RAWK's blindspot for Rashford's ability is one of the 8 wonders of the world.



I wouldn't go this far but he's definitely under rated by parts of this forum. I think maybe because from an early age he was touted as being better than he was. After a really good breakthrough year his next 2 season were OK to good. Nothing great.I think the last 2 seasons he's made massive strides in his overall game but more so in his output. Since the start of the 2018/19 season he's got 47 goal contributions (32 goals and 15 assists) in 63 starts and 11 sub appearances. This is for a player who is still only 22 and not playing for one best teams in the league currently.I don't think he's close to the level of our front 3 but in terms of output, as measured by assist and goals per start, he's similar to Mane over the same time period. Mane has scored and assisted more over a larger number of games - 44 goals and 17 assists in 83 starts. In terms of minutes per goal contribution (goal or assist), Mane and Rashford are almost identical since the start of 2018/19.Like I said I don't think he's a World Class player or even Top 5 in terms of attacking players in the Premier League. However, he's much better than some people give him credit for and a well better player than the likes of Martial, who conversely seems to be viewed as a really good player/talent by some.