Shit house fans. What a joke of a club.
Everything about that club is rotten

5th in the league and the self entitled brats are doing this. They deserve this slump to last another 20 years or more.
The really interesting thing about United, which is the thing that will continue to mire them in mediocrity, is the fact that they have still yet to get a director of football despite all the talks over summer that an appointment was imminent.

In this day and age, the rebuild of a squad starts with a vision for how to build the squad, and that vision is largely made manifest by the director of football.

Until they get someone in, there's no certainty in decision-making, particularly when they've got Woodward at the head of the organisation.

My sense of it is that Woodward is actually in two minds about it because he doesn't want to give up the power and influence of his role now, bad as he is at it.

I think one of the mistakes they've made in recent years is to try and fashion themselves after a Real Madrid (particularly during the Mourinho years) - a galactico club. But they failed epically because they never got the galacticos to make it work. Other than Pogba, and at his best, De Gea, they've not really had any superstars in the team at any stage. They've made expensive bets on a bunch of good not great players (like Martial, Lukaku, Shaw), who in the right system might be excellent but aren't the types to magic wins into existence on their own, while holding onto a bunch of dross like their entire backline, Matic, Lingard etc. So in a way, Mourinho was bang on when he said he didn't have enough support in the transfer market. They never got the Bales and Ronaldos and Modrics that their approach required.
Where's the Koppaberg bottle?
Someone's been to Cheetham Hill
They've got form for this. I remember when Wayne Rooney's house was targeted in 2010 when he was pushing for a move away.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/oct/21/wayne-rooney-manchester-united-city

And in 2005 at Rio Ferdinand's house.
No he doesn't  :P
This is pretty shocking. I saw the headline and thought "they must have lost badly to city" but that is not until tomorrow! Might get worse...
Id forgotten about this, that worked out well.  Also the mob turning up at Rooneys house to make him sign whatever colossal contract was on offer at the time.
and they call us all sorts as well, shameless pricks
Where's a machine gun when you need one?

The absolute state of those scumbags. A Stone Island gobshite at the front too.
scum

weird that they even see themselves as supporters, or human for that matter
These lot have ramped it up all because Liverpool are running away with the league and they simply can't handle it. It's as simple as that.
Fuckers should be given season tickets for their crime.
These lot have ramped it up all because Liverpool are running away with the league and they simply can't handle it. It's as simple as that.

Pretty much. Not Ed Woodward's fault we are so good.

Is honestly anyone surprised by this either? These are Vermin fans, but incest will do that.
all large fan bases have their dead in the head supporters that are simply thick as shit, amoeba level twats
The replies in this thread. :puke2

Some of the comments are great:

Quote
woodward about to buy kolasinac to keep him safe

And the "how do you know they're united fans?" "they came from london".
Yet its Liverpool and Klopp who are public enemy number 1 because of a replay.
Giving it the shit with their murderers chants at the weekend. Spending most of the week with revisionism on Cantona assaulting a fan (which was a not totally insignificant factor in an escalation of tension between them and Palace which led to the murder of a fan) and now throwing flares at the home of their CEO. Shitty no mark club.
Probably the same shower of cnuts who took the moral high ground when City came to Anfield and the bus incident
Thankfully sounds like him and his family weren't there.

Only looked to be about nine of them on the pictures, unless others scarpered. Stupid thing to do though, especially with kids living there, don't get why anyone would think that is a good idea.
Typical Manc scum reaction - don't like something, go to the persons house in a gang and threaten them - pieces of shit,
Classy bunch
They're Man United, they'll do what they want..
Not Ollie McBurnie again, the scamp?
Dressed like an explosion in a Sports Direct miss-shapes outlet store.
Can't believe they've asked for thoughts on if its deserved.

A known peodophile yes.  A known child killer yes.  Other such criminal scum yes.

A CEO of a football club?  Get t fuck, that's just insane!

