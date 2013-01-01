« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 21376 times)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #600 on: Today at 03:37:37 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:34:18 PM
You're not wrong, but Rashford is 22, not 17, and he earns 300 k per week. Players at this level play with pain and injuries all the time. It's shit management, but I don't feel particularily sorry for Rashford.
its not a minor issue though, its something that could ruin him for something pretty meaningless, not like its a World Cup semi final
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #601 on: Today at 03:41:06 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:34:18 PM
You're not wrong, but Rashford is 22, not 17, and he earns 300 k per week. Players at this level play with pain and injuries all the time. It's shit management, but I don't feel particularily sorry for Rashford.

Players are always going to want to play, even when it's not advisable. It's the management's/medical team's job to step in.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #602 on: Today at 03:51:18 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:37:14 PM
Even so, the medical team is there to say No!
Think how Sturridge was broken time and again because he was rushed back after injury. Klopps medical people dont do that. Thats why Gomez has been almost 12 months getting back, the Ox as well.

Exactly. Klopp said it himself when asked about Milner and Keita last week, they only join training when the medical team say so. Klopp obviously completely trusts his medical team and that to me sounds like they have the final say on when a player can train. 
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #603 on: Today at 03:53:54 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:41:06 PM
Players are always going to want to play, even when it's not advisable. It's the management's/medical team's job to step in.

Agreed. & it's the medical staff's responsibility to tell Ole to fuck off if a player is injured and he wants to play them.

A player should never be put in a position where he's playing after the club's medical team have said he shouldn't. That's grossly negligent on Ole's part. It shouldn't matter if the player says he wants to play or if the manager is pressing for him to be on the pitch, the club doctor should surely have final word over whether a player is fit to play or not.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #604 on: Today at 03:59:48 PM »
Look at how Klopp handles injuries, the player gets handed to the medical team and they dictate when the player is ready to rejoin training or at what level the player can participate. This is the only intelligent way to do things, focus on coaching the players that you do have at your disposal and let the injured player heal.

Klopp always seems to have the patience to play the long game, with transfers, bedding a player in before playing him, allowing injured players to heal fully. It seems to be paying off quite well.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #605 on: Today at 04:03:43 PM »
Some of them on the cafe do speak sense though.

Could have been 3 or 4 nil at half time. They're just so, so much better than us. When they win their game in hand, they'll have 67 points to our 34. Nearly double. Fecking embarrassing. Well and truly knocked off our perch.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #606 on: Today at 04:06:50 PM »
Indeed. This wasnt a knock or a case of patching up an ankle or knee that you can operate on at a later date and regain most if not all of the function of the joint. This is a back injury caused by fatigue and wear and tear.  It needed rest, actual rest, not playing most games but dropping to the bench every 2 or 3 games.

Its negligence on the part of the medical team and management. Pure and simple.

And Im not singling Manchester United out, weve been just as guilty over the years. By and large the football industrys inability to treat its players and staff like actual human beings rather than objects is yet another example of how its still stuck in the mid-late 20th century.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #607 on: Today at 04:10:24 PM »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 09:07:27 AM
a manager like Klopp could turn them round but I think it would take him at least 3 years to gradually overhaul the squad. but which outstanding managers are out there?
don't think any stand out that wouldn't be a massive gamble. I think pochettino would be decent for them as hes shown he can build a squad but he'd get the 'he has never won a trophy' pressure straight away.
Yes, Klopp could turn them around in time but, as we've seen, a man like Klopp wouldn't go there in the first place. The whole club is a mess from the boardroom to the fanbase. They seem clueless all round. Like a bigger Everton these days, throwing massive fees at average players and paying them ridiculous contracts long before they've actually earned them. Players then think they've made it, even before they've achieved anything.

The fanbase are a strange mix of modern era, entitled whoppers and 1970s throwbacks. Ironic how they've turned into what they used to despise; people who go to the match to sing about someone else's tragedy. The truth is, for a time they blazed a new trail, but now they are stuck in the last century and sat, bewildered, wondering where it all went wrong.

They are dysfunctional from top to bottom. They became a theme park quite some time ago. Klopp called them "Disneyland" and he was right. And just like Disneyland, you know that the characters are not real. Underneath the costumes you just have an average Joe playing a part.

Klopp is the real deal and wants to work for and with others who are the real deal. That's why Klopp is at Liverpool and not Man United.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #608 on: Today at 04:29:00 PM »
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #609 on: Today at 04:29:01 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:09:13 PM
I had the sound down low because Tyler is a prick, but Im sure I heard Neville say that Bissaka was knackered after about 50 mins.
Shaw looked like he had been dragged out of the Red Brick because they were short of a player. Looked as rough as a bears bum.

After our flying start to the second half, at least two of their players just sat down and asked for a break. None of them were injured, it was just a cry for help. "Please make them stop". ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #610 on: Today at 04:34:39 PM »
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #611 on: Today at 04:40:42 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:41:06 PM
Players are always going to want to play, even when it's not advisable. It's the management's/medical team's job to step in.

Seems that Rashford has been struggling for some time -apparently he has a bone healing treatment gadget.
Seems like this is something he has played with for a while

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/manchester-united-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-decision-tactics-vs-liverpool-a9292501.html
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #612 on: Today at 04:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 04:34:39 PM
The link needs deleting out of your quoted posts as well  :wave

PM requesting assistance on this...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #613 on: Today at 04:49:36 PM »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 04:29:00 PM
I have deleted the factual link - posted with no comment, and no additional narrative. As I was up on Teesside around that time and had digs near Ayresome Park I remember the event.

Appreciate that mate. I know it's factual but posting it just makes us hypocrites when we complain about their vile Hillsborough/Heysel songs.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #614 on: Today at 04:54:10 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:40:42 PM
Seems that Rashford has been struggling for some time -apparently he has a bone healing treatment gadget.
Seems like this is something he has played with for a while

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/manchester-united-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-decision-tactics-vs-liverpool-a9292501.html

Ultrasonic bone healing?

Sounds like quackery to me.  Im not an expert on bones, but Im reasonably sure that there is no scientific mechanism by which ultrasound can heal bone fractures, and almost certainly not from a handheld device.  Whos heading the Man United medical team? Uri Geller?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #615 on: Today at 04:58:46 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:49:36 PM
Appreciate that mate. I know it's factual but posting it just makes us hypocrites when we complain about their vile Hillsborough/Heysel songs.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #616 on: Today at 05:02:18 PM »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 04:58:46 PM
Please delete your post to remove the link
Thanks
Already have.
Thanks.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #617 on: Today at 05:06:20 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:37:14 PM
Even so, the medical team is there to say No!
Think how Sturridge was broken time and again because he was rushed back after injury. Klopps medical people dont do that. Thats why Gomez has been almost 12 months getting back, the Ox as well.

Torres being a prime example. And Riera and Benayoun's trip to Belgrade for horse placenta treatments.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #618 on: Today at 05:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:54:10 PM
Ultrasonic bone healing?

Sounds like quackery to me.  Im not an expert on bones, but Im reasonably sure that there is no scientific mechanism by which ultrasound can heal bone fractures, and almost certainly not from a handheld device.  Whos heading the Man United medical team? Uri Geller?

Phil flesh wound Boersma
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #619 on: Today at 05:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:45:49 AM
I think the funniest thing now is that United fans think they can solve this if the club throws money out there for top players, that anyone will go if the money is good. And I dont believe im actually saying this,  but even the City fans arent as deluded as that.

There are still shouts out there for the club to give Dortmund 100+ million for Sancho now. Lets say even if he does go, with the amount in salary they will have to fork over to entice him, do they really think he will compete for them if that is the case?

Never mind the fact that if they dont get CL football this year, their revenue streams will literally start drying up...

A tearful Evra called it yesterday
They will go there for the money not the club!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #620 on: Today at 05:59:26 PM »
Sergio Romero is a lucky boy, walked away without injury from this near to Carrington this morning

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #621 on: Today at 06:00:37 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:54:34 PM
A tearful Evra called it yesterday
They will go there for the money not the club!

One thing that does concern me is the revenue dropping if they fail to make CL again. Whilst that would be funny, could it not tempt the Glazers into selling?

Look at how our fortunes have changed under FSG, we don't want that lot getting decent owners.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #622 on: Today at 06:03:51 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:00:37 PM
One thing that does concern me is the revenue dropping if they fail to make CL again. Whilst that would be funny, could it not tempt the Glazers into selling?

Look at how our fortunes have changed under FSG, we don't want that lot getting decent owners.

This is why woodward is still in a job though. As far as the glazers are concerned so long as they're making money they couldn't give a fuck what goes on on the pitch. If woodward signs an offical pencil supplier of manchester united deal and keeps the income stream relatively decent, he stays.

They would though be tempted to sell by anyone offering a cuntload of money.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:27:42 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:00:37 PM
One thing that does concern me is the revenue dropping if they fail to make CL again. Whilst that would be funny, could it not tempt the Glazers into selling?

Look at how our fortunes have changed under FSG, we don't want that lot getting decent owners.

Wasn't there a rumour KSA wanted to buy them recently?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #624 on: Today at 06:29:34 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:00:37 PM
One thing that does concern me is the revenue dropping if they fail to make CL again. Whilst that would be funny, could it not tempt the Glazers into selling?

Look at how our fortunes have changed under FSG, we don't want that lot getting decent owners.

Not sure why it would concern you - decent owners are as common as decent manager, I.e. they dont come along every day.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #625 on: Today at 06:31:49 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 06:00:37 PM
if they fail to make CL again.


if? 

Top 4 was gone this past fall for them, not based on points, but by their lack of quality and inconsistency. They are sitting in 5th right now by default only.
