency.

The labour party should be getting behind it but Sir Keir is too afraid off pissing off the Sun/Daily Mail.

https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1272302819819823105
:lmao
https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1272629637852643328
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
