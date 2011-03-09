Ask Sheffield United or Tottenham fans what type of football we play and they would say possession based. Ask Man City fans and they would say counter attacking. Ask Leicester fans and they would say pure domination.
Basically, we change our style depending on how the opposition set up and what we deem their weaknesses to be. It's beautiful to see. Especially when we just change mid-match like we did at times today.
This is what they just don't seem to be able to comprehend
What we have here is no one-trick pony. This is not a team that is rigid in that it only knows one way to play. People ask "how do you go about beating Liverpool?" but you could easily reply by asking "which Liverpool?"
Thing is, this Liverpool is a chameleon. It changes depending on its environment. It's adaptable and comes in various guises. Opposition think they are addressing one Liverpool, then another one presents itself and makes the task a different proposition.
We've seen it all from this team. We've played some outrageous stuff at times, but well within ourselves at other times. We can go short, go long, play around you or through you. Over you too. We can go 100 mph, or we can slow it right down. We can grind a win out, or blow you out of the water. It's this adaptability and unpredictability that makes us so difficult to play against. Clueless idiots can neither see this nor understand it.