Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:11:48 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:06:55 PM
Adam Jones
@Adam_Jones94

Ancelotti: "The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen."

:lmao


Oh ohhhh!!!!
Logged

JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:11:49 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:10:14 PM
Theyre not particularly, theyre six points behind.

Game in hand though. Every chance of getting to within 3, they're at home to Burnley tomorrow.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:12:19 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:06:55 PM
Adam Jones
@Adam_Jones94

Ancelotti: "The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen."

:lmao

He'll fit in well at Everton, already obsessed with Liverpool.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

BobPaisley3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:12:21 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:10:14 PM
Theyre not particularly, theyre six points behind.
Game in hand, in all likelihood 3 points.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,973
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:13:27 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:11:49 PM
Game in hand though. Every chance of getting to within 3, they're at home to Burnley tomorrow.

Well see tomorrow night ;D
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,362
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1285 on: Today at 10:13:41 PM
Hilarious league table tonight

1. Everton
2. Chelsea
3. Paul Dempsey saying city are racking up a run of wins after they drew at the weekend
4. Mustafi (got away with it)
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1286 on: Today at 10:15:03 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:06:55 PM
Adam Jones
@Adam_Jones94

Ancelotti: "The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen."

:lmao

Istanbullens!
Logged

Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • The only club that matters
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1287 on: Today at 10:15:05 PM

This section of the table is absurd.  How have these six teams had basically the same season?
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,362
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1288 on: Today at 10:16:25 PM
Rob Holding looks like a 44 year old accountant
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1289 on: Today at 10:16:27 PM
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:15:05 PM

This section of the table is absurd.  How have these six teams had basically the same season?

More than one way to skin a shit cat.
Logged

dangerpuss

  • A bit like bagpuss. But more.....um.....dangerous.....um.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Allez, allez, allez
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1290 on: Today at 10:16:52 PM
Kepa is shite. Worse than Mignolet. Seems to concede every shot. Chelsea actually restrict teams pretty well but Kepa is just shite.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,515
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1291 on: Today at 10:16:59 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:15:03 PM
Istanbullens!

Fucking hell, a new low there :lmao
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1292 on: Today at 10:17:02 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:06:55 PM
Adam Jones
@Adam_Jones94

Ancelotti: "The players are really sad for this moment. I said to them I lost the Champions League final after winning 3-0, these things happen."

:lmao

On a night of footballing genius at Goodson, that just about wins it
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,739
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1293 on: Today at 10:19:59 PM
I do quite enjoy Bellerin's Spanish/London hybrid accent.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1294 on: Today at 10:26:23 PM
Martinelli is far better than Greenwood for all you lurking Mancs
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Fernando_Torres_Was_Good

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1295 on: Today at 10:27:04 PM
Imagine putting in that kind of effort, and looking at the table to see you're behind Southampton and level on points with Steve Bruce's Newcastle.
Logged

Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,897
  • The only club that matters
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1296 on: Today at 10:30:29 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:16:27 PM
More than one way to skin a shit cat.
Beautifully put but even still, Arsenal were third at the October break, Southampton were in the bottom three when we were in Qatar, yet there they are.  5th-18th are like one of those game shows where the last round scores fifty times the points of the rest of the show put together.
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,640
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1297 on: Today at 10:35:02 PM
entertaining game day from all the also rans

Hows this for a stat: Lajeune 5000+ mins without a goal, two in 1.42  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:38 PM by Bobinhood »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,021
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #1298 on: Today at 10:58:03 PM
Very entertaining season this (and not just because of the obvious).
Logged
