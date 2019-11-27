When Divock gets fouled in the run up to their goal at OT, the goal stands. Yet a "foul" on their keeper in the run up to our goal - a "foul" that doesn't deprive them of possession or prevent DeGea getting back on his line - is chalked off.



I know many goals have been disallowed this season for just about every team, but we've had three against this lot ruled out in just two matches.



That's the difference between us and them though. Whilst they point to ballooned shots as evidence that they put us under pressure, we are actually hitting the back of the net at least.