a manager like Klopp could turn them round but I think it would take him at least 3 years to gradually overhaul the squad. but which outstanding managers are out there?

don't think any stand out that wouldn't be a massive gamble. I think pochettino would be decent for them as hes shown he can build a squad but he'd get the 'he has never won a trophy' pressure straight away.



Yes, Klopp could turn them around in time but, as we've seen, a man like Klopp wouldn't go there in the first place. The whole club is a mess from the boardroom to the fanbase. They seem clueless all round. Like a bigger Everton these days, throwing massive fees at average players and paying them ridiculous contracts long before they've actually earned them. Players then think they've made it, even before they've achieved anything.The fanbase are a strange mix of modern era, entitled whoppers and 1970s throwbacks. Ironic how they've turned into what they used to despise; people who go to the match to sing about someone else's tragedy. The truth is, for a time they blazed a new trail, but now they are stuck in the last century and sat, bewildered, wondering where it all went wrong.They are dysfunctional from top to bottom. They became a theme park quite some time ago. Klopp called them "Disneyland" and he was right. And just like Disneyland, you know that the characters are not real. Underneath the costumes you just have an average Joe playing a part.Klopp is the real deal and wants to work for and with others who are the real deal. That's why Klopp is at Liverpool and not Man United.