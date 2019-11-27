« previous next »
United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #720 on: Today at 01:05:10 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:20:21 AM
Haha I was just about to ask what the hell about Man United would make the stock price go up 33% given the state of those clowns.

The US Stock market as a whole has gone up 30% in the last few months - it's just riding that wave, it's nothing clever they're doing
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #721 on: Today at 01:08:29 PM
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:48:29 PM
Discussing our potential dominance...

you can combine Klopps stint at Dortmund with us at Liverpool and still count the amount of duds he's signed on 1 hand. We have signed players in every position pretty much perfectly for about 3 years now, but sure, Klopp hasn't proved that he can build teams/refresh a squad  :lmao

We're nearing the bit where they say "Anyone could have won with Mane, Salah, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Allison etc" like they did when they claimed "anyone" could have won with Lewandowski, Aubameyang, Reus, Hummels et al, whilst conveniently ignoring that those players were either hardly having their doors knocked down by Barcelona/Real Madrid/Bayern Munich when Klopp signed them, or that there was plenty of sneering at how much they were bought for.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #722 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM
When Divock gets fouled in the run up to their goal at OT, the goal stands. Yet a "foul" on their keeper in the run up to our goal - a "foul" that doesn't deprive them of possession or prevent DeGea getting back on his line - is chalked off.

I know many goals have been disallowed this season for just about every team, but we've had three against this lot ruled out in just two matches.

That's the difference between us and them though. Whilst they point to ballooned shots as evidence that they put us under pressure, we are actually hitting the back of the net at least.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #723 on: Today at 01:20:09 PM
They should probably worry about their own disastrous seven-year rolling rebuild instead of focusing on us.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #724 on: Today at 01:39:07 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:58:54 AM
Its going to be so damn disappointing when they get their act together.

Itll be a while, and when they do itll be too late for them to be even remotely dominant. Theyve had three title winning managers in their history and then a load of shite. Ten years ago they could have ground the rest of us into the dirt, the rot set in with the hard shoulder shitter.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #725 on: Today at 01:48:47 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:39:07 PM
Theyve had three title winning managers in their history and then a load of shite.

I can be a right anorak with football history but that fact had never registered with me! You're spot on though - Mangnall, Busby, Ferguson

That's my fact for the day!
