30 points the gap. With a game in hand



That's a Crystal Palace difference in the table. Who are 9th in the premier league



Win the game in hand and we'll be 1 point off double the points they have. In January.



Took them 20 mins to resort to the 'always the victims' and 'murderers' chants yesterday. So let them say whatever they want. Let them bask in the 10 mins of pressure they managed to put us under (with no return). Let them think they had more than a punchers chance against us. Because it keeps Ole at the wheel longer. I'd have been more worried had we battered them 6 or 7 nil because Woodwood might have rubbed his 2 remaining football brain cells together and sacked Ole and got Poch in.



But as it stands they are floundering to get their main January target in. They have Wolves and Sheffield United breathing right down their necks and their top striker out for at least 6 weeks as they go back to multiple games a week. They are so far away from their perch right now. Their fight right now is to remain relevant as a top football side. They are facing another year out of the CL and even worse another year in the Europa league. So take it in.