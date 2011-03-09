« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 17481 times)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM
United fans laud Wan-Bissaka's tackling stats, but his tackling stats are that high for 3 reasons. Firstly, he's constantly giving the ball away. Secondly, his positioning is awful, so he's constantly finding himself having to rush back to put in a last ditch challenge and thirdly, he's going to get opportunities to get a tackle in because his team are shit and constantly under the cosh.

As for Maguire; honestly I lost track of the amount of times he went diving in on the halfway line and got beat by one of our players. His reading of the game and decision-making is woeful, and it allowed us space to run into time and time again. There's absolutely nothing between the ears there.

I cant see Liverpool being in for either of those two.  Wan-Bissaka looked ok at Palace but theres no way hes worth 45 million. And Leicester must be pissing themselves laughing over the 80 million they got for Maguire.

United are a car crash at the moment and its made even better by the delusion of their fans. 
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.
It's probably worth pointing out that Liverpool went long because United played 3 at the back and left oodles of space either side.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:40:06 PM
It's probably worth pointing out that Liverpool went long because United played 3 at the back and left oodles of space either side.

Nothing wrong with going long anyway when it is the kind of accurate long passes that our players regularly produce rather than some kind of aimless hoof that these fuckwits (including their manager) seem to be implying.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:19:00 PM
Maybe snatching a point against Liverpool is now the height of achievement.

Watford gave us more of a scare.

It's amazing how fully Evertonised they are now. They'd have been ecstatic getting an undeserved draw off the European and World Champions.

I thought the exact same as you when watching. Watford were more of a handful than these and troubled us more.

I suppose we are the benchmark now, and if you don't get your arse handed to you, you think you've done well. Beneath the bravado, they feared getting a pasting today. Getting away with a 2-0 that could have been a 5-0 is probably a relief for them, so they feel they did far better than they actually did.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I thought someone had let the Wolves fans back in. Anfield was a wall of sound from before kick off till about 8 minutes in, the crowd took a breather for 5 seconds and they pipe up with wheres youre famous atmosphere ::)  Cheering throw ins, and misplaced passes like theyd just scored a goal.  Embarrassing stuff.

When Solskjaer takes them down theyll fit right in in the Championship.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.

Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.

I don't think any of them truly believes that. Its just a coping mechanism for them. That's why they keep pushing a narrative that Liverpool are just lucky.

We dispatched them like we any other mid-table team these days. With played at 70% intensity most of the game, that is because we are confident in our ability to defend. I am sure if they had scored we would battered them and scored 2-3 more.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.
And the longer these boneheads continue to believe that, the better for us. 😁
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.

:D

To be honest, I'd say our brand of football currently isn't too far off United's under Ferguson in the sense that it's direct and attacking with lots of wing-play but not necessarily that pretty (apart from in spells). Man City are more like Arsenal were under Wenger with the silky passing, flair players in midfield and attacks going through the centre. Although I seem to remember back then United fans would shout from the rooftops about the wonderful football they played and how it was part of their DNA as a club (as opposed to Liverpool and 'Gerard Hooflier').

As for the long ball shouts, we play a real mixture of styles - we're more than happy to go long because we have players like Van Dijk, Henderson and Trent who can deliver a 50 yard pass on a six-pence or we'll go short with the likes of Firmino, Mane and Robertson interchanging. It's one of the reasons we've played 22 and won 21. Whatever you throw at us, whatever your tactics, whatever your formation we'll find a way to play around you and beat you.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Let them think they bossed the game, let them think were nothing special, let them think we dont deserve it, let them think without injuries they would have won it. Whatever keeps Ole in a job is good for us, theyre going nowhere under him.

We know what to think ...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 11:53:15 PM
:D

To be honest, I'd say our brand of football currently isn't too far off United's under Ferguson in the sense that it's direct and attacking with lots of wing-play but not necessarily that pretty (apart from in spells). Man City are more like Arsenal were under Wenger with the silky passing, flair players in midfield and attacks going through the centre. Although I seem to remember back then United fans would shout from the rooftops about the wonderful football they played and how it was part of their DNA as a club (as opposed to Liverpool and 'Gerard Hooflier').

As for the long ball shouts, we play a real mixture of styles - we're more than happy to go long because we have players like Van Dijk, Henderson and Trent who can deliver a 50 yard pass on a six-pence or we'll go short with the likes of Firmino, Mane and Robertson interchanging. It's one of the reasons we've played 22 and won 21. Whatever you throw at us, whatever your tactics, whatever your formation we'll find a way to play around you and beat you.

Ask Sheffield United or Tottenham fans what type of football we play and they would say possession based. Ask Man City fans and they would say counter attacking. Ask Leicester fans and they would say pure domination.

Basically, we change our style depending on how the opposition set up and what we deem their weaknesses to be. It's beautiful to see. Especially when we just change mid-match like we did at times today.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Wan-Bissaka got taken apart at times in that game today. Especially for the spell after half time, he didn't know if he was animal, vegetable or mineral. Bobby sending him into the Kop was brilliant.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:12:50 PM
I agree - he should be pushing for a move to a bigger club... Leicester or Wolves perhaps?

Not actually sure who hed replace at either. :D
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:23:22 AM »
They got their obligatory disgusting chant in. Their "We've won it 3 times, without killing anybody" got the volume quickly turned down by the Sky TV directors, the c*nts, and nothing has been said about it. Fucking with in the fact that we are back where we belong, and yous have Ole Gunnar fucking Solskjaer as your manager for the foreseeable. We're winning the league, and that's all yous have got left.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM
United fans laud Wan-Bissaka's tackling stats, but his tackling stats are that high for 3 reasons. Firstly, he's constantly giving the ball away. Secondly, his positioning is awful, so he's constantly finding himself having to rush back to put in a last ditch challenge and thirdly, he's going to get opportunities to get a tackle in because his team are shit and constantly under the cosh.

As for Maguire; honestly I lost track of the amount of times he went diving in on the halfway line and got beat by one of our players. His reading of the game and decision-making is woeful, and it allowed us space to run into time and time again. There's absolutely nothing between the ears there.

Perhaps the best indicator of the limitations of tackling/interception stats for fullbacks is that Albie Moreno was one of the world leaders in tackles and interceptions whenever he played for us.

With that said, I think Wan-Bissaka is pretty good. He's not very adventurous going forward but he's entirely okay if you want only one fullback to attack. He's a bit like a souped-up Nathaniel Clyne. Fast and very good at holding down a side. Very limited going forward. There's just no need to spend much time talking about him because there's not that much to talk about.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
The delusion is incredible. It's brilliant, actually. Ole says there isn't a 30 points difference. Like, even saying there is a 30 points gap between us and them should be a cause for serious concern, and he's the man in charge. Does he even watch football, and did he watch the same game everyone else did? Hilarious. On the other hand, their fans are all blaming the Glazers. The same people that have pumped a billion into this squad, and they are gurning they haven't invested enough. LOL They are absolutely fucked beyond belief as a club. They've basically just hit the reset button back to the 70's and 80's and they are not getting out of it.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:47:21 AM
The delusion is incredible. It's brilliant, actually. Ole says there isn't a 30 points difference. Like, even saying there is a 30 points gap between us and them should be a cause for serious concern, and he's the man in charge. Does he even watch football, and did he watch the same game everyone else did? Hilarious. On the other hand, their fans are all blaming the Glazers. The same people that have pumped a billion into this squad, and they are gurning they haven't invested enough. LOL They are absolutely fucked beyond belief as a club. They've basically just hit the reset button back to the 70's and 80's and they are not getting out of it.

It's just a dumb way to approach it, isn't it?

He had it right at the start of the season when he said that they're years away from winning the title. The right thing to say today would have been - Liverpool are the best team in the world and we're building something new. We're getting better and stronger, which you can see from the better results, but there's obviously a lot more work to do.

Instead pretending that they're not far behind, when they're looking long odds to even make top 4, just makes him sound foolish and out of touch.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:23:22 AM
They got their obligatory disgusting chant in. Their "We've won it 3 times, without killing anybody" got the volume quickly turned down by the Sky TV directors, the c*nts, and nothing has been said about it. Fucking with in the fact that we are back where we belong, and yous have Ole Gunnar fucking Solskjaer as your manager for the foreseeable. We're winning the league, and that's all yous have got left.

along with the S#n was right you're murderers song as well
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:24:22 AM
along with the S#n was right you're murderers song as well

Yep loud and clear. They're vermin, always have been always will be.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
ESPN has the perfect take on United's performance.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JCMozc9YSLc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JCMozc9YSLc</a>
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:24:22 AM
along with the S#n was right you're murderers song as well

Fucking rats

They know the star is dwindling. We are Manchester United shit means less and less.

Liverpool FC is the biggest, most successful club in England. Fucking fact

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote
United were just another piece of roadkill en route to this long-awaited 19th title, the opportunity to remind them of that taken with that bit more relish after the away fans had spent a fair portion of the game singing chants that related to the Hillsborough tragedy.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-manchester-united-result-goals-final-score-van-dijk-salah-latest-a9291161.html
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:00:11 AM
Ask Sheffield United or Tottenham fans what type of football we play and they would say possession based. Ask Man City fans and they would say counter attacking. Ask Leicester fans and they would say pure domination.

Basically, we change our style depending on how the opposition set up and what we deem their weaknesses to be. It's beautiful to see. Especially when we just change mid-match like we did at times today.
This is what they just don't seem to be able to comprehend

What we have here is no one-trick pony. This is not a team that is rigid in that it only knows one way to play. People ask "how do you go about beating Liverpool?" but you could easily reply by asking "which Liverpool?"

Thing is, this Liverpool is a chameleon. It changes depending on its environment. It's adaptable and comes in various guises. Opposition think they are addressing one Liverpool, then another one presents itself and makes the task a different proposition.

We've seen it all from this team. We've played some outrageous stuff at times, but well within ourselves at other times. We can go short, go long, play around you or through you. Over you too. We can go 100 mph, or we can slow it right down. We can grind a win out, or blow you out of the water. It's this adaptability and unpredictability that makes us so difficult to play against. Clueless idiots can neither see this nor understand it.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:05:35 PM
And "Without killing anyone" - could hear it loud and clear on the Kop.

Well their players sang that after winning the champions league in 2008. Why should the fans be any different
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:19:58 AM
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-manchester-united-result-goals-final-score-van-dijk-salah-latest-a9291161.html
Well done to Miguel Delaney for bringing attention to this. It happens every single time in this fixture, usually multiple times per game, and is rarely remarked upon in the press.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Spent £130 million plus on two extremely limited footballers   :lmao
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 04:32:15 AM
Spent £130 million plus on two extremely limited footballers   :lmao

You can throw James in there as well.

More money please Mr Glazer...more more more

They are so royally fucked. Marcus Rashford is now their best player  :lmao
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
They want to copy us so badly. They even signed a RB with three names.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.

BS, DDG was asking to go up for the final corner but was denied by the bench. Mo & Ali would have had a much easier job if they were in fact going for it.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 04:48:05 AM
You can throw James in there as well.


I'm not a fan, but he covered some serious ground to catch up with Mo. Unfortunately for him he didn't have the skill or strength to push him off the ball.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 04:48:05 AM
You can throw James in there as well.
Well he is only the size of a toddler  ;D

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I think the funniest thing now is that United fans think they can solve this if the club throws money out there for top players, that anyone will go if the money is good. And I dont believe im actually saying this,  but even the City fans arent as deluded as that.

There are still shouts out there for the club to give Dortmund 100+ million for Sancho now. Lets say even if he does go, with the amount in salary they will have to fork over to entice him, do they really think he will compete for them if that is the case?

Never mind the fact that if they dont get CL football this year, their revenue streams will literally start drying up...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Varchester United ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Car crash of a club. Former players defending the worst manager they've ever had blaming the owners instead. 130m on two defenders that are absolutely bang average making one captain in the process. It's like the perfect storm of comedy  ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Fuck me - just listened to the United We Stand podcast. There may be a few decent lads on there but the odious pricks in the background were singing some disgusting shite:

"Get your tits out for the lads" (really?)

"Justice for Heysel"

What a horrible bunch of eighties throwbacks.

Desperate stuff.

As for the actual views about football - utterly deluded. Liverpool (91 points of the last 93) aren't actually that good... Liverpool don't cut teams open... It's all Mourinho's fault... City (16pts behind us) are better than Liverpool...

They've finally descended into "ifitadnbinfer..." bitterness...


Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.

Could easily have been 5-0 too if you play the 'what if' game. Mane 1 on 1, Salah sitter, Hendo hits post, the Bobby goal. I'm struggling to think bar the Martial chance and Perreira missing the ball, what else did they create bar some speculative long range efforts?

Do love that they are patting themselves on the back for winning the "putting us under mild pressure at the end for 20 mins" trophy. Everton and Brighton created better chances against us.

"Direct/long ball".. some people just dont understand football, they must have missed us carving them open repeatedly for that spell 2nd half and the numerous lovely one touch transitions from back to front.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
30 points the gap. With a game in hand

That's a Crystal Palace difference in the table. Who are 9th in the premier league

Win the game in hand and we'll be 1 point off double the points they have. In January.

Took them 20 mins to resort to the 'always the victims' and 'murderers' chants yesterday. So let them say whatever they want. Let them bask in the 10 mins of pressure they managed to put us under (with no return). Let them think they had more than a punchers chance against us. Because it keeps Ole at the wheel longer. I'd have been more worried had we battered them 6 or 7 nil because Woodwood might have rubbed his 2 remaining football brain cells together and sacked Ole and got Poch in.

But as it stands they are floundering to get their main January target in. They have Wolves and Sheffield United breathing right down their necks and their top striker out for at least 6 weeks as they go back to multiple games a week. They are so far away from their perch right now. Their fight right now is to remain relevant as a top football side. They are facing another year out of the CL and even worse another year in the Europa league. So take it in.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
On that note it would be very funny to see Wolves and Sheff Utd overtake them but would it better for them if next season they didnt have Europa. Or are they so far behind us it doesnt really matter and its funny whatever they do?
