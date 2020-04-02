« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 158187 times)

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3120 on: April 2, 2020, 04:35:40 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  2, 2020, 02:32:33 PM
Once they sign Sancho it's nailed on.

Yep, they will win everything forever.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline Legs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3121 on: April 2, 2020, 04:57:10 PM »
Well if it is up to Rio he would void the season and spend £250m on Sancho and Kane.

Rio knows its that simple £250m will be readily available for Man Utd to spend even though they spent £60-70m on Bruno Fernandes in Jan so that is £300m on 3 players.

He hasnt had the brains to work out if the season is void then all tv money is lost for everyone and then who is to say BT/Sky will give the same to everyone next season.

Utd would also have no CL next season either but Ole would be at the wheel and GIVE THAT MAN THE CONTRACT GIVE THAT MAN A PEN WHAT YOU WAITING FOR !
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 10:33:22 PM »
I'm a little surprised nothing much has been said about what Oleh has had to say today. I appreciate that teams are using the down time to evaluate transfer plans, but he said things like - "Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off"

I just don't think now is the time to be talking about exploiting other teams finances and shouting out how much money you have, its insensitive. Never in a million years would you hear Klopp talking now about exploiting teams or having loads of money.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,154
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 10:40:29 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:33:22 PM
I'm a little surprised nothing much has been said about what Oleh has had to say today. I appreciate that teams are using the down time to evaluate transfer plans, but he said things like - "Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off"

I just don't think now is the time to be talking about exploiting other teams finances and shouting out how much money you have, its insensitive. Never in a million years would you hear Klopp talking now about exploiting teams or having loads of money.

Agreed. Openly suggesting youre going to profiteer from less well off clubs suffering due to the pandemic and not one Newspaper/commentator had called them out on this?

Logged
Believer

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 10:44:15 PM »
We're Man Utd we skank who we want
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 74 75 76 77 78 [79]   Go Up
« previous next »
 