I'm a little surprised nothing much has been said about what Oleh has had to say today. I appreciate that teams are using the down time to evaluate transfer plans, but he said things like - "Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off"



I just don't think now is the time to be talking about exploiting other teams finances and shouting out how much money you have, its insensitive. Never in a million years would you hear Klopp talking now about exploiting teams or having loads of money.