Quick look on RedCafe.. the delusion is strong. They got outplayed for 35mins 1st half, we missed chances and De Gea went down like a sack of shit for that goal. They huffed and puffed creating 1 scruffy chance.Second half, we should have scored 3 in 10 mins, let them on, had a great Martial chance and the rest were speculative long range efforts. Mad they think they deserved something. Really hope they keep deluding themselves with this clown in charge."Long ball side" did they even watch the game!?