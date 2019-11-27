« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 12418 times)

Online tonysleft

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • A manc
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:07:05 PM »
don't think we were that bad when our 3 most important players were out. pretty clueless in attack. martial miss was the moment we could have snatched a point. First time I've seen AWB torn apart. Henderson and VVD were excellent
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,870
  • Buck Dancer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:07:56 PM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:07:05 PM
don't think we were that bad when our 3 most important players were out. pretty clueless in attack. martial miss was the moment we could have snatched a point. First time I've seen AWB torn apart. Henderson and VVD were excellent

Exactly, it was tight and you had an injury crisis. Good signs.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,778
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:08:22 PM »
Fair play mate, For a manc you're alright.  :wave :D

Now if your mate Cantona could leave the jet set life for a moment...
Logged

Online OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #323 on: Today at 07:09:28 PM »
Quick look on RedCafe.. the delusion is strong. They got outplayed for 35mins 1st half, we missed chances and De Gea went down like a sack of shit for that goal. They huffed and puffed creating 1 scruffy chance.

Second half, we should have scored 3 in 10 mins, let them on, had a great Martial chance and the rest were speculative long range efforts. Mad they think they deserved something. Really hope they keep deluding themselves with this clown in charge.

"Long ball side" did they even watch the game!? :lmao
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:09:49 PM »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:10:16 PM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:07:05 PM
don't think we were that bad when our 3 most important players were out. pretty clueless in attack. martial miss was the moment we could have snatched a point. First time I've seen AWB torn apart. Henderson and VVD were excellent

That's the spirit Tony la, you're not that bad, not that far off, don't need too much adding and Ole is doing the best job that anyone could expect  ;D
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:10:34 PM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:07:05 PM
don't think we were that bad when our 3 most important players were out. pretty clueless in attack. martial miss was the moment we could have snatched a point. First time I've seen AWB torn apart. Henderson and VVD were excellent

Is right, you were fucking boss and deffo the best manc side I've seen at Anfield, back the manager and the transfer policy :lmao
Logged

Online redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:11:39 PM »
United played well and nearly got a point. They should stick with Ole - give him a few more years and Ole will do well.😀😀😀😀😀😀😅😅😅
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,870
  • Buck Dancer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:11:42 PM »
Carra absolutely slaughtering Keane and Evra today :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
  • ...All the best
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:12:22 PM »
Never thought I'd love a Utd manager more than Moyes but here we are.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:12:26 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:11:42 PM
Carra absolutely slaughtering Keane and Evra today :lmao

Good. Evra is a c*nt
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,614
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:13:09 PM »
Ole needs to say something to placate the fans, long ball team, injuries, they bossed it, had their chances blah blah blah.

Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,648
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:13:43 PM »
The general consensus amongst their fans is that they played well...

I think we should have been 3-0 up at half time and were absolutely destroying them....

They got so lucky today..
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,193
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:14:34 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:13:09 PM
Ole needs to say something to placate the fans, long ball team, injuries, they bossed it, had their chances blah blah blah.


They did have chances. And Ole is doing a good job there considering the players at his availability. Give him time to turn the corner and he will.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:14:37 PM »
Transition period innit.

Ole is chuffed to bits, bless him.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:15:16 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:13:43 PM
The general consensus amongst their fans is that they played well...

I think we should have been 3-0 up at half time and were absolutely destroying them....

They got so lucky today..

That 10 minutes after half time was worth a dry bumming alone
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,614
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:16:16 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:14:34 PM
They did have chances. And Ole is doing a good job there considering the players at his availability. Give him time to turn the corner and he will.

Exactly
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #337 on: Today at 07:16:23 PM »
Carragher having a pop at Utd with Keane on defensive is cracking tv ;D
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,355
  • Believer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #338 on: Today at 07:17:08 PM »
Someone in that studio needs to start the classic schoolyard shout of fight fight fight
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,870
  • Buck Dancer
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #339 on: Today at 07:17:34 PM »
The smart United fans must be absolutely gutted to see the media full of United lovies and theyre ALL talking about giving Solskjaer more time :lmao

Imagine this when we had Hodgson, wed have been furious.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,495
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #340 on: Today at 07:17:43 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 07:16:23 PM
Carragher having a pop at Utd with Keane on defensive is cracking tv ;D

Keane hasn't took his eyes off Carra since, don't fancy Carra's chances ;D
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,657
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #341 on: Today at 07:17:59 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:58:44 PM
We have turned into a really cruel side - we let them think they are still in with a shot and then boom

The absolutely best way of doing it.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,763
  • Yeah right..
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:18:16 PM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,171
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:19:03 PM »
Why Evra in the studio though? Is he supposed to say something that actually makes sense?

If you really want to bring an ex Utd who has various ideas and knowledge about the game, they should have invited Ole then :wave
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:19:38 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:17:34 PM
The smart United fans must be absolutely gutted to see the media full of United lovies and theyre ALL talking about giving Solskjaer more time :lmao

Imagine this when we had Hodgson, wed have been furious.

All 10 of them.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • A manc
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:20:38 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:10:34 PM
Is right, you were fucking boss and deffo the best manc side I've seen at Anfield, back the manager and the transfer policy :lmao
not what anyone is saying
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,763
  • Yeah right..
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:23:55 PM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,171
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #347 on: Today at 07:25:15 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:23:55 PM

So many Cenk Fosun ads on the background, Palace is paying him good i suppose.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #348 on: Today at 07:26:12 PM »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,122
  • I say madness is too pure like Mother Sky
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #349 on: Today at 07:26:27 PM »
I know this is petty and immature but fucking hell is Ole a weird looking bastard!
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #350 on: Today at 07:26:29 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:17:43 PM
Keane hasn't took his eyes off Carra since, don't fancy Carra's chances ;D

Get behind Souness I reckon

Didnt hear any of it due to them shouting but was great. Carra was twisting the knife
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,171
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #351 on: Today at 07:27:52 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:26:27 PM
I know this is petty and immature but fucking hell is Ole a weird looking bastard!
Love child of Sean Penn and Moyes.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,134
  • Truthiness
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #352 on: Today at 07:30:19 PM »
@henrywinter
Rashford was carrying a single stress fracture in his back, now has a double stress fracture after Wolves game. Expected to be out for 2-3 months. Also has piece of floating bone in his ankle requiring non-intrusive surgery to remove. Been playing thru immense pain to help #mufc


Good squad management there. As was flogging Lukaku  (and Sanchez) without buying a replacement.

Long live OGS. All hail Ed Woodward. 4 more years! 4 more years!
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,161
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #353 on: Today at 07:31:31 PM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:07:05 PM
don't think we were that bad when our 3 most important players were out. pretty clueless in attack. martial miss was the moment we could have snatched a point. First time I've seen AWB torn apart. Henderson and VVD were excellent

Realistically, we missed loads too and could have been a long way out of sight by the time of that Martial chance as well.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,489
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #354 on: Today at 07:31:35 PM »
Wan Bissaka is so limited.

He cost £53 million pounds. Unbelievable.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 